S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Tug Of War Is In Full Swing As The S&P And Nasdaq Make New Highs

New highs for the Semiconductor Index and the Nasdaq this week. New all-time highs are NOT bearish.

Pundits have coined a new phrase calling this market action all "based on hopium". They continue to be wrong.

All eyes are on the Fed as investors await the interest rate decision. Q2 GDP rolls in at 2.1%.

"I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it." - Thomas Jefferson

After the run to new highs, the markets are contemplating what the Fed will do regarding interest rates next week and are now set for a tug of war. Without a doubt the Fed has to be scratching its heads and may be wondering why it all but assured investors recently that it will cut rates in July. Economic indicators had been very weak versus expectations coming into July, but we've started to see some positive surprises. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing release for July surged to 21.8, which was its best reading since July 2018 and its biggest month-over-month gain since June 2009. Bespoke Investment Group offers a perspective:

"The last two times the headline index for the Philly Fed report showed a month over month increase of 20 points or more were in January 2012 (two months after the end of a recession) and in June 2009 (the month that recession ended). Surges like July's don't normally occur when the economy is on the cusp of a recession."

Retail sales and The New York fed Manufacturing reports didn't read like an economy in trouble. The uptick in economic data versus expectations recently is evident in the chart below of the Citi U.S. Economic Surprise index.

Source: Bespoke

While it's still solidly negative at -41.5, it has bounced more than 25 points from a low of -68.3 seen towards the end of June.

So here we are, the labor market is strong, consumer spending is robust, inflation is firming and maybe weak manufacturing trends are bottoming. Here in the U.S. the pending debt ceiling issue has been resolved, but the Fed has told us it is also monitoring several overseas concerns, including the ongoing Chinese trade and Iranian nuclear discussions, as well as October deadlines for Brexit, the Japanese value-added-tax increase and the end of Mario Draghi's successful eight-year term as head of the European Central Bank.

I am hard pressed to believe any of those "concerns" will all have such negative outcomes as to have a major impact on the global economy. However, since the Fed surfaced these thoughts, it may just keep using them to make its case for a rate cut.

So which way will the scale be tipped after Q2 GDP was reported at 2.1%? Plenty of analysts had forecasts ranging from 1.5% to 2%. The Bloomberg consensus was at 1.7%, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate was 1.3%, down from 1.6% last week. The majority were shown to be overly negative again.

In my view, it's Goldilocks, leaving the Fed smiling and in a place where it can lower rates based on whatever rhetoric it wants to use now. Bottom line, there is little need to dwell on the Fed. An investor can't control the Fed's actions, but they can surely control their short-term decisions based on price action.

The week started with new highs for the S&P and Nasdaq Composite, and the week finished with more new highs for those two indices. While the much aligned Dow Transports and the Russell 2000 saw a pickup in price as well. The Dow Transports are now up seven of the past eight weeks.

The S&P 500 closes the week up 20+% for the year. With the index at 3,025 many analysts and investors are now "surprised", as they remained negative since the rally began in January.

Economy

Economists were expecting a 0.1% gain, but the data from the Conference Board for the month of June showed the index dropped 0.3%, the fourth-worst result since 2009. As shown in the chart below, the leading/coincident index ratio is still moving sideways, in line with other recent precedents from the current expansion.

Source: Bespoke

The recent drop has not yet flushed it out of a range that would represent a pause as opposed to a pre-recession decline.

Chicago National Activity index ticked up 0.01 points to -0.02 in June from -0.03 in May (revised from -0.05) and versus -0.73 in April (revised from -0.48). The index has been in negative territory, indicative of below trend growth, since November. The three-month moving average inched up to -0.26 versus -0.27 (revised from -0.17). Forty of the 85 indicators made positive contributions, while 45 made negative.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index dropped 14 points to -12 in July after sliding 5 points to 2 in June (revised from 3). This is the lowest since January 2013. The index was at 20 last July. The unexpected weakness was broadbased.

The month-over-month composite Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index was -1 in July, similar to the reading of 0 in June and lower than an index of 4 in May.

At 51.6 in July, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index edged up from 51.5 in June and remained higher than the three-year low recorded during May

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The survey data indicated that the economy started the third quarter on a disappointingly soft footing. The PMIs for manufacturing and services collectively point to annualized GDP growth of just 1.6%, up only very marginally from a lacklustre 1.5% indicated by the survey in the second quarter." "The overall picture of modest growth conceals a two-speed economy, with steady service sector growth masking a deepening downturn in the manufacturing sector. The survey's gauge of factory production has slumped to its lowest since August 2009, and indicates that manufacturing output is falling at a quarterly rate of over 1%, led by an increasing rate of loss of export sales." "The survey's employment gauge has meanwhile fallen to a level consistent with 130,000 jobs being added in July, down from an average of 200,000, in the first quarter and 150,000 in the second quarter, as firm became increasingly cautious in relation to hiring. Manufacturers are shedding workers at the fastest rate since 2009 and service sector job creation is now down to its lowest since April 2017."

Durable goods orders popped 2.0%, better than expected, but June was revised sharply lower to -2.0% (was -1.3). Transportation orders rebounded 3.8% after dropping -7.5% (revised from -4.6%). Excluding transportation, orders climbed 1.2% after the prior 0.5% gain (revised from 0.3%).

Existing home sales fell 1.7% in June to a disappointing 5.27 million pace after climbing 2.9% to a revised 5.36 million clip in May (was 5.34 M). Sales were at a 5.39 million rate last June and are hence -2.2% year over year.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist;

"Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels, even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country, The nation is in the midst of a housing shortage and much more inventory is needed. Imbalance persists for mid-to-lower priced homes with solid demand and insufficient supply, which is consequently pushing up home prices." "Either a strong pent-up demand will show in the upcoming months, or there is a lack of confidence that is keeping buyers from this major expenditure. It's too soon to know how much of a pullback is related to the reduction in the homeowner tax incentive."

The median existing home price for all housing types in June reached an all-time high of $285,700, up 4.3% from June 2018 ($273,800). June's price increase marks the 88th straight month of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of June increased to 1.93 million, up from 1.91 million existing homes available for sale in May, but unchanged from the level of one year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 4.4-month supply at the current sales pace, up from the 4.3 month supply recorded in both May and in June 2018.

Properties typically remained on the market for 27 days in June, up from 26 days in May and in June of 2018. Fifty-six percent of homes sold in June were on the market for less than a month.

New home sales report revealed a 7.0% June sales rise to a firm 646k pace, though this followed 55k in downward revisions over the prior three months that left a faster unwind of the Q1 surge. Prior new home sales rates were trimmed to 604k (was 626k) in May, 658k (was 679k) in April, and 693k (was 705k) in March versus a 10-year high of 715k in November of 2017.

Global Economy

With the Eurozone economy still sputtering Mario Draghi decides to keep interest rates at the same level. In a revision to its forward guidance, the ECB said in a statement that the governing council "now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the first half of 2020."

IMF cuts forecast for Global growth to 3.2% this year and 3.5% in 2020. The reason cited; the continuing global trade issues.

IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 51.5 in July according to the "flash" estimate, down from 52.2 in June to register the weakest monthly expansion of output for three months. Over the past six years, only four months have seen lower PMI readings.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy relapsed in July, with the PMI giving up the gains seen in May and June to signal one of the weakest expansions seen over the past six years. The pace of GDP growth looks set to weaken from the 0.2% rate indicated for the second quarter closer to 0.1% in the third quarter." "The manufacturing sector has become an increasing cause for concern. Geopolitical worries, Brexit, growing trade frictions and the deteriorating performance of the autos sector in particular has pushed manufacturing into a deeper downturn with the survey indicative of the goods-producing sector contracting at a quarterly rate of approximately 1%." "The more domestically-focused service sector remained the main driver of expansion, though even here the rate of growth has slowed, likely in part due to signs of weaker labour market trends. Hiring was close to a three year low in July."

The French consumer confidence indicator increased to 102 in July 2019 from 101 in the previous month and beating market expectations of 101. It was the highest reading since January last year.

The consumer confidence index in Italy increased to 113.4 in July of 2019 from an upwardly revised 109.8 in the previous month and well above market expectations of 109.6. It was the highest reading since January, as all main components improved.

Boris Johnson was named the new prime minister of the U.K. The 55-year old Conservative member of parliament, former foreign minister, and former mayor of London won the Conservative leadership contest on Tuesday. He will replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who was forced to step aside after failing to deliver a Brexit deal. An ardent backer of Brexit and vocal opponent of May's deal, Johnson has a reputation for brashness, bending the truth, and bad hair, which has earned him comparisons to President Donald Trump.

Johnson will now face the same Brexit impasse as his predecessor. May's Brexit deal remains unpopular, and the EU has insisted it won't renegotiate it; Parliament has continued to reject a no-deal Brexit. Johnson has about 100 days to deliver on his Brexit promise. The question is: can he?

Earnings Observations

Earnings beating estimates at a robust pace, raised guidance and margin expansion were not part of the "Bear" playbook coming into this earnings season.

From Bespoke Investment Group:

Of the 120+ companies that reported, 70% posted stronger-than-expected EPS numbers. That's certainly a healthy beat rate at the bottom line. Top-line beat rates have been less positive so far, however. As shown in the second chart below, only 56.5% of companies have posted stronger-than-expected sales numbers so far this season.

Source: Bespoke

Update: At the end of this week with 44% of the S&P reported, the numbers now show 77% of companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 61% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise.

Guidance has been slightly negative so far this season with our guidance spread coming in at -0.8 at the moment. That's roughly the same kind of reading that we saw last earnings season when slightly more companies lowered guidance than raised guidance for the entire reporting period.

Source: Bespoke

While not positive, there isn't anything at all worrisome from overall guidance numbers so far this season.

The Political Scene

Shock and Awe. A deal on a two-year budget and debt ceiling was reached this week. Shock that it didn't go down to the final hour, and awe that the two parties actually worked together to resolve an issue. The House and Senate will now vote on the deal, and the consensus view says it will pass into law before lawmakers leave for the August recess. Included in the deal is a $320 billion increase in the FY20-21 budget caps and a suspension of the debt limit through July 2021. Following passage of the budget deal, Congress will still need to finalize the details of the FY20 appropriations bills before the October 1 deadline.

We can view this as a modest market positive, removing a potentially significant macro headwind beyond the 2020 election. The debt limit will be extended until July 31, 2021, under the terms of the deal. With the ability to extend the deadline with extraordinary measures, it could be early 2022 before the next real deadline. That looks to be the most important market related aspect of this deal.

President Donald Trump agreed to grant timely licensing decisions to U.S. tech firms that seek to continue sales to China's Huawei as the White House aims to restart trade negotiations with Beijing. The White House made the announcement following a meeting the President held with CEOs from seven major chip makers and technology companies, including Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

The White House reported the CEOs expressed strong support of the president's policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei. They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the president agreed. The group was also optimistic about United States 5G innovation and deployments. Also present at the meeting were the CEOs of Micron (MU), Western Digital (WDC), Cisco (CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO).

The Fed

It could be a wild week ahead. The FOMC is the headliner as it meets Tuesday and Wednesday. I expect a volatile reaction to the result. A rate cut is the unanimous expectation, and it will be a 25 bp easing based on the NY Fed's walk-back to more aggressive easing expectations set in motion by President Williams' comments last week, and remarks from others suggesting that not only is a 50 bp reduction not necessary, but also a rate cut at all isn't needed at all.

Regardless, the Fed has backed itself into a corner and a rate cut is on the way. Hence, it will be all about the guidance and the nuances by Chair Powell in his press conference. Analysts expect he will reiterate data dependency, even if the strength in today's Q2 GDP result argues against further stimulus, especially with a potential increase in fiscal spending and a little more detente with China on the horizon.

Supposedly next week's cut is more of an "insurance" move anyway, more dependent on low inflation and weakness in European and Asian economics. If it does indeed cut, it will close the argument as to whether it should have raised rates last December. The Survey Medians point to a 25 bp easing on Wednesday, a steady stance in September, but another 25 bp cut in October.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one day change this past week, that curve remains inverted.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-year/10-year has yet to invert.

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 22 basis points today.

Sentiment

I've said it repeatedly, this is the most vilified bull market in history. Investors shun the equity market as it makes a string of new highs.

Earlier this week the Investment Company Institute (ICI) released weekly mutual fund flows for the week ending July 10th. Every single category of equity fund flows had outflows this week, which is relatively rare; of the 654 weeks with data since 2007, only 70 have seen that kind of consistency across all equity categories, and four of those have been in the past four weeks!

Source: Bespoke

Total equity fund outflows were $46 billion this week and $85.4 billion over the past three months. On a cumulative basis, $1.2 trillion has left equity mutual funds since January of 2007.

As noted in this tweet, that money is finding a home in bonds:

After falling below 25% at the start of June, bullish sentiment rebounded for six consecutive weeks, but this week's release of the AAII survey snapped that streak. The percentage of bullish investors dropped to 31.7% from 35.9% last week. While this was the biggest drop in bullish sentiment since May, it has not brought the indicator to any sort of extreme low, but it has now been below its historical average for 11 consecutive weeks.

Crude Oil

A relatively quiet week as WTI closed the Friday trading session at $56.27, up $0.25 for the week.

The weekly inventory report showed a larger-than-expected draw of 10.8 million barrels. That brings the four-week draw to 36+ million barrels. At 445 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are now about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.2 million barrels last week and are at the five-year average for this time of year.

The Technical Picture

The investors doubting this rally have watched their argument fall apart brick by brick. The bad news for the bears continues. The S&P 500 returned to record levels on a closing basis this week, and it was good to see that the index's cumulative A/D line, which has consistently been leading price action, also made a new high.

While a new high in the cumulative A/D line doesn't guarantee that the equity market will keep rising, what you don't want to see is a new high in price as breadth is declining.

It seems there is always a contingent that needs to bring up a negative data point. On the technical front, there is nothing negative in the DAILY chart presented below.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Guessing when the rally stalls is a fool's errand. No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Despite the hurdles facing big tech, the Nasdaq sets another new all-time high this week. Here again, a testament to the broad scope of this rally. So much for the FAANG stocks having to be the market leaders for the indices to climb.

Equifax to pay $650 million to settle to what amounts to be the largest security breach in U.S. history where customer financial data was compromised. The issue affected nearly half of all Americans who suffered the loss of their social security information.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google are paying $5 billion dollar fines both here and in the Eurozone because some believe and allege they aren't protecting our data. We all have come to realize that they have let everyone know what our favorite color is, our favorite restaurant, what our grandkids look like, and where we went shopping.

Ironically what the FTC has done with its massive fine is set the table that will stifle any thought of competition in the space. That is yet another bone of contention that lawmakers seem to have with Big Tech, they smother anyone that wants to enter the space. With this precedent, it will be nearly impossible for any new entity to withstand, let alone be able to pay up for the scrutiny that the government has put in place.

So it appears lawmakers and the geniuses behind this charade in their effort to look into competition in Big Tech just squashed it by interfering in an alleged privacy issue. One reason the shares of FB have totally shrugged off the $5 billion fine, and all of the rhetoric that goes with it.

The general population doesn't seem to mind what is going on as Facebook just reported that Q2 daily active users for June were up 8% year over year to 1.59B. It also reported June monthly active users up 8% year-over to 2.41B. Not to mention ad revenues remain robust.

The DOJ now gets into the act by announcing that they will open a broad probe into antitrust issues with Big Tech. The word broad suggests a shotgun approach. That broad brush strategy will more than likely mean the result will be more fines, but not much else. One of the more quizzical statements in the probe; it will be looking into making the platforms better for consumers.

Last time I looked, the platforms of Facebook and Google were free, and there isn't mandatory participation that we know of in place. Unlike Equifax, we have yet to hear of "damages" that anyone has suffered. I suspect the "damages" are in the minds of regulators that will now extort their share of big tech profits in the way of huge fines.

Meanwhile, in my view the administration is asleep at the switch by allowing this action when it is trying to compete with the likes of China in technology dominance.

The lawmakers around the globe in their effort to get their piece of the pie are sending a clear message. If you build a successful company, grow it to the point where thousands from all ethnic backgrounds are employed, bring countless opportunities to help users, partners, and enterprise customers every day, you are a target. That doesn't imply that we should lose sight of the negatives tossed around about these huge companies. I assure you when the score is settled, the positives TROUNCE the negatives. Consider that at the present rate, Facebook will become the largest employer here in the U.S.

This new mindset towards success is ill conceived, sad, and very dangerous. Once again we see a minority faction seemingly knowing what is best for billions of users. Billions of people who aren't lining up at courthouses all over the world bringing lawsuits over how they are being treated.

In full disclosure, I own all of the FAANG stocks, and as far as they are concerned, I would be a buyer on any weakness.

The consensus view of the equity market says investors need to be ready for a pullback. The stock market marches to its own beat and rarely gives the pundits what they want. No one has the magic formula to provide correct answers when it comes to the short-term gyrations of the market. Having said that, a pullback from these levels would not be a shock. Then again sideways action for the time being might also be in order.

With the S&P at an all time high, guessing on what may now occur isn't the way to approach the situation. Instead, following the long-term market trend will keep an investor out of trouble. The majority of market participants fear new highs. That is because they aren't following the long-term trend that is in place.

Consider that the S&P made 50 new all-time highs in 2013. Back then the long-term trend was established as bullish. That same trend has had its speed bumps, but it remained in place and new highs are being forged here in 2019. The market's message is telling investors they need not make any significant changes to their positioning. The trick for market participants is heeding that message.

Secular bull markets go through six psychological phases: 1) Aftershock and Rebuilding; 2) Guarded Optimism; 3) Enthusiasm; 4) Exuberance; 5) Surrealistic; and 6) Bubble Bust.

Before this secular bull market is truly over, and unless this time is different, we will have moved through all six of these stages. So with the recent market highs, ask yourself, "Are we anywhere near optimism, much less euphoria?" I see no band playing, I see no euphoric headlines, and I don't see the masses pounding down the doors of money managers to buy equities. The way I view the present situation, we are still at the guarded optimism stage.

What I also like about the present situation is not many want to embrace the underlying sentiment issue as a bullish concept. I don't see many commenting about it, and that tells me very clearly it is because the majority maintains a skeptical outlook themselves.

My views on the psyche of investors remains the same as it was in 2013. Retail investors lost 50% of their stock portfolio values twice over the last 15 years, and a crushing blow to the value of their homes and balance sheets. They are not coming back to stocks in any euphoric way for a very long time. Six years later, and only a minority of the investing public is beginning to realize that.

Over and over the naysayers that pound the table on "valuation" will begin to wake up. For sure this isn't 2010, there isn't a bevy of once in a generation buys under every rock an investor turns over, and there shouldn't be. The stock market is marching into year eleven of this upturn. If anyone wants to claim that as their linchpin as to why this bull market is about to end, I wish them luck. If an investor hasn't realized it by now, they may never understand that an economic expansion, as well as a bull market, does NOT die of old age.

Going back to the valuation arguments we hear, I'll preach day and night as I have for the last six years that the stock market is hardly overvalued. All one has to do is look at the earnings yield of the S&P versus the 10-year Treasury note. So far that simple assessment has held true, yet many have argued that point for years now. All the while claiming overvaluation as they sit on the sidelines.

How often have we heard it declared anyone that has been bullish has been "lucky". Lucky that the Fed is on the scene, lucky that interest rates are low, lucky that earnings are where they are, lucky that inflation remained contained, lucky that the price of oil rebounded, etc.

Perhaps it's what the opening quote from Thomas Jefferson referred to. Looking at ALL of the data, reading ALL of the tea leaves takes time and effort. Therefore, I agree with this declaration, Luck is " preparation meeting opportunity".

Stay the course and leave the guessing to others.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

