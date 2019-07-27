Natural Gas: Shorts To Remain In Control With A Lack Of A Strong Bullish Weather Signal

Investment Thesis

With a mild outlook expected over the next couple of weeks at least across the eastern half of the nation, expect sentiment to remain bearish with further declines likely in the week ahead despite production being removed from its recent highs.

Natural gas sell-off resumed Friday as forecast trends remain bearish through early August

After settling higher on Thursday, natural gas forward prices continued its slide on Friday. The front-month August contract finished up 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.244. Further down the natural gas strip, the September contract settled higher 2.5 cents ($0.025) to $2.227, while the October contract settled 2.6 cents ($0.026) to $2.253.

On Friday, the forward prices finished sharply lower with the front-month August natural gas futures contract settling down 3.16%, or 7.5 cents ($0.075), to $2.169, the September contract lower 7.7 cents ($0.077) to $2.150, and the October contract 7.6 cents ($0.076) lower to $2.177. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month August contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 0.31% to $19.26. On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF finished down 2.57% to $18.75.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 7.94% and 5.53% at $13.21 and $12.30, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 7.63% and 5.06% at $180.56 and $33.24, respectively.

Thursday's EIA Inventory build in line with trade expectations, but below the five-year average

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 36 BCF for the week ending July 19, which fell within the trading range of 31 BCF to 45 BCF, and in line with consensus estimates of 37 BCF. The build of 36 BCF for the week ending July 19 is compared to the 27 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 44 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,569 BCF vs. 2,269 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,720 BCF. That's 300 BCF higher than last year and 151 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of July 15-19.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

The EIA in its weekly supply and demand report revealed this week that production saw little change week/week and is still off its highs. The same can be said for demand. LNG demand also remains off of its highs. This combined with a neutral storage report resulted in a tight trade range on Thursday that ultimately finished slightly higher. Weather, however, remains the primary driver in prices as a bearish outlook (mild temperatures) over the next two weeks over the central and eastern U.S. has natural gas prices Friday down over 2%.

Medium-range period through early August to feature a hot West vs. a mild Northern, Central, and Eastern U.S.

Through early next week, the weather pattern feature changeable conditions across the central and eastern U.S. With upper level geopotential heights increasing over central/eastern Canada, the north-central and northeast U.S., coupled with a heat dome over the southwest U.S., temperatures through the weekend will range warmer than average across much of the country. Early next week, a vort. max centered over north-central Canada (west of the Hudson Bay) and extending down into the north-central U.S. will play a key role in the weather pattern in the near term and into the medium range period. This upper level weather feature will be associated with a surface cold front that will lower temperatures closer to normal values early to mid next week across the Midwest.

In the 6-15 day period, we will see the pattern take on the configuration of a hot West U.S. vs. a cool/mild Northern, Central, and Eastern U.S. This is as a result of a heat dome that has been a persistent feature and will continue to be over at least the next couple of weeks, parked over the Southwest U.S. with downstream upper level troughing developing over the East U.S. With this heat dome and mean upper level ridge axis over the interior West U.S., temperatures during this time frame will run warmer than normal. Meanwhile, temperatures across the northern, central, and eastern U.S. will run near normal to cooler than normal during this time period limiting any significant power burn or cooling demand across these major natural gas consumption regions. Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 1-6) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 6-11) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Both the American GFS model and the European ECMWF models indicate a cool/mild northern, central, and eastern U.S. in the 6-15 day time frame with near normal to cooler-than-normal temperatures. The GFS model is the coolest of the two and better reflects the upper level pattern compared to the ECMWF. Though the European model is the warmest between the two, the temperature outlook over the next couple of weeks is still not enough to stand against the level of natural gas production.

Final Trading Thoughts

The weather pattern outlook over the next couple of weeks is solidly bearish. With a lack of any meaningful heat across the important consumption regions, demand will not be strong enough to offset production, despite production being off its highs. This week's EIA reported an inventory build of 36 BCF which fell below the five-year average, thanks largely to the last week's heat event. With mild weather returning to the eastern half of the country this week and forecast projections looking mild over the next couple of weeks, inventory build through early August (possibly longer) should post bearish (greater than the five-yr average). This would further help narrow the storage deficit gap from the five-year average. Overall, bears remain in control with a lack of a strong bullish weather signal. Further declines are likely.

My price range will be $2.05-2.30 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $20.00.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

