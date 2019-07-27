TVIX: The Drop Accelerates

For traders of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX), you know the drill: look for ways to short and watch out for substantial tail risk to the upside. This year, TVIX has done what it does most years by dropping by over 80%. In this article, I’m going to make the case that the downside remains in place and investors should continue looking for shorting opportunities in the ETN.

The Instrument

First off, we really need to talk about TVIX and why it keeps falling. It is critical to understand the math behind why this instrument is basically a perma-bear trade followed by rallies in the order of several hundred percent.

The basic reason for this constant collapse in share price is something called “roll yield”. Roll yield is a really big deal in every instrument that tracks futures and even more so for volatility notes which give leveraged returns on volatility futures.

Before getting to roll yield though, we need to talk about what TVIX actually is and what it does. TVIX is an instrument which gives a 2x leveraged return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is based upon the CBOE VIX futures market (which gives a non-deliverable exposure to instruments which settle off of the VIX which is calculated from S&P options). Wow, that’s a mouthful, so let’s break it down.

First, the VIX is a number which shows the implied volatility in a basket of put and call options on the S&P 500. This is different from historic volatility of the S&P 500 in that it is actually calculated from taking an options pricing model and plugging in the traded price of options to derive an implied volatility as a gauge of the expectations of traders (also called the “fear index” at times). The CBOE VIX futures provide a non-deliverable (duh, how are you going to deliver volatility) contract which gives a payout based upon what the VIX actually prints in a specific window. TVIX is an instrument which gives the return as though you are rolling exposure across the front two CBOE VIX futures contracts and multiplies the relationship by two. Make sense?

The VIX futures market has a very funny tendency: it is almost always in contango… and when it’s not, it moves into substantial backwardation. Contango is a state of the market in which contracts in the back are priced higher than contracts in the front. Backwardation is the opposite. When VIX is in contango, the market is basically making the statement that it believes that if there are any volatility surprises to the upside, they will happen in the future and not in the prompt. When the market is in this state, TVIX’s methodology consistently loses money because of roll yield.

There is a general tendency for the prices in the forward curve to approach spot price as time nears expiry as seen in the following chart from Wikipedia.

When the market is in contango, this means that if you have a long position in the back of the curve, it will generally decrease in value in relation to the front of the curve as time progresses. In other words, since VIX futures are almost always in contango, the strategies which offer a long exposure will consistently lose money.

The issue is dramatically compounded in that volatility largely has no long-term trend. In other words, you may see swings of 10-20% over periods of time, but over the decades, we haven’t seen volatility trend up or down… it largely just goes sideways. When a market trends, the effects of roll can be masked, meaning that you would have to examine the spot return of the underlying instrument to figure out if you’re getting crushed by roll or not. For example, many of the oil ETFs like USO may earn 10% in a year, but the underlying return of the price of crude oil was 30-40%. The difference: roll yield.

Since volatility just travels sideways almost all of the time, a constant exposure to the roll (rather than holding the front and then shifting before expiry) will result in almost constant losses. But when the VIX surges, the front month contract will blow up in value versus the back month contract (because the market expects volatility to naturally mean-revert in later months) and absolutely crush those who are shorting it. TVIX takes this relationship and multiplies it by two.

It is my opinion that we are headed for an immediate period of subdued volatility in the S&P 500 which will reflect into lower prices in TVIX in the near future. In other words, I view it as a great short (if you can even get shares). However, keep in mind the caveat that if something happens to stir up market fear, investments could be crushed, so manage risk accordingly.

The Catalyst

The specific catalyst that I’m monitoring and using as a trigger for a short recommendation is the recent action in the S&P 500. There’s a really interesting tendency in equity markets in that in general, new highs are followed by lower volatility while new lows are followed by higher volatility. I haven’t noticed this relationship in other markets as strongly and it remains of the more interesting tradable phenomena I’ve encountered.

Specifically, here is a chart of the S&P 500. If you noticed, we have recently been hitting new highs.

These periods of new highs have been associated with a progressive decreasing and contracting in volatility.

At present, we have seen volatility fall for most of the year (which is why TVIX has dropped by 80% - no vol, no upside). Normally, this would be the time to start thinking of when volatility would bottom out and trend towards the upside – but not in this situation. Volatility normally mean reverts, except when the market makes new highs. For example, here is a chart that examines what happens to volatility over a certain time window into the future given the S&P 500 makes a new high or new low (technically a 50-day high and low to get a sufficient sample size).

The chart may be a little difficult to understand, but it’s well worth giving it some thought. The vertical axis is the historic percentage of times that volatility was higher and the horizontal axis is a certain number of days into the future. The dotted line shows the baseline – on average, volatility has no trend and will be roughly what it is today any number of days into the future. However, the distribution of outcomes changes when we look at what happens to volatility after the S&P 500 hits a new high or a new low. When the market hits a new low, volatility increases up to 70-80% of the time 2-3 weeks into the future and remains higher about 65% of the time up to a month after the new low was hit. Conversely, when a new high is hit, volatility decreases about 60% of the time through the two weeks following the low and the effects taper off within about a month.

We have currently hit several new highs which puts us solidly in the territory of contracting volatility. Volatility has been contracting, but this metric would strongly suggest that volatility is going to be even weaker in the future. In other words, even though TVIX is probably going to keep dropping, it is likely to do so at an accelerating rate in the near future.

Shorting TVIX is a clear winning trade in most situations. But the problem is that there simply aren’t many shares available to short and you have to pay huge fees to maintain a short position. For this reason, if you’re long, I’d suggest getting out. And if you’re looking to short, you can either keep looking for shares or consider buying a put on the other long velocity ETN, the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:VIIX), since TVIX doesn’t have an option chain. VIIX basically gives this same relationship as TVIX but does so at only 1x leverage, so take your position size, multiply it by two and buy that number of puts. I’d suggest a deep in the money put to make your delta -1 and I would trade no further than 1-2 months into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.