Real Private GDP Update

by: Todd Sullivan
2Q GDP reported Friday shows a rise in Govt Exp & Inv due to a rise in military spending.

Both Real GDP and Real Private GDP trailing 12-month paces have slipped.

We are seeing an impact from the administration's lower global tariff initiatives which have reduced Chinese trade.

There is a value to having a strong military especially if it means that it provides a bargaining chip that one does not have to actually deploy which makes military costs cheaper long-term and less inflationary. This appears to be the intent of this rise in spending.

US$ has been rising as current US policies counter anti-Democratic threats globally driving capital to US$ based assets for safety. The tariff initiatives have a similar impact as lower tariffs should they occur will benefit US manufacturing vs. high tariff foreign locals. A portion of lower Real Private GDP comes from lower exports of Durable Goods due to US$ strength making these exports more expensive. The end game favors this administration's approach, but the timing is uncertain.

US global policy initiatives are a work in progress. If successful, the current economic expansion can last at least five years more. Only time will provide answers to these initiatives and will require close attention to a number of economic trends. Thus far, we remain in the right direction.

