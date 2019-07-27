Summary

Westlake's stock is over 40% below its 2018 high due to waning macroeconomic fears.

The company has managed high top and bottom line earnings growth and currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 6.7.

Cheap growth financing can be achieved through its "win-win" limited partnership and improving credit rating.

The company has strong long-term potential and has a significant chance of upward reversal as macroeconomic uncertainty shifts.