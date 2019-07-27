Westlake: High Growth Potential At A Fire-Sale Price
by: Harrison Schwartz
Summary
Westlake's stock is over 40% below its 2018 high due to waning macroeconomic fears.
The company has managed high top and bottom line earnings growth and currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 6.7.
Cheap growth financing can be achieved through its "win-win" limited partnership and improving credit rating.
The company has strong long-term potential and has a significant chance of upward reversal as macroeconomic uncertainty shifts.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is a little known chemical company that produces a wide variety of vinyls and polymers primarily for the construction and automotive industry. The company is the second largest producer