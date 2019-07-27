Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price

The shares are cheap, but the company has its critics.

That strategy seems to be well thought out for India and several other South East Asian economies.

The company is also a serial acquirer and many of its businesses share a unifying theme called "phygital" strategy, combining the offline and online world.

A complex, fast growing multiple platform company, mostly in travel, finance and insurance, with large potential economies of scale and scope.

We previously looked at Ebix (EBIX), a fast growing conglomerate which started in the insurance business but has ventured well beyond that, building all kinds of platforms.

We liked the general idea, but the company is very complex, with many moving parts, which makes it very difficult to assess the short case on merits.

The shares are remarkably cheap, though, and growth is very good (in no small part due to acquisitions):

Data by YCharts

But there is a substantial disconnect with the share price:

Basically, there is a substantial short position from investors who don't trust the company's figures, one should keep that in mind.

The company's business strategy is called a "phygital" strategy which combines a physical network of more than 320,000 agent outlets across 5,500 cities, processing more than US$15bn of transactions annually across payments, forex, travel, remittance, lending & wealth management, e-learning and travel solutions.

This is a very smart strategy as there are enormous economies of scale and scope as it can expand geographically and also use the same platform and retail outlets for introducing new businesses.

These exchanges account for 88% of the company's revenues with EbixCash at 54% of revenues and their insurance exchanges at 34% of revenues. From the most recent investor presentation:

To give you an idea how these exchanges work, here is one of them, the life insurance exchange (there are plenty more):

And the following gives a basic idea of EbixCash:

EbixCash has so many different businesses we could fill pages and pages here but that would be a bit of a waste of space and a comprehensive presentation already exists in the form of the Investor Presentation which consists of a dizzying array of 118(!) slides like the ones above, often with detailed explanations in fine print and we can highly recommend it to readers (as well as the year-end report).

While it's not possible to describe any of these individual businesses in detail (we produced overviews of its retail cash and travel business which are the main parts in our previous article and we also highly recommend the article by fellow SA contributor Sunil Shah) to assess their potential, there are, nevertheless some common threads:

Most of the businesses are growing.

The underlying platform nature makes it easy to add services, both B2C platforms as well as B2B ones.

Geographical expansion is also easy as it often requires a network of kiosk-like agents with an internet connection, a scanner and some basic schooling, hence EbixCash is expanding across South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Opportunities for cross-selling are proliferating.

There are a few businesses that aren't growing, like the areas of strategic consulting, third-party administration exchange, EHAE and the e-governance business in India. However, management argues that with respect to the EHAE and consulting business, they are not significant and don't move the needle (Q1CC):

"...once that a revenue decline has happened to a level that it becomes meaningless, it does bottom out. That's how I look at it. But having said that, the consulting business has kind of bottomed out... we feel we have fairly strong recurring opportunity that we can count on in both these areas. And anything new we add to that would actually help our revenue growth in those areas. I would be very disappointed if I don't see revenue growing in both these areas from here onwards."

On the cross-selling, see for instance the case of BDO, a big bank in the Philippines:

Here is the general idea (Q1CC):

"We believe that the single biggest opportunity is to create an ecosystem of finance, insurance and travel converged tightly together, build an airport that converges all these sectors together and allow the consumers and providers to be on one airport or you might call it, an exchange platform."

And the company keeps expanding:

One upcoming venture that could move the needle is the insurance broker joint venture with BSE, which is the Indian stock exchange. Here is the general outline:

Again, this thrives on economies of scale and scope. The network of outlets and the underlying insurance exchange technology the company already has, so it can partner these with BSE and activate their (broker, distribution, wealth management) networks to offer a sophisticated platform that works roughly like this:

The waiting is for regulatory approval. Then there is the acquisition of Yatra, India's leading corporate travel service provider for $337.8M in convertible shares. We find this particularly noteworthy, from the linked PR:

"The transaction is expected to be 40 to 75 cents accretive to Ebix’s non-GAAP earnings per share within a period of 6 to 12 months from closing, once all the mutual synergies have been executed."

There are other benefits, as this is the third recent travel service provider acquisition after Via and Mercury. Ebix's travel platform is gaining scale:

"The combined company will have an international footprint with more than 11,000 employees and a travel expanse spanning GCC, ASEAN and Asia Pacific countries. The transaction also provides the necessary scale to extend its travel business to North America, Latin America and Europe."

One can also expect considerable cross-selling opportunities:

"Given the highly complementary nature of each company’s travel platform, the combined entity will create India’s largest end-to-end travel industry provider, offering distribution, travel insurance, forex, MICE, Visa, and travel technology services. Combining Yatra’s loyal customer base, comprehensive service offering and multi-channel platform with Ebix’s complementary Via and Mercury businesses, creates a leading online travel platform that will capture cross selling growth opportunities across the EbixCash portfolio of products an customers, while delivering enhanced value to shareholders."

In short, this looks like a very good acquisition, especially if they can make it accretive in such a short time already.

Q1 Results

Revenues were up 32% y/y and 37% in constant currency terms. Where does this growth come from? Well (Q1CC):

"The year-over-year revenue has primarily increased as a result of revenue growth from the field of annuities, life underwriting, CME, e-learning, health content, all travel sectors including the Via and Mercury brands, lending and wealth management technology, ForEx, remittances and trucking logistics."

EbixCash is the driving force (Q1CC):

"Excluding e-governance ventures, the India-led EbixCash ventures, including India EbixCash products built in other Asian countries, showed 152% year-over-year growth in Q1 2019 by growing to $77.7 million from $30.8 million in the same period in 2018."

And here is some more granularity (Q1CC):

"Our outward remittance, ForEx, inward remittance and retail card operation revenues sequentially grew quarter-over-quarter, not only individually, but also as a business unit. Cumulatively, the combined business unit sequentially grew its revenues 28% in Q1 2019 over Q4 2018. Between these units, we now handle gross merchandise value approximately $12 billion annually. We are today the dominant leader in the segments of ForEx, outward remittance, inward remittance, et cetera, in India. All these businesses are highly cash intensive with short-term collection cycles...."

And their travel business is also booming, growing by 25% sequentially. Or how about their trucking logistics business called Routier, producing just $46K in Q4 but already $941K in Q1 2019 and management thinks it can expand this to $5M by Q4.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.04 which was $0.09 better than expected. The GAAP numbers are quite a bit worse ($0.84) and disappointed, but this is due to considerable one-time cost principally due to a $20.5 million derivative case legal settlement and other related legal fees.

Guidance

The company is now close to a $600M annual run rate, but wants to increase this to an $800M+ run rate by Q4 (including some $120M, that is, $30M a quarter from acquisitions which at least one, Yatra, has now materialized).

Then there is the IPO of EbixCash, now scheduled for Q2 next year, although the company is in talks with several private equity groups for a small stake and to produce some kind of valuation benchmark. That could be an interesting moment.

Margins

Data by YCharts

There was a nice jump in operating margin, the target is to keep these at 30%+ which is pretty astounding. Non-GAAP operating margin just managed to do that and came in at 30%.

One might wonder how non-GAAP margins came in substantially below the GAAP margin, well, the latter was boosted by a $15.4M reduction of acquisition accrual for ItzCash, offset by $3.4M of one-time expenses primarily associated with new acquisitions.

Management expects further margin expansion due to leverage.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The cash flow figures are reassuring, not just for the cash flow the company manages to generate but also because if there are problems with their accounting, it's harder to fiddle with cash flows.

Operational cash flow increased 51% y/y and a whopping 145% sequentially in Q1 to $38.5M. Share-based compensation is remarkably puny, especially in relation to the buybacks:

Data by YCharts

While the company has a substantial debt, its share count is declining markedly:

Data by YCharts

And their very modest incentive pay keeps the diluted share count just a tad higher at 30.7M, but there are now 4.87M new shares on the way from the acquisition of Yatra in July. How did they spend the cash:

"During Q1 2019, we spent $10.2 million on dividend, tax payments and principal bank payments. Specifically in Q1 2019, we paid taxes and principal bank payments of $7.9 million, invested $90.4 million on acquisitions, paid $4.9 million to reacquire the balance 10% stake in the MTSS business, repurchased Ebix stock worth $11 million, and returned $2.3 million in dividends to shareholders, while we drew only $13.5 million from our bank credit facilities."

Apart from the $746M in debt, the company also has $96.4M in cash and equivalents.

Risks

We are aware there is a short case by Viceroy, a financial research outfit, to which the company has answered (here), sort of. It's beyond the scope of this article and quite frankly beyond our capabilities to ascertain the truth here, as we're no forensic accountants with weeks of free time to spare.

One thing is noticeable, though, the Viceroy reports contain lots of statements, but very little substantiation in terms of sources. Another thing to note is that the controversy hasn't really scared many institutional investors, institutional ownership is 76% shared among 215 institutional investors with some big stakes from well known companies like BlackRock (3.3M shares, $145M).

The company is also in talks with private equity groups for selling a stake in EbixCash before its IPO in Q2 next year. One can assume that these groups will do thorough DD so if and when that happens, that could produce an interesting moment and should reassure shareholders.

On the other hand, they're not adding en masse either at these rather depressed multiples (see below), although we don't know the latest figures.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares are really very modestly valued, and we're putting that mildly. Obviously, there is a lot of skepticism with regards to the figures. Analysts expect EPS to reach $4.28 this year, rising to $5.15 in 2020, needless to say that the earnings multiple is quite ridiculous.

Conclusion

Ebix's shares are very cheap, considering the revenue growth rate, the business model, the opportunities for economies of scale and scope, the 30% operating margins, the positive cash flow, the dividend yield and buybacks leading to a declining share count. Then there is the upcoming IPO for EbixCash in Q2 next year, with a possible valuation marker for the shares in a transaction with a private equity group.

Against this, there is a short case which argues that the numbers can't be trusted, but there are plenty of professional investors who seem to trust them nevertheless. While we understand that's no absolute guarantee, we think it's likely that the company's complexity makes it prone to outfits with a possible agenda.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EBIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.