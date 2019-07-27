Vistra Energy Builds Its Base With Integration Of Dynegy

Vistra has a $10.5 billion market cap, a $21.5 billion enterprise value, and a just-started dividend of $0.50/share (yield of 2.3%).

A key factor is cheap, available natural gas for power generation, as well as the company’s presence in strong Texas and Midwest growth markets.

After going public and acquiring Dynegy, Vistra Energy has focused on the basics of power generation and sales.

Vistra Energy (VST) may be of interest to investors looking for a growth stock in the utility industry. Launched with legacy assets and markets from two companies, it has begun paying a dividend and its earnings have turned positive.

Moreover, its position as a consumer of low-cost natural gas for over 60% of its generation to serve Texas and other markets gives the company foundational stability.

Finally, drilling down on one region, as a gas buyer with gas-burning generation facilities in the Permian basin - which has an excess supply of co-produced natural gas - Vistra benefitted and continues to benefit from ultra-low gas prices, prices lower than already-subdued Henry Hub index prices, and at times even negative.

Brief Company Summary

Vistra is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Its predecessor company harks back indirectly to 1882 when Dallas Electric Lighting Company began electrical service in north Texas. The company employs 5,400 people.

The former TXU Energy, a large, North Texas electric utility, renamed its three businesses several years ago. Ultimately its transmission and distribution business, Oncor, was acquired by California utility Sempra (SRE) in 2017.

After up-and-down business cycles, including bankruptcy, the two other divisions of TXU Energy, Luminant - power generation, primarily in Texas - and TXU Energy (the name now for retail operations rather than the entire company) became part of Vistra Energy, which went public May 10, 2017. With the acquisition of Dynegy in April 2018, its assets and markets were also folded into Vistra.

Oncor’s and Vistra’s operations are physically integrated with one another. In recognition of this closeness, their interactions with one another are governed by multiple contracts and agreements.

Vistra serves 3.7 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers with gas and electricity in twenty states and the District of Columbia. It has 40,500 megawatts of generation capacity.

Vistra Generation by Fuel Type

Just over 60% of Vistra’s generation capacity, about 24,600 megawatts, is natural gas fueled, with 32% coal and 6% nuclear. The solar and oil plants are each 260 megawatts or less. Closure of the company's coal-fired generation plants has been discussed.

Source: Luminant.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Natural Gas Prices and Production

The diagram below shows the enormous increase in U.S. natural gas production from shale.

With a surfeit of supply compared to market demand, the Henry Hub, Louisiana price closed July 26, 2019 at a new low of $2.17/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU). This is despite a record-high power burn of natural gas of 44.5 BCF on Friday, July 19.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the July 24, 2019 natural gas price at the Waha, West Texas hub was quite low, $0.86/MMBTU, $1.36/MMBTU less than the Henry Hub price the same day. On a generation basis, Vistra benefits from cheap west Texas gas prices, as discussed below.

Recall that standard, pipeline-quality natural gas contains 1,000 BTU per cubic foot.

Natural Gas Prices, $/MMBTU

Credit: Nasdaq.com

Futures prices for gas are similarly low, less than $2.70/MMBTU through December 2019, per July 25 settle prices.

In terms of west Texas supply/demand in particular, Vistra faces an interesting confluence of factors:

a) the retail gas and electricity market has grown, with Midland, Texas, the fastest-growing city in the U.S. between July 2017 and July 2018,

b) the enormous growth in oil production resulted in enormous growth of co-produced or associated natural gas - the gas cannot be shut in without shutting in much more valuable oil,

c) insufficient pipeline capacity exists to move all the gas out of the Permian basin,

d) thus, gas prices in west Texas - great news for buyers like Vistra - have been very low, even negative, but that means...

e) ...many producers have been flaring the gas rather than selling it, but...

f) ...other companies have been building pipelines - Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) 2 BCF/D Gulf Coast Express will transport gas from west Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast, for instance, and is expected online September 2019, allowing the Permian gas oversupply to...

g) ...also reach petrochemical, Mexican pipeline, and liquefied natural gas export markets from the Texas Gulf Coast, thus...

h) ...reducing the low-priced excess supply available to Vistra that is presently confined to the Permian Basin.

Reliability Grids

Vistra operates in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) intrastate wholesale grid. It also operates in the PJM interstate reliability grid, with smaller operations in the MISO, ISO-NE and NYISO (or NY/NE) grids.

Vistra also interacts with California regulators as it builds its large-scale Moss Landing battery storage project. The ten U.S. reliability grids are shown below.

Credit: www.ferc.gov/market-oversight

Above:

ERCOT = dark blue

CAISO = teal

MISO = aqua

PJM = tan

ISO-NE = green

NYISO = medium brown

The company’s revenues are by five major segments: one for retail sale of electricity in Texas, Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, and four for generation and wholesale energy sales in four of the reliability regions. For the first quarter of 2019, this is divided as shown below.

Credit: Vistra 10-Q and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Renewable Power Ventures

The 10-megawatt Upton (Texas) battery energy storage project began operation December 2018. The Upton 2 180-megawatt solar energy project began operation June 2018.

In California, Vistra is developing a 300-megawatt/1,200 megawatt-hour battery energy storage project in Moss Landing, California, near Monterey Bay, directly south of San Jose. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) is the offtake customer for this storage, with a 20-year contract. Moss Landing is due to become operable in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investors should note that, despite objection from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the judge overseeing PG&E’s bankruptcy has said that the company can sever its high-priced green energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). These appear to be older agreements with companies like Consolidated Edison (ED), NextEra (NEE), Exelon (EXC), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Nonetheless, the PG&E market for battery storage from Moss Landing - or products and services from any company - is obviously chillier than it was pre-bankruptcy.

Regulators

As a regulated utility, Vistra does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders.

Vistra is also subject to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), including FERC’s latest delay of what was supposed to be the largest power auction of the year for grid operator PJM (tan-colored region in the map above). The FERC is trying to decide how to appropriately run the auction since states like Illinois, Ohio, and New York are giving out-of-market subsidies to money-losing coal and nuclear generation units. This also affects utilities like Calpine and Exelon.

Strategy and Growth Prospects

In its May 2019 investor presentation, Vistra's CEO said the company was on track to deliver an estimated $310 million of free cash flow benefits and $565 million of what it terms “EBITDA value levers” from its acquisition of Dynegy a year ago.

In further growth news, during the second quarter of 2019, Vistra bought independent energy retailer Crius Energy Trust for $328 million to expand service capability in the Midwest and Northeast.

The company’s primary focus is to execute well operationally: for full-year 2019, it projects $3.2-$3.4 billion of adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations (companies frequently use adjusted EBITDA but it is not a GAAP measure) and $2.1-$2.3 billion of free cash flow before growth (FCFBG).

Company Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Vistra’s overall governance as 8, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (10), Shareholder Rights (8), and Compensation (1).

Short shares are 3.15% of floated shares.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Vistra’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) was $0.90, giving it a 4.3% return on assets, a 6.8% return on equity, and price-to-earnings ratio of 24. Analysts’ average estimated full-year 2019 earnings per share is $1.96, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Analysts’ average estimated 2020 EPS is $2.13.

Potential investors should note that Vistra has missed consensus EPS estimates by $0.07-$0.87/share in three of the last four quarters. However, in the first quarter of 2019, it beat the consensus estimate by $0.20/share.

In the first quarter of 2019, Vistra’s operating revenues were $2.9 billion, resulting in net income of $238 million, or $0.45/share. Because the Dynegy acquisition was not complete until April 2018, first quarter 2019 results are not comparable to those a year ago.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $1.88 billion and levered free cash flow was $1.41 billion.

The company will report second-quarter earnings Friday, August 2nd.

Data by YCharts

At March 31, 2019, the company had $17.76 billion in liabilities and $25.57 billion in assets, giving Vistra a liability-to-asset ratio of 69%.

Its market capitalization is $10.5 billion at a July 26, 2019 stock closing price of $21.75 per share. The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $21.5 billion.

With a 52-week price range of $20.83-$27.86 per share, the July 26th, 2019 closing price of $21.75 is 78% off the 52-week high. The company’s one-year target price is $31.73/share, putting the July 26th closing price at 69% of that level. In other terms, the upside from the closing price to the one-year target is 46%.

The company’s beta is 0.6, representing lower volatility than that of the general market, but a level typical for utilities.

During the first quarter of 2019, Vistra Energy initiated a dividend of $0.50/share for a current dividend yield of 2.3%. Vistra plans to grow the dividend 6%-8% per year.

At the end of April 2019, the company had share repurchase approval of $691 million remaining.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 1.8-1.9 or “buy,” leaning slightly toward “strong buy” from the seven analysts who follow it.

As of March 30, 2019, the top seven holders of Vistra’s stock, some of whom represent index fund investments that match the overall market and some of whom are alternative asset managers, were Brookfield Asset Management (13.8%), FMR/Fidelity (8.4%), Vanguard (7.6%), Apollo Management (5.0%), Oaktree Capital (5.0%), Blackrock (4.5%), and Fortress Investment (3.0%).

The company will announce earnings Friday, August 2, 2019.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $16.12, less than its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

With an EBITDA of $3.17 billion, the company’s enterprise value/EBITDA ratio is 6.8, below the minimum desirable ratio of 10 and so a positive signal for investors.

Positive and Negative Risks

Investors should consider their state economic growth expectations (Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts), state regulatory environments, and natural gas price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Vistra Energy.

Recommendations

I recommend Vistra to investors looking for a combination dividend and growth company. While not topping the charts in either respect, inexpensive gas and presence in major Southwestern and Midwestern markets give Vistra a good base from which to continue expanding.

Potential investors should note that the alternative asset investors (Apollo, Oaktree, Brookfield) still have significant stakes in the company - and so voices about operations. This is emphasized by the low overall board and shareholder rights governance scores. The company also has significant debt, at a liability-to-asset ratio of 69%, although that level is fairly standard for a utility.

A step forward from last year, the company is now paying a dividend of $0.50/share, yielding 2.3% at current prices, with plans to increase the dividend 6-8%/year.

Sharp-eyed energy investors may note Vistra’s larger service area includes Ohio and Pennsylvania. Both are industrial and energy sector growth states, along with Texas. Vistra has additional regional diversification via its service areas in New York and the Northeast.

