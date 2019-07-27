The Housing Shortage Is Getting Worse

Real Estate Weekly Review

Ahead of next week's all-important Federal Reserve interest rate decision, US equity markets rallied as the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) each climbed to new all-time record highs on a jam-packed week of earnings and economic data. Earnings results have generally been better-than-expected thus far with nearly two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 topping revenue estimates. Economic data over the past two weeks has been "just the right temperature" to keep the Fed in play while allaying concerns of a more serious deterioration in economic conditions as GDP data this week showed solid consumer spending despite a continued slowdown in business spending and fixed investment. A trend reminiscent of 2017, the US has seemingly become the economic growth engine of the world yet again, which are ideal conditions for domestic-focused equity sectors like REITs and homebuilders.

Coming off their third-worst week of 2019, the broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) rallied roughly 1% on the week led by the more growth-oriented equity sectors including shopping centers, industrials, and timber REITs. REIT earnings season kicked into high gear this week with nearly a quarter of the sector reporting. As expected, the residential REIT sectors have been the standouts so far this earnings season, riding the macroeconomic tailwinds associated with the mounting housing shortage - notably rising rents and lower vacancy rates - that we've observed building over the past several quarters, which we'll discuss in greater detail below.

On the week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, which tracks the GDP-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry, finished the week higher by 1.6%, finishing just shy of all-time record highs with all eight sub-sectors finishing in positive territory. The Real Estate Technology & Brokerage sector led the way this week following Realogy's (RLGY) announced partnership with Amazon (AMZN). Homebuilder earnings continue to come in better-than-expected with very strong results from Meritage Homes (MTH) which jumped nearly 20% after reporting that home orders surged by 22% Y/Y. Home furnishings component Sleep Number (SNBR) surged 23% after reporting a stellar 8.0% jump in comparable sales in another sign of life for the housing sector following the "mini-housing-recession" of 2018.

The commercial REIT sector this week was led by the speculative mall names, which rallied following Friday's GDP report which showed that the US consumer remains healthy and spending. As discussed, the residential sector has been the standout with strong earnings from apartment REITs Camden (CPT) and Essex (ESS) as well as manufactured housing REITs Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI). The high-flying data center sector, however, pulled back after weak results from CoreSite (COR). Also notable was the solid performance from cell tower REITs American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) as the Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merger was okayed by the DOJ. Cell tower REITs are expected to benefit from the emergence of a fourth competitor, DISH (DISH).

Real Estate Economic Data

Home Sales Data Misses Estimates

While homebuilder earnings results and most other forward-looking metrics have indicated that a housing market recovery is on tap for 2H19, these positive trends have yet to show up in the home sales data. New and existing home sales data both missed estimates in June as the positive effects of lower mortgage rates have yet to be fully reflected in these data sets. New Home Sales are now lower by 1.7% over the past twelve months, bouncing back after hitting the slowest TTM rate of growth since 2011 last month. Existing Home Sales are lower by 4.3% over the past year, due in large part to historically low inventory levels of existing houses. After briefly expanding last year, supply levels are now flat on a year-over-year basis.

We continue to view the slowdown in 2018 and forecasted reacceleration in 2019 as more akin to the post-taper-tantrum conditions of 2014 and 2015 than to anything like the pre-bubble period of 2007. In the wake of the "taper tantrum," the 30-year mortgage rate shot higher by 120 basis points, prompting a significant slowdown in single family housing data over the next year before bouncing back strongly in 2015 as rates again pulled back. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.75% for the week ending July 25, down from 3.81% in the previous week, which is near the lowest level in more than three years. Over the past decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below.

As we'll expand on in more detail shortly, the continuing theme of the post-recession period has been the lingering underinvestment in new home construction. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate just shy of 1.3 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 300k. While existing home sales quickly recovered most of the lost ground after the housing crisis, new home sales remain far below even 1990s levels. Besides continued tight supply in the single-family markets, a secondary effect of the relative underinvestment in new single-family homes is the aging of the housing stock. The median age of a single-family home in the US is nearly 40 years old according to the American Community Survey, the oldest on record.

US Economic Expansion Solid, But Slowing

After delivering its best year since 2005 last year, the US economy has downshifted in 2019, but not nearly as significantly as major European and Asian economies. As mentioned, after a year characterized by synchronous global growth, the US has again asserted itself as the primary growth engine of the world, conditions that are just-fine for the real estate and homebuilding sectors that thrive during these Goldilocks macroeconomic conditions. For the second straight quarter, GDP data beat consensus estimates. In a reverse of Q1, underlying fundamentals were actually stronger than the headline print suggested as the all-important final domestic demand jumped 3.2% after a meager 1.6% print in Q1. Inflationary pressures remain soft with core PCE prices rising just 1.8% in the second quarter. As we mentioned in last week's update, if you removed the impact of rising housing costs, total CPI inflation has averaged less than 1% since the start of 2012.

While consumer spending was strong in Q2, business spending and fixed investment continue to cool after an acceleration in 2018. Recent economic growth has been even more impressive considering the negligible impact of real estate development. Growth in residential fixed investment has been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters while growth in fixed investment in non-residential structures has been a drag in three of the past four quarters. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP growth by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. A tailwind for REITs and real estate asset owners, supply growth has cooled even as demand remains robust.

Looking at this data through another lens, we see that residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains well below the pre-recession period. Apart from a five-year period between 2000-2005 that saw a surge in single-family homebuilding activity, the United States has been under-building and under-investing in existing homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. On a rolling 10-year average, residential fixed investment as a share of GDP is the lowest since the end of WWII, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation activity. The surge in residential investment fueled the housing bubble in the mid-2000s and was responsible for 6.6% of GDP in 2005. Residential fixed investment now makes up just 3.7% of GDP while business non-residential investment in structures makes up 3.0% of GDP.

Homeownership Rate & Household Formations

This week, the US Census released the quarterly Residential Vacancy and Homeownership report, which showed that growth in household formations remains robust, powered by rising real wages and strong job growth. Once thought to be a "new normal" of lower labor force participation, the strong US economy has pulled workers from off of the sidelines, and as a result, literally out of their parent's basements and friend's couches. Total household formations rose by nearly 2% in 2018, the strongest year for formations since 1985. Still, as unaffordability remains an issue in many major housing markets, the percentage of young Americans living with their parents or roommates remains near 75-year highs. This data indicates that there potentially remain millions of "deferred" household formations that may be realized in the coming years if housing supply can be expanded.

More households are renting, however, as the homeownership rate has stalled-out in 2019 after climbing to the highest level in four years in 2018. Leading the gradual recovery has been a climb in the homeownership rates in the younger segments, particularly the under-35 and 35-44 categories, which were hit the hardest from the housing recession. At 64.1%, the overall homeownership rate remains well below peak levels of 69.2% in 2004. Given the abnormally large 4-year cohort of 25-29 year-olds, we think that the homeownership rate will see continued gradual increases over the next five years as this "mini-generation" enters prime first-time homebuying age.

Housing markets remain historically tight as the vacancy rate for both rental and owner-occupied units remains at or near 40-year lows. The rental vacancy dipped to 6.8% in the second quarter, now just 20 basis points above 40-year lows. The homeowner vacancy rate dipped yet again to just 1.3%, the lowest rate since 1981. On this topic, last month, the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University released its annual State of the Nation's Housing Report, which noted, "Household growth has finally returned to a more normal pace. Housing production, however, has not. Demographic trends alone should support a vibrant housing market over the coming decade, realizing this potential depends heavily on whether the market can provide a broader and more affordable range of housing options for tomorrow’s households."

To bring it all home, the effects of these trends has been a persistent rise in overall housing costs, manifesting in rising rents and higher home values. Housing inflation has outpaced the broader inflation rate on a year-over-year basis in 90% of months since 1995 and does not show signs of receding anytime soon. Housing accounts for a third of average consumer spending and the "wallet share" of housing and housing-related services have increased significantly over the last decade. Given the recent slowdown in housing starts, combined with favorable demographics for household formation growth, it appears that that rising housing costs will continue to be a theme well into the next decade.

2019 Performance

After surging through the first few months of this year, the gains have been harder to come by for the REIT sector over the last quarter. REITs are still higher by 17% on a price-basis led by the industrial and single-family rental REIT sectors which have each surged more than 30%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is higher by 18% and the Nasdaq is higher by 24%. The US Housing sector has climbed 21% this year led by the 30% jump in homebuilder stocks. At 2.05%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 64 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 110 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

Bottom Line: The Housing Shortage is Getting Worse

On a jam-packed week of earnings and economic data, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each climbed to new record highs ahead of next week’s all-important Fed rate decision. For the second straight quarter, GDP growth exceeded estimates as strong consumer spending partially offset a dip in business spending, exports, and fixed investment.

The housing shortage is getting worse. Residential fixed investment was a drag on GDP growth for the sixth straight quarter even as household formations have accelerated. The homeowner and rental vacancy rates fell to nearly 40-year lows last quarter as strong demographic trends and a robust job market continues to put upward pressure on housing costs. New and existing home sales data was disappointing, but forward-looking metrics – including strong earnings and commentary from the builders themselves – suggests a strong second half of 2019 for housing.

If you thought this week was busy, just wait for what this coming week has in store for earnings, economic data, and Fed-watching. PCE Inflation data, Case Shiller Home Prices, and Pending Home Sales kick off the week’s slate on Tuesday. ADP payrolls data gets released on Wednesday morning before the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. Although we’d suggest a 50 basis point cut considering the non-existent inflation outlook and continued stress on the all-important housing market, we think that we’ll see a 25 basis point cut with “dovish” commentary regarding the potential for a further cut if global economic conditions continue to weaken. On Thursday, we’ll get construction spending and on Friday we’ll see July’s nonfarm payrolls. Buckle up!

