Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 28

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/1
|
8/9
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
10.53%
|
1.91%
|
15
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
(CTBI)
|
9/13
|
10/1
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
3.61%
|
39
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
8/15
|
9/6
|
0.0925
|
0.095
|
2.70%
|
2.26%
|
20
|
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
8/22
|
9/27
|
0.1975
|
0.1988
|
0.66%
|
3.20%
|
17
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
8/30
|
9/13
|
0.56
|
0.57
|
1.79%
|
3.88%
|
16
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/9
|
8/30
|
0.165
|
0.185
|
12.12%
|
0.65%
|
15
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
8/6
|
8/14
|
1.005
|
1.0125
|
0.75%
|
6.12%
|
19
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
8/5
|
8/14
|
0.865
|
0.89
|
2.89%
|
5.20%
|
17
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
9/4
|
9/27
|
0.54
|
0.55
|
1.85%
|
3.63%
|
11
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
8/15
|
9/3
|
0.85
|
0.88
|
3.53%
|
3.08%
|
22
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
8/8
|
10/1
|
0.3
|
0.325
|
8.33%
|
2.55%
|
32
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
8/29
|
9/30
|
0.88
|
0.97
|
10.23%
|
2.23%
|
13
|
West Pharmaceutical Services
|
(WST)
|
10/22
|
11/6
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
0.47%
|
27
|
Aqua America Inc.
|
(WTR)
|
8/15
|
9/1
|
0.219
|
0.2343
|
6.99%
|
2.26%
|
27
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
A.O. Smith Corp.
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
44.88
|
1.96%
|
25
|
AptarGroup Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/21
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
124.49
|
1.16%
|
26
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/16
|
1.06
|
Increase
|
166.33
|
2.55%
|
42
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
(EPD)
|
8/13
|
0.44
|
Increase
|
30.21
|
5.83%
|
22
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
(EV)
|
8/15
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
45.76
|
3.06%
|
38
|
Alliant Energy Corp.
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.355
|
No Change
|
49.79
|
2.85%
|
16
|
National Retail Properties
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.515
|
Increase
|
52.25
|
3.94%
|
30
|
Northwest Natural Holding
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
71.52
|
2.66%
|
63
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
(OHI)
|
8/15
|
0.66
|
No Change
|
36.99
|
7.14%
|
16
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|
(SKT)
|
8/15
|
0.355
|
No Change
|
16.58
|
8.56%
|
26
|
Texas Instruments
|
(TXN)
|
8/12
|
0.77
|
No Change
|
128.16
|
2.40%
|
15
Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Casey's General Stores Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.32
|
Increase
|
163.55
|
0.78%
|
20
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/15
|
0.51
|
No Change
|
79.75
|
2.56%
|
21
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.145
|
No Change
|
14.15
|
4.10%
|
17
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1275
|
No Change
|
13
|
3.92%
|
17
|
Franklin Electric Co.
|
(FELE)
|
8/15
|
0.145
|
No Change
|
47.15
|
1.23%
|
27
|
Hasbro Inc.
|
(HAS)
|
8/15
|
0.68
|
No Change
|
123.67
|
2.20%
|
16
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/15
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
17.15
|
4.20%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2265
|
No Change
|
69.54
|
3.91%
|
26
|
People's United Financial
|
(PBCT)
|
8/15
|
0.1775
|
No Change
|
16.77
|
4.23%
|
27
Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/9
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
43.97
|
1.91%
|
15
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
8/30
|
0.3825
|
No Change
|
58.69
|
2.61%
|
13
|
Eaton Corp. plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/16
|
0.71
|
No Change
|
81.57
|
3.48%
|
10
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/16
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
102.94
|
1.01%
|
16
|
PetMed Express Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/9
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
15.98
|
6.76%
|
10
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
(SXT)
|
9/3
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
69.79
|
2.06%
|
13
Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/16
|
0.97
|
No Change
|
149.93
|
2.59%
|
15
|
Lazard Limited
|
(LAZ)
|
8/16
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
38.6
|
4.87%
|
12
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/3
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
64.43
|
1.86%
|
52
|
1st Source Corp.
|
(SRCE)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
47.07
|
2.29%
|
32
Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
8/14
|
0.89
|
Increase
|
68.49
|
5.20%
|
17
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
8/5
|
0.18
|
1.71%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.41
|
3.61%
|
Brady Corp.
|
(BRC)
|
7/31
|
0.2125
|
1.67%
|
Cracker Barrel Old Country
|
(CBRL)
|
8/5
|
1.3
|
3.01%
|
Celanese Corp.
|
(CE)
|
8/5
|
0.62
|
2.23%
|
Cantel Medical Corp.
|
(CMD)
|
7/31
|
0.1
|
0.24%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.6125
|
3.45%
|
Ensign Group Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.0475
|
0.32%
|
General Mills
|
(GIS)
|
8/1
|
0.49
|
3.65%
|
IDEX Corp.
|
(IEX)
|
7/31
|
0.5
|
1.18%
|
Quaker Chemical Corp.
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.385
|
0.81%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.375
|
2.31%
|
Norwood Financial
|
(NWFL)
|
8/1
|
0.24
|
2.74%
|
Oracle Corp.
|
(ORCL)
|
7/31
|
0.24
|
1.64%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/2
|
0.18
|
1.84%
|
RGC Resources Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.165
|
2.31%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.35
|
2.08%
|
Raytheon Company
|
(RTN)
|
8/1
|
0.9425
|
1.99%
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
7/31
|
0.52
|
0.97%
|
AT&T Inc.
|
(T)
|
8/1
|
0.51
|
5.97%
|
Torchmark Corp.
|
(TMK)
|
8/1
|
0.1725
|
0.74%
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
8/5
|
0.76
|
5.01%
|
VSE Corp.
|
(VSEC)
|
7/31
|
0.09
|
1.37%
|
Verizon Communications
|
(VZ)
|
8/1
|
0.6025
|
4.22%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.61
|
1.35%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, O, T, VZ, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.