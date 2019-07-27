Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 28

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

8/1

8/9

0.19

0.21

10.53%

1.91%

15

Community Trust Bancorp

(CTBI)

9/13

10/1

0.36

0.38

5.56%

3.61%

39

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

8/15

9/6

0.0925

0.095

2.70%

2.26%

20

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

8/22

9/27

0.1975

0.1988

0.66%

3.20%

17

Kellogg Company

(K)

8/30

9/13

0.56

0.57

1.79%

3.88%

16

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

8/9

8/30

0.165

0.185

12.12%

0.65%

15

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

8/6

8/14

1.005

1.0125

0.75%

6.12%

19

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

8/5

8/14

0.865

0.89

2.89%

5.20%

17

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

9/4

9/27

0.54

0.55

1.85%

3.63%

11

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

8/15

9/3

0.85

0.88

3.53%

3.08%

22

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

8/8

10/1

0.3

0.325

8.33%

2.55%

32

Union Pacific

(UNP)

8/29

9/30

0.88

0.97

10.23%

2.23%

13

West Pharmaceutical Services

(WST)

10/22

11/6

0.15

0.16

6.67%

0.47%

27

Aqua America Inc.

(WTR)

8/15

9/1

0.219

0.2343

6.99%

2.26%

27

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

8/15

0.22

No Change

44.88

1.96%

25

AptarGroup Inc.

(ATR)

8/21

0.36

No Change

124.49

1.16%

26

Clorox Company

(CLX)

8/16

1.06

Increase

166.33

2.55%

42

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

8/13

0.44

Increase

30.21

5.83%

22

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

8/15

0.35

No Change

45.76

3.06%

38

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

8/15

0.355

No Change

49.79

2.85%

16

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

8/15

0.515

Increase

52.25

3.94%

30

Northwest Natural Holding

(NWN)

8/15

0.475

No Change

71.52

2.66%

63

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

8/15

0.66

No Change

36.99

7.14%

16

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(SKT)

8/15

0.355

No Change

16.58

8.56%

26

Texas Instruments

(TXN)

8/12

0.77

No Change

128.16

2.40%

15

Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

8/15

0.32

Increase

163.55

0.78%

20

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

8/15

0.51

No Change

79.75

2.56%

21

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

8/15

0.145

No Change

14.15

4.10%

17

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

8/15

0.1275

No Change

13

3.92%

17

Franklin Electric Co.

(FELE)

8/15

0.145

No Change

47.15

1.23%

27

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

8/15

0.68

No Change

123.67

2.20%

16

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

8/15

0.18

No Change

17.15

4.20%

10

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

8/15

0.2265

No Change

69.54

3.91%

26

People's United Financial

(PBCT)

8/15

0.1775

No Change

16.77

4.23%

27

Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

8/9

0.21

Increase

43.97

1.91%

15

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

8/30

0.3825

No Change

58.69

2.61%

13

Eaton Corp. plc

(ETN)

8/16

0.71

No Change

81.57

3.48%

10

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

(JBHT)

8/16

0.26

No Change

102.94

1.01%

16

PetMed Express Inc.

(PETS)

8/9

0.27

No Change

15.98

6.76%

10

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

9/3

0.36

No Change

69.79

2.06%

13

Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

8/16

0.97

No Change

149.93

2.59%

15

Lazard Limited

(LAZ)

8/16

0.47

No Change

38.6

4.87%

12

SJW Group

(SJW)

9/3

0.3

No Change

64.43

1.86%

52

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

8/15

0.27

No Change

47.07

2.29%

32

Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

8/14

0.89

Increase

68.49

5.20%

17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

ABM Industries Inc.

(ABM)

8/5

0.18

1.71%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY)

8/1

0.41

3.61%

Brady Corp.

(BRC)

7/31

0.2125

1.67%

Cracker Barrel Old Country

(CBRL)

8/5

1.3

3.01%

Celanese Corp.

(CE)

8/5

0.62

2.23%

Cantel Medical Corp.

(CMD)

7/31

0.1

0.24%

Edison International

(EIX)

7/31

0.6125

3.45%

Ensign Group Inc.

(ENSG)

7/31

0.0475

0.32%

General Mills

(GIS)

8/1

0.49

3.65%

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

7/31

0.5

1.18%

Quaker Chemical Corp.

(KWR)

7/31

0.385

0.81%

McGrath RentCorp

(MGRC)

7/31

0.375

2.31%

Norwood Financial

(NWFL)

8/1

0.24

2.74%

Oracle Corp.

(ORCL)

7/31

0.24

1.64%

Pentair plc

(PNR)

8/2

0.18

1.84%

RGC Resources Inc.

(RGCO)

8/1

0.165

2.31%

RPM International Inc.

(RPM)

7/31

0.35

2.08%

Raytheon Company

(RTN)

8/1

0.9425

1.99%

Stryker Corp.

(SYK)

7/31

0.52

0.97%

AT&T Inc.

(T)

8/1

0.51

5.97%

Torchmark Corp.

(TMK)

8/1

0.1725

0.74%

Universal Corp.

(UVV)

8/5

0.76

5.01%

VSE Corp.

(VSEC)

7/31

0.09

1.37%

Verizon Communications

(VZ)

8/1

0.6025

4.22%

WD-40 Company

(WDFC)

7/31

0.61

1.35%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, O, T, VZ, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.