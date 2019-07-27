Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 28

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/1 8/9 0.19 0.21 10.53% 1.91% 15 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 9/13 10/1 0.36 0.38 5.56% 3.61% 39 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 8/15 9/6 0.0925 0.095 2.70% 2.26% 20 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 8/22 9/27 0.1975 0.1988 0.66% 3.20% 17 Kellogg Company (K) 8/30 9/13 0.56 0.57 1.79% 3.88% 16 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/9 8/30 0.165 0.185 12.12% 0.65% 15 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8/6 8/14 1.005 1.0125 0.75% 6.12% 19 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 8/5 8/14 0.865 0.89 2.89% 5.20% 17 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 9/4 9/27 0.54 0.55 1.85% 3.63% 11 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 8/15 9/3 0.85 0.88 3.53% 3.08% 22 UGI Corp. (UGI) 8/8 10/1 0.3 0.325 8.33% 2.55% 32 Union Pacific (UNP) 8/29 9/30 0.88 0.97 10.23% 2.23% 13 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 10/22 11/6 0.15 0.16 6.67% 0.47% 27 Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 8/15 9/1 0.219 0.2343 6.99% 2.26% 27

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 8/15 0.22 No Change 44.88 1.96% 25 AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 8/21 0.36 No Change 124.49 1.16% 26 Clorox Company (CLX) 8/16 1.06 Increase 166.33 2.55% 42 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 8/13 0.44 Increase 30.21 5.83% 22 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 8/15 0.35 No Change 45.76 3.06% 38 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 8/15 0.355 No Change 49.79 2.85% 16 National Retail Properties (NNN) 8/15 0.515 Increase 52.25 3.94% 30 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 8/15 0.475 No Change 71.52 2.66% 63 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8/15 0.66 No Change 36.99 7.14% 16 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 8/15 0.355 No Change 16.58 8.56% 26 Texas Instruments (TXN) 8/12 0.77 No Change 128.16 2.40% 15

Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.32 Increase 163.55 0.78% 20 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/15 0.51 No Change 79.75 2.56% 21 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.145 No Change 14.15 4.10% 17 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1275 No Change 13 3.92% 17 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 8/15 0.145 No Change 47.15 1.23% 27 Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 8/15 0.68 No Change 123.67 2.20% 16 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 8/15 0.18 No Change 17.15 4.20% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 8/15 0.2265 No Change 69.54 3.91% 26 People's United Financial (PBCT) 8/15 0.1775 No Change 16.77 4.23% 27

Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/9 0.21 Increase 43.97 1.91% 15 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 8/30 0.3825 No Change 58.69 2.61% 13 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 8/16 0.71 No Change 81.57 3.48% 10 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 8/16 0.26 No Change 102.94 1.01% 16 PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 8/9 0.27 No Change 15.98 6.76% 10 Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 9/3 0.36 No Change 69.79 2.06% 13

Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 8/16 0.97 No Change 149.93 2.59% 15 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 8/16 0.47 No Change 38.6 4.87% 12 SJW Group (SJW) 9/3 0.3 No Change 64.43 1.86% 52 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 8/15 0.27 No Change 47.07 2.29% 32

Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 8/14 0.89 Increase 68.49 5.20% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 8/5 0.18 1.71% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 8/1 0.41 3.61% Brady Corp. (BRC) 7/31 0.2125 1.67% Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 8/5 1.3 3.01% Celanese Corp. (CE) 8/5 0.62 2.23% Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 7/31 0.1 0.24% Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.6125 3.45% Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.0475 0.32% General Mills (GIS) 8/1 0.49 3.65% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 7/31 0.5 1.18% Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 7/31 0.385 0.81% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.375 2.31% Norwood Financial (NWFL) 8/1 0.24 2.74% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 7/31 0.24 1.64% Pentair plc (PNR) 8/2 0.18 1.84% RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.165 2.31% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.35 2.08% Raytheon Company (RTN) 8/1 0.9425 1.99% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 7/31 0.52 0.97% AT&T Inc. (T) 8/1 0.51 5.97% Torchmark Corp. (TMK) 8/1 0.1725 0.74% Universal Corp. (UVV) 8/5 0.76 5.01% VSE Corp. (VSEC) 7/31 0.09 1.37% Verizon Communications (VZ) 8/1 0.6025 4.22% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.61 1.35%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, O, T, VZ, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.