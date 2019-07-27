Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 28

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Amphenol Corp.

(APH)

9/16

10/9

0.23

0.25

8.70%

1.05%

8

Bank of America Corp

(BAC)

9/5

9/27

0.15

0.18

20.00%

2.34%

6

BancorpSouth Bank

(BXS)

9/12

10/1

0.17

0.185

8.82%

2.49%

7

Delek Logistics Partners LP

(DKL)

8/2

8/13

0.82

0.85

3.66%

10.39%

7

Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

(EFSC)

9/12

9/27

0.15

0.16

6.67%

1.49%

5

Encompass Health Corp.

(EHC)

9/30

10/15

0.27

0.28

3.70%

1.66%

7

EQT Midstream Partners LP

(EQM)

8/1

8/13

1.145

1.16

1.31%

11.39%

8

Heritage Financial Corp.

(HFWA)

8/7

8/22

0.18

0.19

5.56%

2.69%

9

Hershey Company

(HSY)

9/16

9/16

0.722

0.773

7.06%

2.02%

10

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

(HTA)

10/2

10/10

0.31

0.315

1.61%

4.70%

8

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

8/2

8/14

0.6575

0.6675

1.52%

8.84%

7

NextEra Energy Partners LP

(NEP)

8/5

8/14

0.4825

0.5025

4.15%

4.09%

6

Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS)

9/12

10/1

0.6

0.7

16.67%

2.81%

8

People's Utah Bancorp

(PUB)

8/2

8/12

0.12

0.13

8.33%

1.74%

5

Regions Financial Corp.

(RF)

9/5

10/1

0.14

0.155

10.71%

3.87%

7

Shell Midstream Partners LP

(SHLX)

8/2

8/14

0.415

0.43

3.61%

7.94%

5

United Community Financial Corp.

(UCFC)

8/2

8/13

0.07

0.08

14.29%

3.22%

6

USD Partners LP

(USDP)

8/5

8/14

0.3625

0.365

0.69%

12.43%

5

Washington Federal Inc.

(WAFD)

8/8

8/23

0.2

0.21

5.00%

2.30%

9

Wells Fargo & Co.

(WFC)

8/8

9/1

0.45

0.51

13.33%

4.14%

9

Zions Bancorporation

(ZION)

8/14

8/22

0.3

0.34

13.33%

3.01%

7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

(CFG)

8/14

0.36

Increase

37.68

3.82%

6

EPR Properties

(EPR)

8/15

0.375

No Change

74.53

6.04%

9

Morgan Stanley

(MS)

8/15

0.35

Increase

45.74

3.06%

6

NiSource Inc.

(NI)

8/20

0.2

No Change

29.5

2.71%

8

Phillips 66 Partners LP

(PSXP)

8/13

0.855

Increase

52.87

6.47%

7

Tallgrass Energy LP

(TGE)

8/14

0.54

Increase

21

10.29%

5

Western Midstream Partners LP

(WES)

8/13

0.618

Increase

30.35

8.14%

7

Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

AES Corp.

(AES)

8/15

0.1365

No Change

16.94

3.22%

8

Aon plc

(AON)

8/15

0.44

No Change

194.56

0.90%

8

Ames National Corp.

(ATLO)

8/15

0.24

No Change

27.67

3.47%

9

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

(BMTC)

9/1

0.26

Increase

37.54

2.77%

9

Sierra Bancorp

(BSRR)

8/15

0.19

Increase

26.04

2.92%

7

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

(GT)

9/3

0.16

No Change

14.16

4.52%

6

Matson Inc.

(MATX)

9/5

0.22

Increase

40.7

2.16%

8

Paychex Inc.

(PAYX)

8/22

0.62

No Change

86.58

2.86%

9

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW)

9/3

0.7375

No Change

92.02

3.21%

7

S&T Bancorp Inc.

(STBA)

8/15

0.27

No Change

38.21

2.83%

6

Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

(AUB)

8/16

0.25

Increase

38.12

2.62%

9

EQT Midstream Partners LP

(EQM)

8/13

1.16

Increase

40.75

11.39%

8

First Community Bankshares Inc.

(FCBC)

8/16

0.25

No Change

33.36

3.00%

8

Pfizer Inc.

(PFE)

9/3

0.36

No Change

43.09

3.34%

9

Signet Jewelers Limited

(SIG)

8/30

0.37

No Change

17.47

8.47%

8

Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Alexander's Inc.

(ALX)

8/16

4.5

No Change

375.5

4.79%

5

Delek Logistics Partners LP

(DKL)

8/13

0.85

Increase

32.71

10.39%

7

Home Bancorp Inc.

(HBCP)

8/16

0.21

No Change

37.48

2.24%

6

IDACORP Inc.

(IDA)

8/30

0.63

No Change

102.27

2.46%

7

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

(LTXB)

8/19

0.25

No Change

42.95

2.33%

9

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

8/14

0.6675

Increase

30.2

8.84%

7

Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

(ORRF)

8/12

0.15

No Change

21.89

2.74%

5

People's Utah Bancorp

(PUB)

8/12

0.13

Increase

29.92

1.74%

5

Shell Midstream Partners LP

(SHLX)

8/14

0.43

Increase

21.66

7.94%

5

Sprague Resources LP

(SRLP)

8/12

0.6675

No Change

18

14.83%

5

United Community Financial Corp.

(UCFC)

8/13

0.08

Increase

9.95

3.22%

6

Webster Financial Corp.

(WBS)

8/19

0.4

No Change

51.26

3.12%

9

Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

(AMTD)

8/20

0.3

No Change

52.05

2.31%

9

Independent Bank Corp. MI

(IBCP)

8/15

0.18

No Change

21.74

3.31%

6

MetLife Inc.

(MET)

9/13

0.44

No Change

50.69

3.47%

7

NextEra Energy Partners LP

(NEP)

8/14

0.5025

Increase

49.13

4.09%

6

PNM Resources Inc.

(PNM)

8/16

0.29

No Change

50.5

2.30%

8

USD Partners LP

(USDP)

8/14

0.365

Increase

11.75

12.43%

5

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

9/4

0.9

No Change

84.31

4.27%

9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

(APOG)

7/31

0.175

1.70%

Saul Centers Inc.

(BFS)

7/31

0.53

3.92%

B&G Foods Inc.

(BGS)

7/30

0.475

10.42%

Bank of South Carolina Corp.

(BKSC)

7/31

0.16

3.35%

City Holding Co.

(CHCO)

7/31

0.53

2.75%

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

8/5

0.1

0.52%

Foot Locker Inc.

(FL)

8/2

0.38

3.52%

First Bancorp Inc.

(FNLC)

7/31

0.3

4.62%

P.H. Glatfelter Co.

(GLT)

8/1

0.13

3.07%

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

(HFBL)

8/5

0.16

1.88%

Investar Holding Corp.

(ISTR)

7/31

0.0551

0.91%

Lakeland Financial Corp.

(LKFN)

8/5

0.3

2.66%

Lincoln National Corp.

(LNC)

8/1

0.37

2.22%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

(MAA)

7/31

0.96

3.23%

Morningstar Inc.

(MORN)

7/31

0.28

0.72%

Owens Corning Inc.

(OC)

8/2

0.22

1.51%

Oxford Industries Inc.

(OXM)

8/2

0.37

2.05%

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

(PEGI)

7/31

0.422

7.17%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

(PNC)

8/5

1.15

3.22%

Trinity Industries Inc.

(TRN)

7/31

0.17

3.66%

UDR Inc.

(UDR)

7/31

0.3425

2.97%

Watsco Inc.

(WSO)

7/31

1.6

3.96%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

