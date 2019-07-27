Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 28

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Amphenol Corp. (APH) 9/16 10/9 0.23 0.25 8.70% 1.05% 8 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 9/5 9/27 0.15 0.18 20.00% 2.34% 6 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 9/12 10/1 0.17 0.185 8.82% 2.49% 7 Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/2 8/13 0.82 0.85 3.66% 10.39% 7 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 9/12 9/27 0.15 0.16 6.67% 1.49% 5 Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 9/30 10/15 0.27 0.28 3.70% 1.66% 7 EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 8/1 8/13 1.145 1.16 1.31% 11.39% 8 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 8/7 8/22 0.18 0.19 5.56% 2.69% 9 Hershey Company (HSY) 9/16 9/16 0.722 0.773 7.06% 2.02% 10 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/2 10/10 0.31 0.315 1.61% 4.70% 8 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/2 8/14 0.6575 0.6675 1.52% 8.84% 7 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 8/5 8/14 0.4825 0.5025 4.15% 4.09% 6 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 9/12 10/1 0.6 0.7 16.67% 2.81% 8 People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 8/2 8/12 0.12 0.13 8.33% 1.74% 5 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 9/5 10/1 0.14 0.155 10.71% 3.87% 7 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 8/2 8/14 0.415 0.43 3.61% 7.94% 5 United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) 8/2 8/13 0.07 0.08 14.29% 3.22% 6 USD Partners LP (USDP) 8/5 8/14 0.3625 0.365 0.69% 12.43% 5 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 8/8 8/23 0.2 0.21 5.00% 2.30% 9 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 8/8 9/1 0.45 0.51 13.33% 4.14% 9 Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 8/14 8/22 0.3 0.34 13.33% 3.01% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 8/14 0.36 Increase 37.68 3.82% 6 EPR Properties (EPR) 8/15 0.375 No Change 74.53 6.04% 9 Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.35 Increase 45.74 3.06% 6 NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.2 No Change 29.5 2.71% 8 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 8/13 0.855 Increase 52.87 6.47% 7 Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) 8/14 0.54 Increase 21 10.29% 5 Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 8/13 0.618 Increase 30.35 8.14% 7

Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AES Corp. (AES) 8/15 0.1365 No Change 16.94 3.22% 8 Aon plc (AON) 8/15 0.44 No Change 194.56 0.90% 8 Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 8/15 0.24 No Change 27.67 3.47% 9 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 9/1 0.26 Increase 37.54 2.77% 9 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/15 0.19 Increase 26.04 2.92% 7 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 9/3 0.16 No Change 14.16 4.52% 6 Matson Inc. (MATX) 9/5 0.22 Increase 40.7 2.16% 8 Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 8/22 0.62 No Change 86.58 2.86% 9 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 9/3 0.7375 No Change 92.02 3.21% 7 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 8/15 0.27 No Change 38.21 2.83% 6

Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 8/16 0.25 Increase 38.12 2.62% 9 EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 8/13 1.16 Increase 40.75 11.39% 8 First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 8/16 0.25 No Change 33.36 3.00% 8 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/3 0.36 No Change 43.09 3.34% 9 Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 8/30 0.37 No Change 17.47 8.47% 8

Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Alexander's Inc. (ALX) 8/16 4.5 No Change 375.5 4.79% 5 Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/13 0.85 Increase 32.71 10.39% 7 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 8/16 0.21 No Change 37.48 2.24% 6 IDACORP Inc. (IDA) 8/30 0.63 No Change 102.27 2.46% 7 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB) 8/19 0.25 No Change 42.95 2.33% 9 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.6675 Increase 30.2 8.84% 7 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 8/12 0.15 No Change 21.89 2.74% 5 People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 8/12 0.13 Increase 29.92 1.74% 5 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 8/14 0.43 Increase 21.66 7.94% 5 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 8/12 0.6675 No Change 18 14.83% 5 United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) 8/13 0.08 Increase 9.95 3.22% 6 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 8/19 0.4 No Change 51.26 3.12% 9

Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 8/20 0.3 No Change 52.05 2.31% 9 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 8/15 0.18 No Change 21.74 3.31% 6 MetLife Inc. (MET) 9/13 0.44 No Change 50.69 3.47% 7 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 8/14 0.5025 Increase 49.13 4.09% 6 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 8/16 0.29 No Change 50.5 2.30% 8 USD Partners LP (USDP) 8/14 0.365 Increase 11.75 12.43% 5 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 9/4 0.9 No Change 84.31 4.27% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 7/31 0.175 1.70% Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 7/31 0.53 3.92% B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 7/30 0.475 10.42% Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 7/31 0.16 3.35% City Holding Co. (CHCO) 7/31 0.53 2.75% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 8/5 0.1 0.52% Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 8/2 0.38 3.52% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/31 0.3 4.62% P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) 8/1 0.13 3.07% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/5 0.16 1.88% Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 7/31 0.0551 0.91% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 8/5 0.3 2.66% Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 8/1 0.37 2.22% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 7/31 0.96 3.23% Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.28 0.72% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 8/2 0.22 1.51% Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 8/2 0.37 2.05% Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) 7/31 0.422 7.17% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 8/5 1.15 3.22% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.17 3.66% UDR Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.3425 2.97% Watsco Inc. (WSO) 7/31 1.6 3.96%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.