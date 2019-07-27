Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 28

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
(APH)
|
9/16
|
10/9
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
1.05%
|
8
|
Bank of America Corp
|
(BAC)
|
9/5
|
9/27
|
0.15
|
0.18
|
20.00%
|
2.34%
|
6
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
(BXS)
|
9/12
|
10/1
|
0.17
|
0.185
|
8.82%
|
2.49%
|
7
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/2
|
8/13
|
0.82
|
0.85
|
3.66%
|
10.39%
|
7
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
(EFSC)
|
9/12
|
9/27
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
1.49%
|
5
|
Encompass Health Corp.
|
(EHC)
|
9/30
|
10/15
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
1.66%
|
7
|
EQT Midstream Partners LP
|
(EQM)
|
8/1
|
8/13
|
1.145
|
1.16
|
1.31%
|
11.39%
|
8
|
Heritage Financial Corp.
|
(HFWA)
|
8/7
|
8/22
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
2.69%
|
9
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/16
|
9/16
|
0.722
|
0.773
|
7.06%
|
2.02%
|
10
|
Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
10/2
|
10/10
|
0.31
|
0.315
|
1.61%
|
4.70%
|
8
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/2
|
8/14
|
0.6575
|
0.6675
|
1.52%
|
8.84%
|
7
|
NextEra Energy Partners LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/5
|
8/14
|
0.4825
|
0.5025
|
4.15%
|
4.09%
|
6
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
9/12
|
10/1
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
16.67%
|
2.81%
|
8
|
People's Utah Bancorp
|
(PUB)
|
8/2
|
8/12
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
8.33%
|
1.74%
|
5
|
Regions Financial Corp.
|
(RF)
|
9/5
|
10/1
|
0.14
|
0.155
|
10.71%
|
3.87%
|
7
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
(SHLX)
|
8/2
|
8/14
|
0.415
|
0.43
|
3.61%
|
7.94%
|
5
|
United Community Financial Corp.
|
(UCFC)
|
8/2
|
8/13
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
14.29%
|
3.22%
|
6
|
USD Partners LP
|
(USDP)
|
8/5
|
8/14
|
0.3625
|
0.365
|
0.69%
|
12.43%
|
5
|
Washington Federal Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
8/8
|
8/23
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
2.30%
|
9
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
(WFC)
|
8/8
|
9/1
|
0.45
|
0.51
|
13.33%
|
4.14%
|
9
|
Zions Bancorporation
|
(ZION)
|
8/14
|
8/22
|
0.3
|
0.34
|
13.33%
|
3.01%
|
7
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 29 (Ex-Div 7/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|
(CFG)
|
8/14
|
0.36
|
Increase
|
37.68
|
3.82%
|
6
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
8/15
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
74.53
|
6.04%
|
9
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.35
|
Increase
|
45.74
|
3.06%
|
6
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/20
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
29.5
|
2.71%
|
8
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
(PSXP)
|
8/13
|
0.855
|
Increase
|
52.87
|
6.47%
|
7
|
Tallgrass Energy LP
|
(TGE)
|
8/14
|
0.54
|
Increase
|
21
|
10.29%
|
5
|
Western Midstream Partners LP
|
(WES)
|
8/13
|
0.618
|
Increase
|
30.35
|
8.14%
|
7
Tuesday July 30 (Ex-Div 7/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AES Corp.
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.1365
|
No Change
|
16.94
|
3.22%
|
8
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/15
|
0.44
|
No Change
|
194.56
|
0.90%
|
8
|
Ames National Corp.
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
27.67
|
3.47%
|
9
|
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.
|
(BMTC)
|
9/1
|
0.26
|
Increase
|
37.54
|
2.77%
|
9
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/15
|
0.19
|
Increase
|
26.04
|
2.92%
|
7
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|
(GT)
|
9/3
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
14.16
|
4.52%
|
6
|
Matson Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
9/5
|
0.22
|
Increase
|
40.7
|
2.16%
|
8
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/22
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
86.58
|
2.86%
|
9
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
(PNW)
|
9/3
|
0.7375
|
No Change
|
92.02
|
3.21%
|
7
|
S&T Bancorp Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
38.21
|
2.83%
|
6
Wednesday July 31 (Ex-Div 8/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
|
(AUB)
|
8/16
|
0.25
|
Increase
|
38.12
|
2.62%
|
9
|
EQT Midstream Partners LP
|
(EQM)
|
8/13
|
1.16
|
Increase
|
40.75
|
11.39%
|
8
|
First Community Bankshares Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/16
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
33.36
|
3.00%
|
8
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/3
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
43.09
|
3.34%
|
9
|
Signet Jewelers Limited
|
(SIG)
|
8/30
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
17.47
|
8.47%
|
8
Thursday August 1 (Ex-Div 8/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexander's Inc.
|
(ALX)
|
8/16
|
4.5
|
No Change
|
375.5
|
4.79%
|
5
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/13
|
0.85
|
Increase
|
32.71
|
10.39%
|
7
|
Home Bancorp Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/16
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
37.48
|
2.24%
|
6
|
IDACORP Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/30
|
0.63
|
No Change
|
102.27
|
2.46%
|
7
|
LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.
|
(LTXB)
|
8/19
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
42.95
|
2.33%
|
9
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/14
|
0.6675
|
Increase
|
30.2
|
8.84%
|
7
|
Orrstown Financial Services Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/12
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
21.89
|
2.74%
|
5
|
People's Utah Bancorp
|
(PUB)
|
8/12
|
0.13
|
Increase
|
29.92
|
1.74%
|
5
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
(SHLX)
|
8/14
|
0.43
|
Increase
|
21.66
|
7.94%
|
5
|
Sprague Resources LP
|
(SRLP)
|
8/12
|
0.6675
|
No Change
|
18
|
14.83%
|
5
|
United Community Financial Corp.
|
(UCFC)
|
8/13
|
0.08
|
Increase
|
9.95
|
3.22%
|
6
|
Webster Financial Corp.
|
(WBS)
|
8/19
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
51.26
|
3.12%
|
9
Friday August 2 (Ex-Div 8/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
|
(AMTD)
|
8/20
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
52.05
|
2.31%
|
9
|
Independent Bank Corp. MI
|
(IBCP)
|
8/15
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
21.74
|
3.31%
|
6
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
9/13
|
0.44
|
No Change
|
50.69
|
3.47%
|
7
|
NextEra Energy Partners LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/14
|
0.5025
|
Increase
|
49.13
|
4.09%
|
6
|
PNM Resources Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/16
|
0.29
|
No Change
|
50.5
|
2.30%
|
8
|
USD Partners LP
|
(USDP)
|
8/14
|
0.365
|
Increase
|
11.75
|
12.43%
|
5
|
Valero Energy Corp.
|
(VLO)
|
9/4
|
0.9
|
No Change
|
84.31
|
4.27%
|
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/31
|
0.175
|
1.70%
|
Saul Centers Inc.
|
(BFS)
|
7/31
|
0.53
|
3.92%
|
B&G Foods Inc.
|
(BGS)
|
7/30
|
0.475
|
10.42%
|
Bank of South Carolina Corp.
|
(BKSC)
|
7/31
|
0.16
|
3.35%
|
City Holding Co.
|
(CHCO)
|
7/31
|
0.53
|
2.75%
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/5
|
0.1
|
0.52%
|
Foot Locker Inc.
|
(FL)
|
8/2
|
0.38
|
3.52%
|
First Bancorp Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/31
|
0.3
|
4.62%
|
P.H. Glatfelter Co.
|
(GLT)
|
8/1
|
0.13
|
3.07%
|
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/5
|
0.16
|
1.88%
|
Investar Holding Corp.
|
(ISTR)
|
7/31
|
0.0551
|
0.91%
|
Lakeland Financial Corp.
|
(LKFN)
|
8/5
|
0.3
|
2.66%
|
Lincoln National Corp.
|
(LNC)
|
8/1
|
0.37
|
2.22%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
0.96
|
3.23%
|
Morningstar Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/31
|
0.28
|
0.72%
|
Owens Corning Inc.
|
(OC)
|
8/2
|
0.22
|
1.51%
|
Oxford Industries Inc.
|
(OXM)
|
8/2
|
0.37
|
2.05%
|
Pattern Energy Group Inc.
|
(PEGI)
|
7/31
|
0.422
|
7.17%
|
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
8/5
|
1.15
|
3.22%
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.17
|
3.66%
|
UDR Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.3425
|
2.97%
|
Watsco Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
1.6
|
3.96%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.