Here's The Setup For Next Week's All-Important Fed Meeting

Paradoxically, a shallower 25 bp cut could be construed as more dovish than a 50 bp cut, to the extent it "keeps the dream alive", to quote one strategist.

As noted in these pages on Wednesday, objects in motion tend to stay in motion, and so it was for US equities during a week that saw investors easily navigate earnings and cast a dismissive eye towards fraught domestic politics.

US stocks managed a solid gain, rising for the sixth week in eight since the May rout.

(Heisenberg)

The one hiccup this week ironically came around the ECB press conference. I say "ironically", because the new statement contained all the language anyone could have reasonably expected with regard to the central bank telegraphing the delivery of an easing package in September. Nobody was disappointed that the ECB didn't cut rates this week. It was clear that the July meeting would be used to lay the groundwork for September, and besides, all you have to do to know that the market was pleased with the updated statement is look at the euro, yields and stocks on Thursday:

(Heisenberg)

The green box in the figure is the reaction to the statement, and it's textbook as far as dovish knee-jerks go: yields lower, currency lower, stocks higher (note the SX5E, in yellow, is inverted).

The U-turn (i.e., the reversal higher in the euro and yields and lower in European equities shown in the red box) came during Draghi's press conference. The standard explanation for that is that "Super Mario" somehow wasn't dovish enough. Here's Bloomberg's Luke Kawa with a good recap of the boilerplate line that proliferated across desks:

Then came the press conference, and everything reversed. President Mario Draghi repeatedly indicated that many of the things he had discussed Thursday were discussed in June at the central bank’s forum in Sintra, Portugal. The upshot: there’s nothing new here. What’s more, Draghi's remarks implied that there was no consensus for anything when it comes to future actions, aside from the need to cushion banks from more-negative rates. There was a “convergence of views” on some matters, but the prospect of cutting rates was not raised at this meeting. Draghi emphasized that there was zero detail about anything. Oh, and, despite all the negative comments about the outlook, it was “hard to be gloomy.” So the strong signal was the ECB could, should, and will ease. But then it was belied by the impression that no one there agreed on what or how to do it. And that’s quite far from where the market thought the ECB was.

That's from Bloomberg's "Weekly Fix" newsletter (I can't link to it directly).

That may not be the correct take. Rather, it could be a simple case of profit-taking on QE/easing bets. Consider this from Nomura's Charlie McElligott, for instance:

The overly simplistic (and I believe misinterpretation) of yesterday’s post-ECB market price-action was that Draghi was ‘not dovish enough’ and left traders disappointed versus what had been rapidly building expectations following the ugly European PMIs. [I think] it was simply a responsible monetization/’buy the spec, sell the news’ of crowded and winning ‘QE Trades’ particularly in ‘Long Bonds/Receiving Rates/Steepeners’, but also evidenced in ‘Long Equities’ and ‘Long Gold’ which traded backwards Thursday.

That's probably closer to the truth, and it also explains why, as Kawa went on to note in his post-mortem, "in the U.S., a bear flattening was the trade du jour" on Thursday.

The most important part of this somewhat esoteric discussion is what it means for the Fed next week. Headed into the ECB, Europe suffered another couple of economic body blows. On Wednesday, Germany's manufacturing PMI printed the lowest in seven years:

(Heisenberg)

A day later (i.e., hours ahead of the ECB decision), the latest Ifo business survey showed expectations diving to the lowest since 2009.

(Heisenberg)

When juxtaposed against a series of upbeat US economic data points, including Friday's solid (albeit mixed) Q2 GDP report, the case for a resilient dollar is still firmly entrenched. Had the ECB actually pulled the trigger on a rate cut this week, it would have conveyed panic, which likely would have come through loud and clear in Draghi's press conference.

Now, think about what President Trump has said recently about the dollar. As you're undoubtedly aware, there is rampant speculation that Trump will soon instruct Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to intervene in the FX market, and although Larry Kudlow claimed on Friday that the administration had "ruled out" active intervention, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office just hours later that all options were still on the table.

Had the ECB cut rates and used the press conference to explain why they cut now instead of waiting until September, it would have meaningfully raised the stakes for Jerome Powell and the Fed next week. Here's Nomura's McElligott again:

Any sort of ECB ultra-dovish “shock” would have put considerable pressure on the Fed to then fulfill even more dovish market expectations next week in order to avoid any sort of USD “rage rally” higher (as an implication of relatively “less dovish” vs. ECB) — which of course would pose negative ramifications for US exporters while too drawing the ire of the POTUS — especially in light of the “fodder” for a Dollar squeeze to fresh multi-year highs in light of an increasing amount of tactical traders having pivoted towards “Short Dollar” trades.

That is crucial. The dollar situation is reaching a boiling point for the White House. A hyper-aggressive ECB set against a still decent US economy and a Powell that cuts "just" 25 bp at the July meeting and fails to come across as sufficiently dovish in the statement and press conference would have risked a significant dollar rally, which, in addition to irking the president, works against the Fed's efforts to loosen financial conditions and undermines the risk asset rally.

Remember, part of the White House's frustration with this situation is that thanks to concurrent dovish pivots from the FOMC's global counterparts and the relative strength of the US economy, a dovish Fed and plunging yields have not knocked the dollar off its perch. In fact, the Fed's trade-weighted gauge is hovering near record highs.

(Heisenberg)

If an uber-dovish Draghi had set the bar too high for Powell to clear leading to an adverse market reaction to next week's Fed meeting, it's likely President Trump would have been extremely perturbed.

With that in mind, note that there's a sense in which a 25 bp cut is actually a better option from the perspective of "keeping the dream alive" (to quote Nomura's McElligott again) for those hoping that next week will mark the start of an actual easing cycle as opposed to just a one-off "insurance" cut.

Remember, what's driving risk assets in 2019 is the hope that central banks are set to embark on a protracted accommodation push. A 50 bps Fed cut coupled with a message that, having bought themselves some insurance, the committee will sit back and see what happens, probably isn't wholly desirable for markets. Better for the Fed to cut 25 bps and indicate that the door is wide open to more depending on how things develop.

In this context, Draghi threaded the needle. The ECB statement made it clear that something is coming in September and that rate cuts, tiering to mitigate the effects of negative rates, more forward guidance enhancements and the restart of net asset purchases are all under discussion. Draghi then mitigated the effect on the euro during the press conference so as not to set the bar too high for Powell next week. The Fed can now deliver a 25 bp cut with a dovish wrapper that allows the market to persist in the notion that we're witnessing the onset of a true easing cycle, not merely an insurance cut or two. And, thanks to Draghi not pounding the table too hard, 25 bp from the Fed should be "enough" in terms of not risking a dollar rally.

One last point. It seems likely that the expectation of the Fed leaving the door open to an easing cycle (again, as opposed to a one-off insurance cut) is what's behind a 12-handle VIX headed into the FOMC meeting.

For reference, the median level for the VIX in the two weeks headed into FOMC meetings over the last eight years has been 14.5.

