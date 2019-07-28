The Bond Markets, And Now We, Are Futterwacken

There will come a time when free money no longer moves the cursor and then currency wars will commence and the asset bubble will get deflated.

This will play out in two stages. First, it will be equities up, real estate up, existing bond prices up, as the "money created from nothing" rolls into the economies.

We now have $13.4 trillion in negatively yielding debt. In all of recorded history, we have never had bonds with negative yields before.

Originally published July 26, 2019

Eventually, in my view, the ratings agencies will notice the changes and many companies will get upgraded, in my estimation. We are off on a new path as the central banks of the world drive rates lower and lower and lower as the nations, that they represent, cannot afford higher rates and so the central banks make money from nothing and push the costs of the debt to sub-zero levels. Consider Switzerland, Friday their 50 year bond went negative, which adds to the debt pile of bonds yielding less than nothing.

Eventually, in my view, the ratings agencies will notice the changes and many companies will get upgraded, in my estimation. We are off on a new path as the central banks of the world drive rates lower and lower and lower as the nations, that they represent, cannot afford higher rates and so the central banks make money from nothing and push the costs of the debt to sub-zero levels. Consider Switzerland, Friday their 50 year bond went negative, which adds to the debt pile of bonds yielding less than nothing.

Then it is a disaster for insurance companies, banks, pension funds, retirees and savers of any kind. Bond prices are heading up, across the board, while spreads of "Risk Assets" decline, against Treasuries, as the hunt for yield goes on unabated. Whether you are an institution or an individual this is the time to be taking a hard look at your portfolios. Bonds that have been underwater for years, as the Fed raised rates, are now crossing the borderline and heading into positive territory. This Is the moment to re-evaluate and re-position your fixed income portfolios. This is manna from Heaven!

Friday, the European Central Bank is going to fire a "shot heard around the world." Just wait till we see what Mr. Draghi says today. Bear in mind that the ECB, like the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan are "not" independent institutions. Yes, they all have a titular head but I can assure you that they take instructions, and implement them, from the governments that they represent. The Fed may have "Independence" but these other central banks do not. They do as they are told.

Consequently, when you see Mr. Draghi speaking today you may rest assured that he is parroting the direction given to him by Berlin. Achtung Mein Herr. Reuters reports that,

A recession in Germany's manufacturing sector worsened in July with the performance of goods producers dropping to the lowest level in seven years, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting a deteriorating growth outlook for Europe's largest economy. Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two thirds of the economy, fell to 51.4 from 52.6 in the previous month.

Therefore, what do you think we are going to get today from the ECB? More free money, probably an interest rate cut, or the signal of one to come in September, more "money from nothing" for the European banks, a new round of Quantitative Easing and perhaps even a new buying program for European equities. This will, of course, expand the amount of global negative yielding debt and both strengthen the hand of borrowers and weaken the hand of investors. This double-edge sword is sharp, I point out, and it is going to cut a wide swath as the world's central banks lower rates further.

To think that the United States, and therefore the Fed, is not going to be impacted by all of this is a case of poor thinking. The collateral damage from the ECB, the SNB, and the BOJ will be global and pervasive. It may not be any comments from President Trump that will force the Fed's hand next week but it will be the other central banks that, by their actions, will put the Fed in a corner in which they cannot remain and so they won't remain. That is my opinion. The Fed is about to change course because it has too, to protect American interests.

You see, Wonderland has been achieved, where taxes do not need to be raised, where budgets can be paid for, where governments can spend the money they like, on what they like, and the citizens are not called upon to do one damn thing, as money is created, and spent, from a woosh and a toosh. There is a moral here, and I will try to explain it.

"Tut, tut, child!" said the Duchess. "Everything's got a moral, if only you can find it."

- Wonderland

The moral is that the central bankers, and their governing nations, have found a new kind of fiscal magic where something is created from nothing and then spent. The "Tea Party" has no cost and the crumpets are handed out freely. Never before, in the history of the world, have we seen this and the achievement is momentous. For millennia we thought this was impossible. Now we know, the impossible has been achieved.

This will play out in two stages. First, it will be equities up, Real Estate up, existing bond prices up, as the "money created from nothing" rolls into the economies. Years out, but still to be considered, will come a time when free money no longer moves the cursor and then currency wars will commence and the asset bubble will get deflated.

"Why it's simply impassible!

Alice: Why, don't you mean impossible?

Door: No, I do mean impassible. Nothing's impossible!"