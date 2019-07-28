New Age Beverages May Be Risky, But A Scam Not So Much

Those interested in New Age Beverages should wait and see how the CBD drinks market develops, if it does at all.

Whether you’re a bull or bear on New Age Beverages (NBEV), the stock is very interesting, and could serve as a bellwether for an entirely new CBD beverage industry. Let’s not get off on the wrong foot though. New Age Beverages is not yet a CBD beverage company. Right now it is primarily a multi-level marketing Tahitian noni fruit juice company. That is certainly not why New Age is a widely followed stock. Its intent to break into the CBD-infused drinks market is the reason it gets so much attention.

According to CEO Brent Willis, the company has 25,000 shareholders. This is just a speculation, but I’d say most of these shareholders are not invested in New Age because it is a multi-level marketing company for a tropical fruit juice. They want to see CBD beverage sales.

There is significant short interest in the stock, though the levels are not extremely high. The short percentage of the float is 27%, which means that the short case is obvious enough for a quarter of its holders to buy in to it, but if they’re wrong, the potential for a short squeeze is also palpable. The company has recently come under attack from short sellers. I’d like to address the most recent one.

Grizzly NBEV Report

Grizzly Reports recently released a short report on the stock and it makes some interesting points, but in my opinion is rather flawed.

For one, regarding the CBD market, It makes claims regarding its business acquisitions that I cannot find in its filings. For example, regarding its Marley acquisition, Grizzly claims:

NBEV’s CBD related licensing deal with the Marley brand has terribly (sic) economics for NBEV. NBEV ends up paying 50% of revenue for the licensing deal, yet our research indicates that standard rates for this industry are around 25%. It will be hard to turn a profit on such unfavorable economics. However, on June 20th 2019 NBEV announced that the Marley licensing deal would be extended globally.

Searching its annual and quarterly reports since the Marley acquisition, I can find no evidence that New Age is paying 50% of revenue for the deal. (If I missed it, please comment below.) Perhaps Grizzly is calculating this cumulatively by including the purchase price offset against future expected sales, but the way it is presented in the report implies that New Age owes Marley 50% of all sales revenues in perpetuity. Regarding what New Age owes Marley going forward, this is what is written in its annual report:

…as part of the Marley transaction in 2017, we agreed to make a one-time earnout payment of $1.25 million if revenue for the Marley reporting unit is equal to or greater than $15.0 million during any trailing twelve calendar month period after the closing.

If New Age does owe Marley 50% of all sales revenues, that is not evident to me at least in its filings. This is a significant point, because much of the bullish positivity surrounding the stock has to do with its recent deals with Walmart (WMT) and 711 (OTCPK:SVNDY) for distribution of its Marley drinks. This caused a minor spike in April but shares have since fallen.

Data by YCharts

Grizzly also discusses the company’s CBD prospects, arguing that according to federal law, it is illegal to infuse food or drink with CBD for human consumption, despite the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp, from which CBD can be extracted. This is technically true. What is also technically true is that selling, smoking, or otherwise ingesting cannabis is illegal according to US federal law. So, technically speaking, the federal government can legally raid any dispensary in any US state that has legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use. Will this happen? Almost certainly not. If the federal government goes after sellers of CBD-infused beverages, it will have to go after every business in every state that has legalized cannabis. That is impossible.

CBD Drink Legality

One could perhaps argue that the federal government would move to enforce its CBD regulations as a food additive because this is a separate issue to, say, THC additives in marijuana edibles, but this seems quite a long shot and would be on the face of it quite illogical for the federal government to do. The base case as I see it is that in states where cannabis is legal recreationally, there will be no federal action on CBD-infused beverages. It is still a risk though and cannot be ruled out entirely.

To illustrate this point with some color, on May 31 the FDA held a public meeting regarding CBD as a food additive. Some of the commentators put on a true spectacle, attacking the FDA with profanity for not enforcing federal marijuana laws. One of them, who was arguing for the arrest of every person selling any form of cannabis in any state that has legalized marijuana, frantically calling the laxity on that front to be “the most negligent, damaging thing I’ve ever seen a government agency do.” That is quite a hyperbolic statement, to say the least. Yet, this person actually agrees with my point above, namely that nothing will change (see page 244) on the enforcement front:

These people have been operating for years, okay? And they have ignored you. What makes you think if you come out with something now that the situation is going to be any different? The only way it's going to be different is if you enforce it. And you have not been doing that…Redeem yourselves and go after this criminal industry that's damaging our children.

Somehow I don’t see that happening.

Another participant was also frank on the issue of enforcement, submitting this more reasonable and levelheaded request of the FDA (page 354):

We respectfully ask the FDA to do one of two things: either enforce the current statutes and hold the companies responsible for manufacturing and marketing these illegal products or we urge the secretary to exercise his authority under current statute to allow hemp-derived products such as CBD to be recognized as legal dietary ingredients, provided that an NDIN is submitted and all other applicable federal laws are met.

Assuming that FDA regulations on CBD are not enforced, just as federal regulations on cannabis are not enforced in states that have legalized it, this puts New Age in a particularly interesting situation. It will not have to compete with Big Business in the CBD market, at least not initially.

Limited Initial Competition from Big Business

Back in September, Coca Cola announced that no decisions have been made regarding entering the CBD beverage market. Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has also issued a statement back in May indicating its desire to enter the market but is not moving forward yet. It’s not worth it for Big Business to violate federal law just for small change by their standards. Small companies can, since they cause less of a splash and have less to lose and more to gain.

Though it is not the first CBD beverage company to market, New Age's Marley acquisition might give it the branding it needs to appeal to early adopters in this market. As a relatively small company compared to its Big Business competitors like Coca Cola (KO), New Age looks like it is ready to “play chicken” so to speak with the FDA and the federal government generally. This is essentially what every cannabis company is doing by simply existing. New Age is not unique in this respect. It was borderline explicit on this point in its latest conference call with shareholders in that a rolling launch of its CBD products would be a regulatory test. Here is the relevant quote from the transcript:

And so it's kind of like a rolling launch. Global launch is probably not practical, but a rolling launch in terms of not only testing the demand for the market but acceptability in terms of legal regulatory world that we live in...

Chinese Discrepencies, Licensure Controversy

Back to Grizzly’s report, its main thesis actually concerns Mornida’s noni juice operations. It contends that there are discrepancies between its State Administration of Industry and Commerce ("SAIC") filings in China, and its SEC filings in the United States. True, but this can happen for many reasons unrelated to fraud or mistakes. I refer readers to this Seeking Alpha post on the subject. Second, the report claims it does not have adequate licensing for its business in China. This claim must be taken on faith, as there really is no way to verify it without being an expert in Chinese regulations. It’s a question of whether China chooses to act against New Age or not. That is not clear.

However, Grizzly is being quite selective on the licensure subject in its attack on New Age and its China multi-level marketing activities. Says Grizzly:

In early 2019, China regulators forced Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) to suspend its operations in China, shortly after China Central Television ("CCTV") aired a critical report on the company. Shares fell as much as 32% on the day the story aired and are now down around 60%. Interestingly, Morinda’s primary product (90% of sales), appears to have the similar Chinese name of the product that was the subject of a China Central Television ("CCTV") scathing 2019 expose on NHTC. We are still waiting for China regulators to release its “blacklist” of untrustworthy MLM companies and participants operating in China. We believe there is a high probability that Morinda or its main operating entity in China, Tahitian Noni Beverage ("CHINA") Co., Ltd., will be on this list.

Sounds bad. Perhaps the same thing could happen to New Age? It’s certainly possible. However, what Grizzly did not say is this, from Natural Health Trends’ 2018 annual report:

We believe that neither our Hong Kong-based website nor our e-commerce platform in China require a direct selling license in China, which we currently do not hold. We have previously sought to obtain a direct selling license, and in August 2015 initiated the process for submitting a new preliminary application for a direct selling license in China.

New Age’s subsidiary Morinda does have a direct selling license. Still, to Grizzly’s credit, it does provide evidence that China has indeed “tried” (its words) to crack down on multi-level marketing companies with direct selling licenses this year, but these were because of supposed propaganda and false claims about their products. This could happen to Morinda if Chinese authorities claim it is lying about the health benefits of noni fruit juice. That’s a judgment call, and Grizzly could end up being right on this. In my view though, it is not as likely as Grizzly makes it out to be.

Healthy Finances

Assuming that its noni business is not upended suddenly, New Age looks financially healthy. I believe it acquired Morinda because it saw a good deal and wanted to secure some cash flow for investing in its CBD operations and ultimately integrate the two brands. Cash minus debt on its balance sheet is $85.45M and the company is cash flow positive at $11.44M last quarter. It was nearly break-even last quarter as well. 83% of its contractual obligations of approximately $90M are due by 2020 (see annual report page 38) and it has the cash to meet them. After that hump, it will be on easy street regarding business combination payouts and could be net positive by 2021 without the burden of those expenses.

Is New Age Beverages a speculative, risky stock? Of course it is. It could end up failing for any number of reasons. But is it in acute danger of imminent collapse and should it be shorted? With a healthy balance sheet and being near break-even, that does not seem to be the case, at least not from evidence I've seen. If you want to play this stock, the conservative way to do it is to wait and watch for three developments:

How well its Marley products sell at Walmart and 711 How well its CBD beverages sell in the markets where they are launched, including the federal government’s response or lack of it Chinese moves against its Morinda subsidiary

If New Age comes out with a strong start to its CBD ventures and Marley takes off, then I’d say it’s a buy. If not, then either keep waiting or move on to the next trade. But short it? I don’t see a good case for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.