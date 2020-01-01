Why do I write?

The easy answer is that I enjoy sharing what I am thinking. The real goad was my observation that so many market commentators practice major CYA. Yes, the purpose of the journalist is to present the facts without drawing a conclusion and allowing the consumer to draw their own conclusions. First of all, and unfortunately, that type of journalist is as rare as hen's teeth, but I digress.

Secondly, in the world of stock market commentary, this statement of facts or reporting on "what everyone is saying" is completely useless and in some cases harmful. It is out of my frustration with content that eludes staking out any real position that led me to feel that I could do better. Also by being able to write out my thinking, I could refine my thinking and do a better job of understanding where the market is going, which is a passion of mine.

Being Real

I resolved to put it out there. I won't shade anything to give me cover when things go wrong. That means that there will be times that I will look like a horse's ass. It is almost a law of physics that the stock market seeks to make the largest number of people as foolish as possible at any one time. Despite the hazard of looking like a dope, this is my "White Whale", trying to figure out where stocks are going. Luckily, I didn't have to climb the mast, clamber into the crow's nest and peer through a spyglass to search. My tools are less concrete and more eclectic. I combine the fundamentals - macroeconomics, business models, technology and good old common sense - with technical analysis - charts and market mechanics.

The truth is, there is an ongoing battle between all these tools and my humanity. This is true for every trader or basketball player, golfer, judge, or cop on the beat, or perhaps a thoracic surgeon, anyone who needs to make a decision under pressure. For market participants, the emotional contention is famously between "fear" and "greed". There is much more than that, but for our purposes, that is good enough.

If any of this sounds familiar, I attempted this exercise before in my May 8 piece "Stock Picking, It's Mental! If you can rise above your fears, ambitions, inertia, and filter out the noise, you can succeed. If I can be a small part of your success, that would be very gratifying. Part of the process of keeping emotion at bay was recognizing what went wrong, and so here we go...

Enough with the explications, let the mortification begin!

July 5: Let's start with my biggest boo boo, that Powell will not cut interest rates July 31 by 25 BPS (more on that in my next note). I even made it a title of my note on July 5: "Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July".

I put it out there for everyone to see. I am still befuddled, all the economic numbers are pointing to growth and Q2, the quarter that was supposed to start our recession, reported 2.1% GDP. The report said that there was a significant drawdown of inventories so even the weak production numbers will reflect better growth in Q3.

I know that I am supposed to acknowledge my errors, but I really don't get why Powell is cutting, but he is and I was wrong.

July 9: I recommended Arista (ANET), the stock opened at $265, and on July 19, it peaked at $287, a decent return on a 10-day trade. I recommended ANET as a trade, and expected my readers to trim, and or take profits on their own judgment.

So this may sound like a humble brag, but I should have specifically told my readers to take profits on ANET. Instead, I try to regularly remind you all to trim your positions. ANET closed out this week at $273.

I still am a bull so the next time ANET approaches $290, please take profits. I resolve to get more aggressive in getting you traders to take profits where you can.

July 10: Tesla (TSLA) and Square (SQ).

TSLA opened at $234, yes, I had turned bullish on TSLA as it fell to $190-$185-$180, but we are talking about July errors. In this piece, I shared the news that TSLA was expanding M3 capacity in Fremont and I conjectured that that would make production more efficient, hence more profitable. While this conclusion is logical, it ended up not being the case, I was wrong. Still, TSLA continued to rise in price at this point, it was still a very profitable trade at this point.

SQ opened at $69 and is now trading at $82. That's almost 20%, a pretty good trade. It reports August 1, and as a correction to my past failure for not being more aggressive, take profits before the report. Taking profits does not have to mean sell the whole thing. Shave the 20% off, do some hedging, or sell half. If you are way under the 25% cash and you are ascribing to my discipline, it's time to get aggressive about being prepared.

July 11: Fed Gives It Up; Vix Goes Down; FOMO Rally On; Buy 'New eRetailers'

This note is when I finally threw in the towel on Powell and acknowledged that he was going to cut. In my frustration, I questioned his professionalism and that was wrong. Surely, Powell has his reasons and it's not about caving to Trump.

In this piece, I also introduced the "New eRetail" by saying "Buy New eRetailers". That was just plain wrong. I meant to introduce this list, and like I always do, ask my readers to study them, and perhaps point out 1 or 2 that I really like. I count this as a thoughtless typo, but so far, this is the worst error I've found.

I generally like all the names and they all have not cratered so hopefully, no harm has come of it. But it was sloppy and just plain dumb. When I introduce a new list, it is because I expect it to become a trend in the market. I want it to provoke thought, maybe you add a company that you like to the list. I don't mean for you to blindly buy a bunch of new stocks.

July 12: Here I called Goldman (GS) and others in a "Breakout Bonanza". Besides Goldman and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), I featured Nvidia (NVDA), Booking (BKNG) and had a separate paragraph highlighting Snap (SNAP), all good.

But then I listed UnitedHealth (UNH), Centene (CNC) and Anthem (ANTM). I have these as long-term investments, but I neglected to identify them as such here. Long-term investments are less about price and more about the dividend, but by my not designating them as such, new readers would not take them that way. That is wrong and sloppy.

In the interim, ANTM took a big hit; oh wait, it looks like it recovered most of the losses, still, this was wrong. UNH also took a big hit and it's still down about 8 points. On a $253 stock, that's not a lot percentage-wise, but if you're a trader looking to scalp points, this is a dead-end. If you are a trader, hopefully, you are smart enough to find names more likely to a flight than these, but still this was another bad mistake.

July 14: This was a good note, with some good content. You should check it out if you missed this one: Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They're Good - 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing

July 15: In this note, I highlighted Gilead's (GILD) investment in Galapagos (GLPG), and Callon Petroleum (CPE) acquiring Carizzo (CRZO). These examples buttress the thesis about the ongoing consolidation in these two sectors. I think it's time to acknowledge that the oil industry is just not moving as fast as I thought it would. Is it because we are using less oil? No, we are still growing consumption, but it's no longer strong enough to keep up with supply.

I thought this would goad the smaller E&P players to merge. There doesn't seem to be much of an urgency and the players are waiting for lower prices. This not a recipe for Alpha seekers. I know that as soon as this is published there will be a torrent of M&A announcements. So if you are in them, don't add to them. Use them as a source of funds if a better opportunity comes along. Perhaps holding on to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) makes sense. I'm throwing in the towel on the Permian consolidation theme. The biotech theme is alive and well.

July 16: This note was okay except for what I wrote on Tesla. In one way, it is exonerating since I forgot that I did specifically warn about going into earnings... I wrote that I could see Tesla going to $280-300 (wrong of course), then this is what I wrote:

"If you have been following me, you should still have about 30% to 50% of your shares at around $180-$185-$190. You may want to let what you have ride or add to what you have for a fast money trade. You could do a stock replacement with options for the next portion. If you have new money to deploy and you like the risk-reward, TSLA reports on July 24. You need to go long today and then have an exit strategy for the earnings session."

I forgot that I really did caution you to get out before earnings. Hopefully, I did it again, but I don't think so. The problem with this trade is that like I said, I assumed that if you followed me, then you were in at $180 to $190 for 30% to 50%. I did suggest adding to the position at $220 and $230, as I recall. It traded as high as $268. That was certainly enough. By this time it was trading at $250. I should have been more cautious at this point. I should have told everyone that got in at these earlier levels to take their profits and call it a day. Then if someone was a fast money trader, well, have at it as long as you were out before July 24.

This was about my emotions. I wanted Tesla to win, Tesla became my NY Yankees, my team. I thought they were going to smash earnings and give all the naysayers a what-for. That was very wrong of me. Also, I called this my best trade, and it was.

I got bearish back at the Model Y introduction when it was somewhere around $280-300 and right then called for it to fall to $180. It happened, and now I was in love with this trade. I wanted it to keep going. That was very wrong. Many market participants say they love a stock, get loyal to a stock, stick with a stock because they are on the "team". Don't be that guy.

I could easily point to what I wrote and say "see what I wrote, I told you to get out before July 24", and that would be true, but the other stuff is true too. Go look at your portfolio, are there names on there that are your "friends", names that ran up to higher levels, and you sat on your hands? Now that they are way lower, you can't bear to part with them because they "owe you". I am here to say, they don't owe you anything, they aren't even a "they", they are digits on a screen. Cut them loose, put that money aside for better things to come.

July 17: This note was generally okay. I cautioned on Netflix (NFLX) going into earnings. I should have been more aggressive about that. I also had another bullish go at Tesla, but again cautioned about earnings. Maybe the Tesla thing wasn't so bad (no it was bad). I did spend the last 3 paragraphs about trimming positions and getting to 25%-35% cash. That was good.

July 18: This is when NFLX craters after earnings and I start talking about when and how to pick it up. I thought $275 was the support level. Turns out that the next week (last week), NFLX turns on a dime just above $300 and pops up and closes nearly to $336. This is fast money, and they will abandon NFLX on the next sell-off. I still want to accumulate, and I did say so last week, let's keep it small for now. But so far, I was wrong about $275 being the base level. If the name retreats, I would recommend buying a bit more at that $304-308 level and see if $300 holds.

July 19: I said buy Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrke (CRWD) and Texas Instruments (TXN) @ 10:05 when I put this piece out. Chewy at $32.53 was nearly exactly where it closed Friday at $32.45, but still, the headline was confusing. I ended up preferring Stitch Fix (SFIX) over Chewy. I need to be better at my titles. I was correct on CrowdStrike and Texas Instruments, but this exercise is not about what I did right.

I had some good things to say about Xilinx (XLNX), but it has gone down hard. I still like XLNX and I think it is a name that should be accumulated at lower levels. I also spoke about it as a long-term investment since it has a dividend. It has been less successful as a trade, so that goes into the wrong column.

As a side note, I am warming up to CHWY. They sent a friend of mine flowers with a note of condolences on the loss of her dog. This is exactly what the "New eRetailers" are all about; mass customization, tailoring each user experience, and creating an unbreakable bond with their customer. I have no idea how they are going to scale, but if they can, they are safe from Amazon (AMZN), for sure.

July 21: This was my "Key Reversal" call on Microsoft's (MSFT) earnings report from the night before. I got a lot of flack for this call, but I still stand behind it. Yes, the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs this Friday; after meandering earlier in the week, it popped all of 0.7%, big whoop. As for Microsoft, it's a point above where it was at its height the Friday before.

Overall, so far, earnings are better than expected and we are all looking past this quarter and lifting our gaze to 2020. We are seeing better things. While we have our heads up, let's not trip over what is right ahead of us. My thesis is that we are fully valued; looking at how Microsoft traders reacted, and Amazon traders reacted, we are getting toppy. I may seem wrong on Mr. Softy, but I am not conceding on this one. We need to be cautious.

In this note, I went through the earnings reports of the coming week and look at what I said about TSLA:

"Tesla ((TSLA)) AMC. TSLA is the king of high-beta. Those of you who went long at $180-190 and haven't taken any profits, you are now in the realm of the porcine. I did reiterate a buy at $220 and $230 also more recently on July 16, I reiterated a buy at $250, but that must be a "fast money" trade. So you need to sell that on the day."

But then I ruined it by going on about how I expected it to go to $320. Oh, but then I say:

"If it does announce another capital raise or reports a loss or it really doesn't report much of a profit, maybe the market doesn't like that and we are down below $200 in a hurry. If you were without profits and you wanted to take a flyer, great, but we made out like champs, maybe it's time to call it a day."

Still, I know what was in my heart. I didn't want to let go of TSLA.

July 22: Generally okay, but I took this moment to talk up the semiconductors again, this time with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). I want to take this moment to sound a note of caution on the entire sector. This is potentially a big error that I want to correct. I agree that we are turning the corner on the chips. What I failed to note is that the semiconductor ETF is already at all-time highs.

Yes, chips are going into more products and they are gaining more share of the value of products they are already in. Like cars, they are beginning to have standardized networks in cars to handle all the internal data traffic. Cars are basically supercomputers with wheels, and your new washing machine I am sure has more computing power than the Apollo 11.

But, we are still at a trough in chip consumption right now, do we really deserve to be all-time highs in the semis? This is a big error on my part that I want to correct right now. Pull back on the chips and take profits in this sector. Let's wait for the sell-off that is coming. There is one coming, it is always coming.

July 23: This one is fine. I did write about a new IPO Medallia (MDLA) which I find very interesting. Still do.

July 24: This one is okay too. I feature the "Breakout Kings", then I go at length about the semiconductors. I want to reiterate to be cautious about the semis and to hold off getting too risky with them.

July 25: Okay, this note was all kinds of wrong. "3M 'So Bad It's Good' Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage". It was up 9 in the pre-market, and then went in the other direction throughout the day. What did I do wrong here? 3M (MMM) is supposed to be a long-term investment, not a trade. When I saw it pop in the pre-market and even after I saw that the earnings were just okay, I thought it's up big, they must be looking at 2020, and my ego got in the way.

In my experience, pre-market trading does not always portend for good trading in the regular session. That is what I should have been thinking. Instead, I was looking for confirmation on what is a pretty contrarian call. Most market participants are running away from 3M. This is really for the patient long-term investor who is happy with the dividend and knows that he has a long time span, for MMM to right its ship. Which it will.

This is not a trade, and I had no business putting that out there. I ended the note with the news flash that TSLA was just a trade, and told you all to close it out. After reading about the multiple times that I really did say get out before July 24, I missed a teaching moment. That was if you were sitting in TSLA after all the warnings, you deserve what you get. Thinking back on it, I deep down felt guilty because part of me didn't want to sell. That is why I just said what I said. In trading, as in many pressured endeavors, emotion is your enemy.

July 26: Generally good. Perhaps a bit too boastful on my Alphabet call. Too bad, it was a damn good call.