Notable earnings reports: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Beyond Meat (BYND) on July 29; Apple (AAPL), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Altria (MO), Electronic Arts (EA), MasterCard (MA), Mondelez International (MDLZ), AMD (AMD), FireEye (FEYE), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Under Armour (UA, UAA) on July 30; General Electric (GE), Humana (HUM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Fitbit (FIT), Spotify (SPOT), Western Digital (WDC) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) on July 31; General Motors (GM), U.S. Steel (X), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Shopify (SHOP), Etsy (ETSY), Wayfair (W), Yum Brands (YUM), Square (SQ), GoPro (GPRO) and Universal Display (OLED) on August 1; Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Newell Brands (NWL) and Seagate Technology (STX) on August 2. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: Pricings scheduled during the week include Fuqin Fintech (FQJR) on July 29 as well as Dynatrace (DT), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) and Sundial Growers (SNDL) on August 1. There is also an IPO lockup expiration on New Fortress (NFE) on July 30. A significant event for the IPO market will be Beyond Meat's (BYND) earnings report on July 29. Analysts will be watching revenue and EBITDA (break even?) guidance from the company to see what the expected impact is from the growing number of selling partnerships in place. Following the sputtering debuts this year of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), Beyond Meat has helped to focus some investor attention back to the IPO market. Still, there is the question if the next-gen meat deserves its lofty valuation, which now stands higher than the market caps of Post Holdings (POST), Campbell Soup (CPB), Lamb Weston (LW) and J.M. Smucker (SJM) to name a few well-known food sector stalwarts.

Spotlight on Cupertino: Apple (AAPL) is due to report earnings on July 30 after the market closes. Consensus estimates are for revenue of $53B and EPS of $2.10 to be reported amid what is seen as steady global iPhone demand. Just ahead of the report, Apple snapped up Intel's (INTC) smartphone modem business in a deal scheduled to close in Q4 and was given a tariff warning by President Trump. While backlash from Beijing or a move by Chinese consumers to buy more phones from domestic suppliers are still wildcards, analysts are largely bullish on Apple into the report with eyes on the strong capital return program, the ramping up of the services business and Apple's cash optionality to make a strategic move.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): BB&T (BBT) to $0.45 from $0.405, Dover (DOV) to $0.50 from $0.48, Federal Realty (FRT) to $1.04 from $1.02, Illinois Tool (ITW) to $1.15 from $1.00, McKesson (MCK) to $0.44 from $0.39, Mondelez (MDLZ) to $0.28 from $0.26, MSCI (MSCI) to $0.63 from $0.58, Maxim Integrated (MXIM) to $0.51 from $0.46, Simon Property (SPG) to $2.10 from $2.05, Zions (ZION) to $0.34 from $0.30, American States Water (AWR) to $0.295 from $0.275, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to $0.38 from $0.33, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to $0.4125 from $0.410, Chemed (CHE) to $0.32 from $0.30, Hawkins (HWKN) to $0.235 from $0.23, Littelfuse (LFUS) to $0.48 from $0.43, Resources Connection (RECN) to $0.14 from $0.13, Reinsurance Group (RGA) to $0.70 from $0.60, Sturm Ruger (RGR) to $0.30 from $0.29, Wingstop (WING) to $0.11 from $0.09.

FOMC: Most economists anticipate the Fed has two 25 basis point cuts planned for the balance of the year, instead of a 50-point cut next week. Market watchers have noted that there is enough money being bet on a 50-point cut that a 25-point slice could end up being a slight disappointment. If there is some dissent at the Fed, Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston’s Eric Rosengren are seen as the most likely objectors. The two-day FOMC meeting will conclude with Jerome Powell's press conference on July 31 at 2:00 p.m.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the Array BioPharma (ARRY)-Pfizer (PFE) deal expires on July 30. The Worldpay (WP)-Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is slated to close on July 31. Shareholder votes are scheduled on August 1 for the SunTrust (STI)-BB&T (BBT) deal on July 30, as well as the Entegra (ENFC)-First Citizens (FCNCA) and Amplify Energy (AMPY)-Midstates Petroleum (MPO) deals on August 1.

Casinos: Gaming revenue numbers are due in from Macau and Nevada. Analysts have been pushing down expectations for Macau, with estimates ranging from flat growth to +4%. An update from Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with its earnings report of the negative impact of the China-U.S.trade war on VIP gaming could be a warning shot to Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) and Studio City International (MSC) as well. In the Silver State, casino companies are hoping that last month's 6% drop in gaming win was an anomaly. MGM, Wynn, Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Full House Resorts (FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR) could all move after the release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board sometime during the last few days of July.

U.S auto sales: Edmunds forecasts sales will edge 0.5% higher in July to 1,380,771 units. "The fact that automakers could eke out a slight gain is encouraging but not necessarily indicative of a positive trend," notes Edmunds' Jeremy Acevedo. "The extra selling day makes things look a little better than they really are, and we still believe sales will continue to trend downward through the back half of the year," he adds. Edmunds forecast by automaker - General Motors (GM) +5.6% to 232K, Toyota (TM) -3.0% to 202K, Ford (F) -1.5% to 190K, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) -2.2% to 167K, Honda (HMC) -0.8% to 138K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +9.9% to 115K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -3.3% to 105K, Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) -3.5% to 48K, Tesla (TSLA) 16,792 units which works out to ~1.2% market share.

Drug data: Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) is due to present PLX-R18 cell therapy data at the 2019 Radiation Injury Treatment Network Workshop on July 30-31.

Red Hat talk: IBM (IBM) has an event planned for August 2 to discuss how the acquisition of Red Hat will accelerate its revenue growth, contribute to its high-value model and enhance free cash flow generation going forward. IBM closed on the $34B Red Hat deal on July 9. The acquisition is expected to put a charge into the company's cloud business.

Analyst/investor meetings: Polaris (PII) management will be discussing the company's future strategy to drive growth and profitability at an investor meeting on July 29. The presentation will include a first look at several new model year 2020 Polaris products. Mylan (MYL) hosts its investor day event on July 31. The company says it will share the long-term strategic plan, which includes a strong focus on sustaining profitable growth. Mylan execs will also provide additional details on the product portfolio, product launch priorities, commercial focus and operations configuration resulting from an in-depth review of market economics and trends/competitive positioning.

On the road: AstraZeneca (AZN) has investor roadshows scheduled for July 29 to August 2 in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Geneva, Montreal, Boston, New York, Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Holland, Brussels and Zurich. Shares of AZN are up 15% YTD.

Healthcare apps: Anthem (ANTM) will introduce a new app next week that will let its 40M users schedule and pay for medical visits through their smartphones. The service also allows users to see diagnoses and text with doctors. UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Cigna (CI), CVS Health (CVS) also will be introducing digital offerings in the near future.

Box office: Disney's (DIS) The Lion King is forecast to bring in over $90M to dominate the U.S. box office for a second consecutive weekend. The highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is expected to haul in about $35M for Sony (SNE). The studio also still has Spider-Man: Far From Home showing some legs. The Sony film is expected to add another $12M to take its overall U.S. tally to about $342M.

Barron's mentions: PG&E (PCG) is called an attractive long-term pick in a detailed cover story on the company. Despite the political and bankruptcy risk swirling around the stock, upside potential is seen for investors who decide to ride on the coattails of hedge funds snapping up equity. Betting on automobile suppliers like BorgWarner (BWA), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), Dana (DAN) and Meritor (MTOR) that specialize in hybrid components could be a clever strategy, while unprofitable software stocks like Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Okta (OKTA), Slack Technologies (WORK), Zscalar (ZS), Atlassian (TEAM) and Twilio (TWLO) look risky. In the media industry, a potentially significant consequence is observed from the loss of even more cable TV customers with bundled services to streaming packages. If cable players like AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), Dish Network (DISH), Verizon Communication (VZ), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Altice USA (ATUS) continue to improve their average revenue per user by shedding their subscribers with heavily discounted packages, overall company margins could improve. Finally, the news on SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is said to be tipping favorably. The Sprint (S) merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) is moving forward, an accelerated timetable is in place for a WeWork IPO and the Vision Fund 2 is set to give the stock the boost.

Sources: CNBC, Nasdaq, EDGAR, Reuters, Bloomberg,