Main Street Capital: A High-Yield Monthly Paying Blue Chip You Can Trust

Main Street Capital is the gold standard among BDCs and a generous and safe source of slowly growing monthly income that could deliver 6% to 13% CAGR total returns.

It’s important to remember that while quality names can be found in all sectors/industries and asset classes, preservation of capital and proper asset allocation are crucial to long-term success.

Some BDCs offer tantalizing yields of 10% or more, but before you invest in any of them you have to understand the nature of this industry.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

It’s been a rough decade for income investors, who have faced the lowest interest rates in history.

This has fueled a dangerous rise in “yield chasing” with income seekers going further out on the risk spectrum and buying things like high-yield (junk bond) debt, REITs, utilities, BDCs, MLPs, and dividend stocks in general (so-called “bond alternatives”).

After all, you can’t exponentially compound income and wealth over time if you end up buying too many low-quality yield traps, whose payouts might not be safe even in good economic times, much less during a recession.

Business development companies, or BDCs, have been attracting a lot of interest from income investors thanks to their pass-through structure and yield focus. Some BDCs offer tantalizing yields of 10% or more, but before you invest in any of them you have to understand the nature of this industry.

BDCs were created by the 1980 Small Business Incentive Act that was meant to help finance over 375,000 small to medium-sized (and generally sub-investment-grade) companies that generate about 33% of US GDP. Banks have typically shied away from such firms, especially after Dodd-Frank enacted much tighter capital/risk controls on large financial institutions.

BDCs have thrived in an era of low rates and yield chasing by acting as “shadow banks” to companies that need money for expansion, both organic and inorganic. But unlike regular income investments, such as corporations, equity REITs, or MLPs, which own permanent income-producing assets to fund steadily growing dividends/distributions, BDCs are like mREITs in that all their assets have expiration dates.

Thus BDCs, which must also pay out 90% of taxable net income as dividends, are slow-growing creatures that need to constantly replace their assets, plus deal with any defaults from their clients (non-performing loans).

Add in the inherent conflicts of interest that can arise from external management teams who have an incentive to fund non-accretive growth via equity issuances, and BDCs represent a potentially dangerous “black box” financial industry that generally isn’t where conservative income investors, like retirees, should tread.

However, there are always exceptions to the rule and some quality BDCs are trustworthy. Today I want to highlight why Main Street Capital (MAIN) is the gold standard among BDCs and a generous and safe source of slowly growing monthly income that could deliver 6% to 13% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

Main Street Capital: A Blue-Chip Quality BDC You Can Trust For Safe Monthly Income

My primary concern with all my articles is in recommending sound long-term advice centered around maximizing safe income and helping you reach your financial goals. This is why my motto is quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always.

There are three kinds of risk: fundamental (quality), valuation (overpaying for a company can result in returns that fail to achieve your goals), and volatility (becoming a forced seller due to improper asset allocation and or unexpected expenses cropping up).

To minimize the risk of permanently losing money, Buffett’s definition of risk, I have created a three-factor quality score based around dividend safety (1-5), business model (1-3) and management quality (1-3). This 11-point scale allows me to assess the overall fundamentals of a business, from the perspective of a conservative income investor who shares my ultimate goals.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Guidelines Based on Quality

Quality Score What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

It also allows me to minimize the risk of recommending companies at valuations that might lead to disappointing returns. My buy, strong buy and very strong buy recommendations are based on the quality of a company, with lower-quality stocks requiring higher margins of safety before I recommend buying them.

Main Street Capital is the highest-quality BDC I know of, thanks to 4/5 dividend safety (above-average by US corporate standards), a 2/3 business model (economically sensitive but major competitive advantages and a long growth runway), and 3/3 management/corporate culture (the industry gold standard in conservative management teams).

What makes Main Street so special? Like most great companies it begins at the top, with management. Main Street’s highly experienced management is where all its competitive advantages come from.

(Source: investor presentation)

Main Street’s founders still run the BDC - and own 5.5% of the shares, worth $140 million and paying over $8 million in dividends. Former CEO Vince Foster still serves as executive chairman. All of the key executives - like CEO, CIO, and the chief compliance officer - are also founders and have been with MAIN since its beginning. They were also the ones running it when it was tested in the fires of the Financial Crisis, the worst economic downturn since World War II (GDP declined double the normal historical amount for a recession).

Main Street is one of the few internally managed BDCs, meaning executives work directly for shareholders, rather than themselves. Externally managed BDCs pay their management - under private agreements shareholders often can’t access - a percentage of assets and profits above a hurdle rate. Basically externally managed BDCs are like hedge funds, whose higher fee cost structure means greater operating expenses for the BDC and thus lower profitability.

(Source: investor presentation)

Main Street’s operating expenses as a percentage of assets are just 1.4% (1% excluding stock-based compensation). That’s less than half than that of its peers and even lower than that of commercial banks that are lending to the middle market segment.

Higher operating costs at externally managed BDCs creates two problems. First, management can increase its pay if it grows assets, even using high-cost equity (shares trading below NAV or book value). This can result in massive asset growth over time; but net interest income per share, which funds the dividend, can remain flat or even decline.

The other problem many external BDCs have is that their high-cost structures require “reaching for yield” on riskier loans. Some BDCs make loans with yields of 14% or even higher, which are often far riskier than what Main Street does.

Main Street’s riskiest loans (lower-middle market) yield an average of 11.4%, 3% to 4% less than those of many rivals, indicating far more conservative - but still profitable - underwriting. Its middle-market loans (larger and safer companies) yield 6% to 10%, a level that most externally managed BDCs, with their higher cost structures, couldn’t make profitably.

Basically Main Street’s superior management, and internally managed structure, make for the biggest competitive advantage it has - though far from the only one.

(Source: investor presentation)

93% of Main Street’s debt portfolio is first-lien debt, meaning it’s first in line to recoup losses in the event one of its clients fails. The lower cost structure allows Main Street to achieve good profitability and industry-leading growth rates even without taking excessive risk. The riskier loans (LMM) are 98.5% first lien, meaning it is willing to make riskier and more profitable loans, but that it is conservative in terms of minimizing loan losses should its thesis not play out.

(Source: Investor presentation)

That loan portfolio - and stock ownership, which is 26% of assets - is diversified very well across every industry, with none representing more than 7% of invested capital.

(Source: investor presentation)

Further evidence of its conservative corporate culture is the balance sheet. BDCs are now allowed to sport debt-to-asset ratios of 2:1 and regulators require just 1.5 times asset coverage (with shareholder approval). While it would be an easy way to boost short-term profits, Main Street has always maintained low leverage. In Q1 2019 the debt to asset ratio was 0.39, a fraction of the legal limit. The asset coverage ratio was 2.54, well above the legal limit.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the past five years, Main Street’s balance sheet has remained at very safe levels, with its safety cushion actually increasing over time.

During an economic downturn leverage works against BDCs, as loan losses mount and net interest income can crash. Main Street is wisely taking the long-term, conservative approach, in order to minimize the risks to its dividend during any future recession whenever one finally arrives.

So what does this top-notch and highly conservative management team, whose interests are strongly aligned with those of income investors, mean for you?

(Source: MAIN factsheet)

It means the best dividend growth record in the industry. MAIN has never cut its regular dividend. It did remain frozen during the Financial Crisis, but that’s still a triumph, given that 87% of equity REITs had to cut or suspend their payouts (due to excessive leverage that has now been corrected). What’s even more impressive is how MAIN’s NAV (book value)/share and total returns have performed relative to some of its famous peers.

(Source: Ycharts)

Due to the need to constantly issue new equity to fund growth (like with eREITs) most BDCs are lucky to grow NAV/share at all. Even quality externally managed giants like Areas Capital Corp (ARCC), the biggest name in the industry, has grown NAV/share by about 1% CAGR throughout the longest economic expansion in history.

Yield chaser favorite Prospect Capital (PSEC), a notoriously shareholder unfriendly BDC run by management purely to enrich itself, has actually seen NAV/share declined 30% over the past decade. In contrast MAIN’s NAV/share has almost doubled, and it has delivered almost 700% total returns, nearly double that of the S&P 500, and far more than any BDC can claim.

This major distinction in fundamental growth and total returns is why I’m so focused on quality first, valuation second and good risk management always. Ultimately less risky stocks, if bought at the right time in a well-diversified portfolio, will outperform riskier companies with poor track records of capital allocation.

This brings me to the biggest competitive advantage of all, and the reason MAIN is the only BDC I would personally ever own (though only at the right valuation). BDCs retain very little earnings to fund growth. Like most equity REITs they are reliant on equity and debt markets to fund asset expansion. Main Street’s best-in-class dividend safety and growth record (most BDCs don’t grow dividends at all) have earned it a premium valuation, specifically in terms of P/NAV - i.e., book value.

Since 2015 this has allowed Main Street to sell $381 million in stock under its “At-the-Market” ((ATM) program. The average sale, used to fund growth, was at a price/NAV of 163%. In other words Main Street’s quality, and the trust Wall Street has in management to invest shareholder capital profitably, allowed it to sell $1 in assets for $1.63. That spread is effectively “free money” that instantly increases NAV/share and increases its intrinsic value.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is the final piece of the Main Street puzzle. The low-cost structure created by excellent internal management, who practices conservative underwriting and maintains the strongest balance sheet in the industry, has allowed Main Street to deliver the kinds of generous, safe and steadily rising dividends no other BDC can match. That, in turn, gives it a license to literally print money whenever management feels it has sufficiently attractive risk-adjusted investing opportunities.

In BDCs, like in equity REITs, proven winners keep on winning, and MAIN is likely to remain the gold standard in this otherwise riskier high-yield and economically sensitive industry.

And there is one other positive factor income investors should consider. During the Q3 2018 conference call, Main Street announced a five-year plan to roll the semi-annual special dividend of $.55 into its regular monthly payout.

We are now in a position due to the size, diversity, and maturation of our business model to begin the conversion of our supplemental dividends and the regular monthly dividends. We envision making this transition over the next five years...our long-term goal over the transition period will be to continue to grow our total annual dividends at a level consistent with what we have delivered in the past. - Vince Foster, former CEO (emphasis added)

This means two things for MAIN investors. First, dividend growth should be about double the rate it has been in recent years: 2% to 3% per year. However, as I explain in the risk section, it might also increase the risks of a dividend cut during a severe recession.

Mind you, risk is not the same as “likely to happen”. I still consider Main Street’s dividend safety to be above average, and excellent by BDC standards. Management has earned the trust of investors and likely wouldn’t make this payout policy shift unless it were very confident that its business model could support it throughout the economic cycle.

However, while Main Street is unquestionably the highest-quality BDC you can buy, don’t forget that the three keys to investing success are quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

As my fellow Dividend King and F.A.S.T Graph founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say, “valuation is a fact, not an opinion.” While in the short-term stocks can trade purely on sentiment, over the long term, in the words of Benjamin Graham - Buffett’s mentor and the father of value investing - the market accurately “weighs the substance of the company.”

Which is why my valuation model is based on industry-appropriate historical metrics that show us the value investors using real money placed on a company.

Here’s the analysis for Main Street.

5-year average yield: $39

12-year median yield: $40

12-year average yield: $36

10-year average PE ratio: $38

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $31

10-year average price/operating cash flow: NA (Not industry appropriate)

10-year average price/free cash flow: NA

10-year average price/EBITDA: NA

10-year average price/EBIT: NA

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): NA

Historical Fair Value: $37

Current Price: $42

Discount To Fair Value: -13%

Quality Score: 9

Recommendation: Hold

Using the average of its five available and appropriate metrics, I estimate MAIN’s historical fair value, which bakes in the quality of the BDC, at $37, 13% below today’s level.

The price/NAV is currently 1.69, 17% above its 12-year median of 1.45, which indicates that this historical valuation analysis is relatively accurate.

For a realistic idea of what kind of returns investors can expect, I use the historical PE ratio. While not a perfect proxy for NII/share, it’s roughly the same, which is why the stock has tracked the average PE of 15.0 so closely over time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

All investing is probabilistic, which means we need to think in terms of realistic return ranges. For the conservative end of the range, I use the low end of the BDC’s historical growth rate (2%), which is roughly what analysts expect from MAIN in the next few years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

2% growth and mean reversion to the historical 15 PE would mean 6% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The best case for MAIN is that we avoid recession, and a trade deal reaccelerates economic growth, allowing it to drive 8% NII/EPS growth over time. That would result in as much as 13% CAGR total returns.

I consider mid- to high-single-digit returns, almost all from its safe and slowly growing regular dividend, to be a realistic expectation investors should have if they buy shares today. For some, that might be good enough to buy the stock. But before you potentially do, keep the risks in mind.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Main Street is basically a subprime lender to small and medium-sized companies. This means that its fortunes tend to rise and fall with the health of the economy, as well as interest rates.

(Source: investor presentation)

67% of its debt is fixed rate while 72% of loans are floating rate. This is management’s hedge way of creating modest upside exposure to a strong economy and rising rate environment.

However, the bond (and stock) markets are now pricing in falling rates in the future, specifically up to four Fed rate cuts by April 2020.

Bond Futures Fed Funds Rate Probabilities

(Source: CME Group)

Now, the fed funds rate is not what BDCs' benchmark floating rate loans is, nor does it determine short-term borrowing costs. That would be LIBOR. However, as you can see LIBOR tracks the FFR very closely, so if the bond market is right about what the Fed is going to do in the coming months, then Main Street is going to face up to $0.16 per share in DNII headwinds just from falling interest rates.

(Source: Ycharts)

If the Fed actually does cut more than twice - and various officials have hinted that a 50-basis-point insurance cut is planned and then a wait-and-see approach will be taken - it likely means the economy is weakening enough to risk a recession.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Recession Risk Model

This is what the Cleveland Fed’s recession risk model has been showing over the past few months, as the 10y-3m yield curve, the best recession forecasting tool ever discovered, inverted (and has stayed inverted for 62 consecutive days).

(Source: NY Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed’s model uses several yield curves and is basically saying the same thing: the highest recession risk in a decade, and levels typically only seen when a downturn is coming soon.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

Jeff Miller is another trusted source of mine for a broad big-picture look at the economy. Mr. Miller’s meta-analysis of various economic models estimates less than 5% probability that we’re in a recession today, but a 37% chance we might fall into one within nine months.

(Source: David Rice)

For confirmation of recession risk, I use one final source: David Rice’s excellent 19 leading indicator baseline and rate of change or BaR grid. Rice has calculated the historical baseline for each of these recession forecasting indicators and tracks them on a weekly basis.

According to him, the current mean of the coordinates or MoC, at 29%, is nowhere near signaling a recession is likely within a year. However, on July 1 he did warn that a sudden shock (like the final tariff round on China) could cause the MoC to fall to recessionary levels (5% or less above baseline) within 18 months.

In other words, recession risk is high, but not yet something to be excessively worried about.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, when a downturn does eventually come, investors need to know that MAIN has 44% of its loan portfolio invested in the riskier LMM portfolio. The stock portfolio (it takes stakes in most of the LMM companies it lends to) is bought at average EBITDA multiples of 5.5, which is very low. But these are companies with 2X to 4X debt/EBITDA ratios. Is that very high? Not by BDC standards, where collaterized loans can be made to companies with leverage of 5 to 7. However, never forget that these are non-investment-grade companies, averaging 3.2 leverage.

A typical large US corporation, with an investment-grade credit rating and semi-cyclical business model - meaning cash flow will fall but not collapse during a recession - can safely support 3.0 leverage. A small business without access to investment-grade credit markets? Much less so. Basically MAIN is the safest name in an otherwise economically sensitive and, for the most part, unsafe industry.

At this point, a reasonable strategy is to diligently follow critical economic indicators and adjust portfolios as the likelihood of a recession, or not, becomes clearer. - David Rice

Like Mr. Rice, I urge caution, including taking appropriate actions with portfolios - such as rebalancing if you’re overweight stocks vs. cash/bonds.

How will you know if you are too stock heavy? Remember December and May? Two grisly months for stocks? How well did you sleep back then? If you were obsessing over portfolio losses it means it’s likely a good time to trim recent rate-cut-euphoria profits and rebalance back to your ideal bond/cash/stock allocation.

I’m personally still buying stocks with 60% of my monthly savings, but overweighting defensive stocks with recession-resistant cash flows, like British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Altria (NYSE:MO), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA), etc. But my focus is always on quality companies trading at sufficient discounts to historical fair value.

This is why I caution buying Main Street today. A 13% historical premium isn’t obscenely overvalued. But anyone buying this BDC today needs to be aware of the current economic outlook, about 35% 12-month recession probability, and be willing to hold MAIN through a possible bear market. Whatever you do, never buy into the crazy media hype that “stock X or Y” is a bond alternative.

MAIN, Dividend Aristocrats, Stocks, and Bonds during Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

During the late 2018 correction, which was created by a recession scare and which saw the S&P 500 fall 17% within three weeks, even dividend aristocrats declined sharply. MAIN outperformed the market slightly by falling 3% less. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT), Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) - the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings uses in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio - did what they were supposed to. They stayed flat or went up modestly.

Never buy into the hype that any dividend stock, not even a Level 11 quality Super SWAN dividend king like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), arguably one of the most defensive and safest income paying companies in the world, is a bond alternative. JNJ is a top-quality defensive name, to be sure. But it still fell 13.5% during the correction, most of that coming in a 20% plunge in the last two weeks. In other words, up until the market really got panicked, JNJ was acting like a bond alternative. Then the market got spooked about recession and it tanked while bonds went up, as they have done in 94% of years since 1945 when the S&P 500 has closed in the red.

The Bottom Line

Main Street Capital Is The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) of BDCs, and a great source of generous and safe monthly income.

As a dividend growth investor focused on quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always, I don’t tend to recommend overweighting BDCs. Their lack of permanent income-producing assets, external management teams (with often perverse and shareholder unfriendly incentives) and lack of dividend track record though a recession make it advisable to be very selective about what BDCs you trust with your money.

However, Main Street Capital is one of the few BDCs I consider safe enough to recommend to most of my readers. That’s courtesy of a track record of safe income even during the financial crisis, internal management that’s of exceptional quality, and a conservative corporate culture that refuses to “reach for yield” by taking excessive capital risks, neither with leverage nor with the kinds of loans and investments it makes.

Today Main Street is about 13% historically overvalued, meaning I consider it a “hold” and worthy of watch-listing. Investors that do buy today need to keep in mind that nine-to-12-month recession risk is currently at 33% to 37%, the highest level in a decade.

While the actual leading indicators don’t show a recession coming within the next 18 months, BDCs are an economically sensitive and cyclical industry. Main Street’s record during the Great Recession indicates the dividend will likely be safe, though in a severe downturn it might be frozen.

At current valuations, MAIN is likely to deliver mid- to high-single-digit total returns, which might be enough for some income investors primarily seeking generous and monthly dividends. Just make sure to only own MAIN, or any dividend stock, as part of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio that uses proper asset allocation for your individual needs

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.