Evidence is mounting that this economic slowdown will persist well into the second half of the year.

Risk assets continue to rally while growth and inflation continue to decelerate on a trending basis.

Weekly Review: The Fed In Focus

Note: This report is published to members of EPB Macro Research each Sunday.

Positive sentiment was relatively pervasive in risk assets this past week as the S&P 500 (SPY) rose by 1.6%. The market was led higher this past week by financials, both money center banks (XLF), and regional banks (KRE), as well as technology stocks. The laggards on the week were defensive equity sectors including healthcare (XLV), REITs (VNQ), and Utilities (XLU) as well as oil-related weakness in the energy sector (XLE).

Bond yields rose across the Treasury curve this week causing small price declines while corporate bonds (LQD) and emerging market bonds (EMB) increased in value.

Silver (SLV) joined gold's recent rally, rising by 0.9% this past week while the rest of the commodity complex remained under pressure.

Asset Class Performance Table (Stocks & Bonds): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The US equity market dramatically outperformed international markets as outlined in the international ETF table below.

The US Dollar continues to strengthen against major currencies and against a broad basket of emerging market currencies.

Asset Class Performance Table (International Stocks & Currencies): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The Australian dollar (FXA) has been notably weak, falling nearly 2% this past week and down almost 7% against the US dollar over the past twelve months. I will touch on this more in the US Dollar section of this note.

International Trends

The most important international development this week was the renewed downturn in German manufacturing conditions, outlined by the preliminary flash PMI report via IHS Markit.

The German manufacturing PMI had stabilized the past two months, offering hope that Europe's largest economy would possibly avoid recession.

Those recessionary fears for the automaking nation have remerged after broad-based decelerations characterized most of the German data this week.

Germany Manufacturing PMI: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

IHS Markit offered very downbeat commentary on the German economy this past week.

After rising in June, overall inflows of new business returned to contraction at the start of the third quarter, falling for the fifth time in the past seven months. The main drag was from manufacturing order books, which fell at the fastest rate since April amid reports of lower export sales (in particular to China) and weakness in the automotive sector. July’s decrease in factory export orders was in fact the sharpest seen in over a decade. With services firms also reporting reduced inflows of new orders from abroad, total new export business was down for an eleventh straight month in July. IHS Markit

IHS economist Phil Smith summarized the flash PMI report and concluded that we cannot rule out a technical recession in Germany.

Germany Manufacturing PMI Summary Via IHS Markit: Source: IHS Markit

Global markets across equities and forward policy curves are pricing in a rebound in global growth. A "second half" recovery is a common phrase that puts emphasis on this "transitory" deceleration in growth.

The data in Germany, as of July, which represents third-quarter activity, not only has yet to stabilize but has moved another leg lower, casting more doubt that a renewed pickup in global activity is around the corner.

More likely, based on the leading indicators of both US and European growth, this economic slowdown in both growth and inflation continues through the end of the year, causing market participants to likely price in additional monetary easing from the Federal Reserve and the ECB.

Interest Rate Trends

As noted earlier, yields rose across the entire Treasury curve, more significantly on the short-end of the curve, causing many yield spreads to flatten.

As the market removed hopes of a 50bps rate cut from the Fed and became increasingly convinced of just a 25bps rate reduction, the yield on Treasury bills nudged higher while the 30-year rate held relatively flat.

Weekly Change In Treasury Yields: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In terms of the composition of the interest rate change, this past week, the rise in rates was mainly due to the real component as inflation expectations stayed flat.

Weekly Change In Treasury Yields Breakdown: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past several weeks, we have seen 10-year yields rise roughly 12bps from a low of 1.96% in early July to 2.08% as of this writing. That rise in rates can be mainly attributed to a rise in inflation expectations. This is an important distinction that will be discussed in more detail in the Inflation/Commodity section of this note.

Monthly Change In Treasury Yields Breakdown: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The yield curve flattened this week with the 30-year vs. 3-month bill spread narrowing to 47bps.

30-3 Month Treasury Yield Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The more commonly watched 2s10s spread has remained range-bound, slightly steepening over the past six months.

Of note is that the curve has not materially steepened with the market already factoring roughly four rate cuts in the next 12 months. This means the Federal Reserve will have to reduce rates more than 100bps in the next 12 months in order to have a steepening effect on broad parts of the curve.

10-2 Treasury Yield Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Should this economic slowdown persist, as we expect based on the forward-looking indicators, several rate cuts will not be sufficiently simulative to steepen the curve and restart a cyclical upturn in economic growth.

One critical point is the time delay between yield curve inversions and cyclical downturns in both inflation and growth as compared to the first monetary easing action by the Federal Reserve. It should be noted that while market rates have reflected an expected path of easing, the Federal Reserve has not yet reduced the Federal Funds Rate and continues to tighten policy through balance sheet run-off.

5-Year Vs. 3-Month Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A cyclical downturn in growth that was identified in early 2018 and a clear inflation cycle downturn that became increasingly clear by the fall of 2018 make this potential July rate cut anything but preemptive.

Short-Term Rates: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the next year, through the summer of 2020, the market is pricing a full 91 basis point reduction in the policy rate. Short-term market rates reflect this path yet parts of the yield curve continue to flatten.

Market Implied Policy Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

Should the Fed underdeliver relative to these expectations, this may exacerbate some recent flattening we have seen in the yield curve and continue to drag on forward growth. If a goal of the Federal Reserve is to re-steepen the yield curve, they will likely have to overdeliver relative to expectations.

If economic growth and inflation continue to decelerate relative to expectations, which the forward-looking indicators continue to imply, long-term bond yields globally will likely trend even lower, risking more inversions in the yield curve even with four rate cuts expected to be on the way. This eventuality will cause major central banks including the ECB and the Federal Reserve to ease policy quicker and more aggressively than is currently forecast by markets.

Corporate Spreads

Corporate spreads tightened relative to Treasury rates this past week across all areas of the credit spectrum and most significantly in the high-yield area.

Weekly Change In Corporate Yield Spreads: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past month, outside of the riskiest CCC-grade credit, spreads for corporate bonds above Treasury rates have moved in a bullish direction.

Monthly Change In Corporate Yield Spreads: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When looking at the chart of BBB-rated option-adjusted spreads, we see a recent compression in spreads that coincides with a general risk-on sentiment in the equity market.

Looking at the data below through the lens of economic cycles, however, we can see that spreads have generally trended wider since the down cycle began in early 2018, a trend that we expect.

Recent action in corporate spreads has been unambiguously positive yet as the equity market continues to break new records, corporate spreads are lagging behind, making a series of higher lows relative to the cyclical bottom.

US Corporate BBB-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The riskiest area of the credit market, CCC-grade, has seen spreads widen near the December 2018 level in stark contrast to BBB-rates. This is an area of the market to monitor relative to investment-grade spreads.

US Corporate CCC-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The cyclical move in credit spreads is outlined perhaps most clearly in the quality spread or the difference between BBB-rated spreads, the lowest quality investment-grade rating, and A-rated spreads.

Optimism certainly describes the weekly and monthly trend yet looking at the data from a cyclical vantage point, spreads are trending wider relative to the cyclical inflection.

"Quality Spread" (BBB OAS - A OAS): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past six months, both Treasury rates and corporate spreads have fallen which has contributed to a new multi-month low in the effective yield on corporate bonds, a strong tailwind for corporations and equity prices.

BBB Effective Yield: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Thanks mainly to rapidly declining Treasury rates, and spreads that have widened significantly less than the decline in the risk-free rate, corporate yields are back to virtually the lowest level of this economic cycle.

BBB Effective Yield: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A major reason the December equity market sell-off was so problematic was the rise in corporate bond yields due to spreads widening faster than Treasury rates were declining.

This action increased the average corporate rate on BBB-rated paper to nearly 5%, virtually a cycle high.

At this rate, corporations pull back on share-buybacks, new credit issuance, and risk appetite.

As the rate of growth and inflation continue to trend lower, the growth rate in corporate profits has a likelihood of remaining below 0% through Q4, an event that is contrary to market expectations of a rebound in corporate profit growth in Q3 and Q4.

The response in equity prices to lower profit growth is less than certain although historically defensive sectors outperform cyclical sectors when overall profit growth is slowing.

Inflationary Trends / Commodity Trends

While inflation expectations characterized by 5-year and 10-year breakeven rates dropped this past week, over the past several weeks inflationary expectations have increased.

5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

10-year inflation expectations have increased 17bps from the July low through this writing, contributing virtually all the upside pressure we have seen in Treasury rates.

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This rebound in inflation expectations is not localized to the US as 5Y5Y Forward Inflation Swaps in Europe have rebounded in a similar fashion.

Europe 5Y5Y Forward Inflation Swap: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The chart of 10-year real interest rates or TIPs rates remains near the cyclical low, confirming that nearly all the upward pressure on Treasury rates has been from the inflation vector.

10-Year Real Interest Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Why have inflation expectations ticked higher the past several weeks?

If we look at both the CRB index and the CRB ex. Energy index, two baskets of exchange-traded commodities, while both have lost strength, the rebound from the low in June is noteworthy.

CRB Index | CRB Index Ex. Energy: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Crude oil fell to the low $50 range before rebounding higher and settling this past week at $56.20.

Crude Oil: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The CRB industrial metals equity index also had a sizeable bounce from the late June/early July bottom, although that too has lost upward momentum.

CRB Index Industrial Metals Equity Index: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Lastly, the Bloomberg Industrial Metals subindex, an index that is comprised of ~40% copper prices, has increased the past several weeks, driving inflation expectations to the upside.

The past several charts show a general increase in exchange-traded commodity prices that has undoubtedly contributed to a brief rise in global inflation expectations.

Bloomberg Industrial Metals Index: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This bounce in inflation expectations is expected to be short-lived for several factors. First, general trends in most forward-looking inflation indicators continue to move lower.

Secondly, the bounce in commodity prices appears to be localized to exchange-traded commodities which brings the possibility that the move in commodity prices was more tied to risk-on speculative sentiment as compared to underlying demand.

The industrial materials spot index below via the CRB is comprised of some commodities that do not trade on a major exchange and thus are less sensitive to market speculation.

There has been no sustained bounce in the raw industrial materials index, comprised of commodities such as: hides, tallow, copper scrap, lead scrap, steel scrap, zinc, tin, burlap, cotton, print cloth, wool tops, rosin, and rubber.

The divergence between commodity baskets favors the idea that risk-on sentiment drove some market commodities higher, increasing global inflation expectations temporarily.

Industrial Materials Spot Index: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If risk sentiment dissipates, commodity prices will likely re-converge and bring inflation expectations lower, pushing long-term bond yields back below the 2% level.

Gold and silver have been in an upward trend in response to falling real interest rates.

Gold (GLD) | Silver (SLV): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

I expect the downward trend in nominal interest rates to come from both the inflation vector and the real interest rate vector.

Lower real interest rates will continue to act as a tailwind to precious metals for the foreseeable future.

US Dollar Trends

The US Dollar continues to push new multi-year highs against major currencies and remains in a bullish trend against emerging market currencies.

Decelerations in global growth, despite monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, are historically bullish events for the US dollar.

US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) / Emerging Market Currencies (CEW):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Historically, during down cycles, which I defined in a recent note, the dollar rises against most global currencies.

Until there is a cyclical upturn in global growth and inflation, the bias for the dollar remains higher, despite dovish policy from the Federal Reserve.

Monetary & Credit Trends

While US M2 growth has been accelerating sharply, this move may be short-lived due to the debt-ceiling as Lacy Hunt outlines:

After halving its annual growth rate from almost 8% in 2016 to 4% in the first quarter, the money supply (M2) has accelerated sharply over the past three months. Four considerations indicate that recent M2 strength is not any more fundamentally important than several similar temporary upswings in money growth since the Fed initiated more restrictive monetary conditions in late 2015. First, Treasury deposits at the Fed, which are not included in M2, fell dramatically as a result of special measures taken to avoid hitting the debt ceiling, thus giving M2 a large boost as Treasury deposits moved to the private sector. Once the debt ceiling is raised, Treasury deposits will rebound, reversing the process and slowing M2 growth. Even with the recent improvement in M2, the deceleration from its year over year peak growth rate in October 2016 through June 2019 is sufficient in magnitude and duration to be consistent with money slowdowns that preceded 80% of the recessions from 1900 through 2009.

Money Supply Growth M2 | Year over Year (Left) 12 Week Annualized Change (Right): Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

M1 growth, a long leading economic indicator has stabilized in terms of the growth rate yet a full cyclical upturn is not evident. Even so, broad cyclical shifts in global money growth trend to have long lead times over cycle peaks and troughs.

Money Supply Growth M1 | Year over Year (Left) 12 Week Annualized Change (Right): Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The growth rate in total loan growth has started to soften. Within total loan growth, we have real estate loan growth which is more leading and commercial and industrial loan growth (C&I) which is more lagging.

Total Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Real estate loan growth remains very depressed relative to the prior five years and the growth rate in C&I loans has decelerated notably in recent months (although lagging).

Real Estate Loan Growth | Commercial & Industrial Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Commercial real estate loan growth has decelerated sharply which is surprising and telling in the face of rapidly declining interest rates. This is an area to focus attention. We continue to see new lows in CRE loan growth each week.

Commercial Real Estate Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Why is the growth rate in CRE loans decelerating?

While lower interest rates should be beneficial to loan growth, a flatter yield curve, weaker economic growth and decelerating rates of inflation are negative forces that seem to be outweighing cheaper financing costs at the moment.

Monthly Trends To Watch

Both real M1 and real M2 growth accelerated this month which is a long-leading indicator (6-8 months on upturns) of economic activity. Coupled with other long-leading data, this will be important to watch, especially given some of the recent volatility due to the debt ceiling.

Real M1 Growth | Real M2 Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Inflation-adjusted real estate loan growth remains flat at just under 2% year over year, well below the peak of the economic cycle.

Inflation-Adjusted Real Estate Loan Growth (%): Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, EPB Macro Research

As mentioned, this category specifically will be important to monitor over the coming months. Will lower interest rates allow the trend to reverse? Currently, inflation-adjusted real estate loan growth is still just 25% of the rate seen at the peak of this cycle in 2015/2016.

Growth & Inflation Outlook

Nominal GDP growth, as reported by the most recent data this past Friday, showed a sharp deceleration in growth, falling from a rate of 6% to 4%.

The decline in domestic bond yields is nearly entirely correlated to this deceleration in the rate of growth and inflation. Just as bond yields rose sharply from 2016-2018, when nominal growth accelerated from 2.3% to 6.0%, when growth is in a trend of deceleration, bond yields follow.

Nominal GDP Year over Year (%): Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Real GDP growth, after several revisions, peaked in mid-2018 and has decelerated 90bps to a rate of 2.30% in year over year terms.

Many characterize this move as a benign reversion to trend without considering the implications a rate of change slowdown in growth has across asset prices including cyclical equity sectors vs. defensive sectors and Treasury rates more specifically.

Real GDP Year over Year (%): Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Suggesting US growth is "good" or "solid" is a matter of opinion. A factual characterization of US nominal GDP growth is decelerating.

Nominal Final Sales of GDP, or Core GDP, which strips out inventory and net exports, has decelerated much more sharply than consensus is seemingly willing to admit, falling from 6.1% in Q2 2018 to 3.6% in Q2 2019.

A sharp decline in bond yields should not be a surprise in the context of a 40% reduction in core nominal growth.

Nominal Final Sales GDP Year over Year (%): Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Forward-looking indicators of both growth and inflation continue to suggest further decelerations in nominal GDP growth which will more than likely be accompanied by lower bond yields.

Not only will consumer prices face a more difficult comparison in Q3 relative to Q2, but commodity prices are also likely to put more downward pressure on inflation.

Quarterly Inflation With Upcoming Estimated Base Effect: Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The current trend of lower rates of economic growth and lower rates of inflation, a regime that began in mid-2018, is set to continue through the end of this year although market participants remain optimistic about a potential rebound.

Summary & Outlook

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION), TLT, XLU, VNQ, GLD, SLV, TREASURY BONDS ACROSS THE CURVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.