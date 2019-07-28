Gold, Silver, Mining Stocks Are A Coiled Spring

Several attempts to take gold below $1,400 this week have been thwarted.

Currently gold and silver are behaving in a way that I have not seen since late 2008. The gold open interest on the Comex is near a record high (657,776 on July 11, 2016). The Comex banks continue to pile into the short side while the hedge funds pile into the long side. However, every attempt to start a "waterfall" type sell-off is met with buying. Several attempts to take gold below $1,400 this week have been thwarted. Silver all of a sudden started moving higher manically. Based on the data I see daily, India and China are not participating in the buying. At least overtly. It feels like someone "big" is out "there" accumulating gold.

Phil Kennedy of Kennedy Financial put together a roundtable discussion with Bill Murphy, Dave Collum, Rob Kirby and me to discuss our thoughts on the gold market:

