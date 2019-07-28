Realistic Expectations For Economic Growth Prove To Be 'On Target'

Even though the Federal Reserve may start to reduce its policy rate of interest, future economic growth will remain around the 2.0% level through 2020.

Economic growth continues to be driven by the supply side of the economy, but is also now being impacted by the uncertainties created by talks of a trade war.

Economic growth for the second quarter of 2019 came in at 2.1%, generally in line with the most realistic forecasts of economic prognosticators.

The latest figures for economic growth indicate that the US economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter.

Year over year, the growth rate in the second quarter was 2.3%.

These figures seem to be in line with what the economics profession had been expecting for the US economy this year.

For example, the forecast of the Federal Reserve System for 2019 has been 2.1%.

Note that the compound annual rate of economic growth through the 10 years of the current economic expansion has been 2.2%.

Even in spite of record amounts of liquidity available in the United States and throughout the world, economic growth has only been modest during this period of recovery.

The United States has gone through three rounds of quantitative easing during this time period and the world has followed this lead.

As a result of the largess of the Federal Reserve System, the US stock market continues to achieve new historic highs and this has led to the continued advance of passive investment vehicles.

Furthermore, the United States continues to be a safe haven for foreign monies resulting in massive flows of money into the country.

Economic growth is modest, not because there is not enough money around, but because the supply side of the market is dominating what is happening in the US economy.

For one, due to the fact that most of the liquidity in the economy is going mostly into the financial circuit and not into the manufacturing circuit, asset price movement is very prominent while the price of consumer goods and services remain relatively constant.

In addition to this factor, the uncertainty that has been introduced into the world by talk of tariffs and trade wars has had a severe impact on the amount of exports the United States experiences.

The one thing holding up the economic growth that does exist is consumer spending. And one could argue that this was planned - planned by former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, who led the Fed into the current recovery. Mr. Bernanke wanted the Fed to create a wealth effect, generated by rising stock prices, that would result in greater consumer spending.

Mr. Bernanke got what he wanted. Here we are, 10 years later, and the stock market is still producing a wealth effect and consumer spending is still the driving force of the current recovery.

But it appears as if the effect of the trade and tariff wars may continue to impact future economic growth.

For example, the Federal Reserve economic forecast cited above has expected economic growth in 2020 coming in at 2.0%, followed by a 1.9% rate of growth in 2021.

This is not recession territory, but it is a pretty dismal outlook.

Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut its policy rate of interest.

This, in my view, will have next to no impact on economic growth.

Over the past couple of years, the Fed has raised its policy rate seven times. My feeling is that these increases had next to no impact on the economic growth that time period.

One reason the increases had no impact is that it was understood that, during this time period, the Federal Reserve would err on the side of monetary ease. The Fed did not want to make a mistake that might cause another recession to take place.

Consequently, as described above, there was plenty of liquidity around, even though rates were going up.

To support this one only has to cite the evidence that the US stock market continued to hit new historic highs throughout this time period. Certainly a restrictive monetary policy would be one in which liquidity were being drained from the system, and in which the stock market would cease to rise.

Instead liquidity continued to grow and the stock market continued to hit new historic highs.

Going forward, the forecasts of economic growth produced by the Federal Reserve System seem to me to be the ones that should be focused upon.

Economic growth is going to continue to be extremely modest even though the US economy does not go through a recessionary period.

The tariff battles or trade wars are not going to disappear and this will continue to produce a drag on the economy.

The Fed will continue to err on the side of monetary ease, but the US dollar will remain strong because of what the rest of the world will do.

Wow! Do you believe that economic growth might only come in around 2.0% in 2020?

Be prepared.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.