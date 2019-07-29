Retirement Advisor: Underfunded (Podcast)

Summary

The House of Representatives last week approved a plan that would shore up multiemployer pensions serving 1.3 million blue-collar Americans, and permitting investing borrowed taxpayer money in the stock market.

The plight of these workers is tragically real, but the pathetic condition of these plans and the risk to taxpayers must also be noted.

According to the Heritage Foundation, 96% of those enrolled in multiemployer plans are in pensions that are less than 60% funded, implying a tidal wave of insolvencies could be looming.

The underfunding of these private plans pales in comparison with the underfunding of state and local government plans, whose problem is small in comparison to Social Security underfunding.