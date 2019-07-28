I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) is a puzzling company because it gives mixed signals on a potential investment under my rules-based system. Right now, I am undecided whether this is the right time to invest in WES, and I think that the best course of action is to stay put. On the one hand, the company is struggling with its operational efficiency. On the other hand, WES can pay its creditors easily. Lastly, the company’s coverage on the distributions is trending lower, which is worrisome.

WES’ operational efficiency

My go-to metric is the Return-on-Equity, which is the dollars generated per dollar of equity investment. The ratio alone is close to meaningless. Nonetheless, more than 100 years ago, in 1912, Donaldson Brown, a DuPont employee, invented the formula. I like to study the company’s performance using the DuPont analysis because it provides a holistic picture of how the company is doing. WES’s inputs and results are illustrated in the following charts.

Source: Image created by the author.

Source: Image created by the author.

The first item that jumps out to me is the decline in tax burden. I calculated this metric based on the net income attributed to WES, and I removed the non-controlling interest. The main driver for the declining tax burden was the merger between Western Gas Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners in February 2019. The result was that $93.3 million from the $212 million of net income in 1Q 2019 are not attributable to WES. It seems that going forward, WES will only capture half of the net income. This is significantly lower than in previous quarters when it was capturing approximately 70% from the net income on average.

The second item that stands out from my study is the unstable interest burden. One main driver is the steadily increasing interest expense (I will speak about this more in detail in the following section). The second driver is the volatile “Other income (expense)” category. The expenses in this category seem to be associated with interest-rate swaps making it difficult to predict for coming quarters.

The operating income margin is solid, and it is ticking higher. Whatever WES is doing to contain expenses, it is exemplary.

Lastly, I want to discuss the equity multiplier. Before the merger, the equity multiplier was unsustainably high. The almost 10-times leverage was probably breaching debt covenants. The high equity multiplier caused the ROE to be as high as 10.95%. After the merger in 1Q 2019, the equity multiplier dropped to 3.43, which is a more realistic number. The merger caused the ROE to plummet to 2.6%. Going forward, I believe that the ROE will stay below 3.0% since I do not believe that the company wants to increase leverage again.

It seems that WES is giving mixed signals from the operational efficiency perspective.

WES’ long-term debt

To assess the healthiness of the debt, my go-to indicators are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the Debt/Equity ratio (D/E). WES’s debt levels after the merger look healthier than before. First, WES’ ICR has been stable over the last six quarters. Going forward, I will continue to monitor the operating income expecting it to trend higher as the interest expense continues to climb.

WES also scored highly regarding its D/E under my investment system. Generally, I prefer seeing D/E ratios below 3.0. Notice that the D/E ratio dropped from 5.06 in 4Q 2018 to 2.10 in 1Q 2019. Having a sustained D/E ratio above 5.0 prompts creditors to start worrying about possible debt covenant breaches. I think that WES is safe for now. I think that from the creditors’ perspective, WES is in a solid position. However, if I invest in the company, I will be an equity holder. Therefore, I want to make sure that the company can cover its distribution after it pays its creditors.

Source: Image created by the author.

Source: Image created by the author.

Can WES cover its appealing 8% distribution?

To determine the company’s ability to cover its distribution, I like to look at the distribution coverage ratio. Normally, you will see the ratio calculated as the net income over the distributions. However, since the company pays the distribution with cash, I like to look at how many times are the distributions covered by the cash flow from operations (CFO). Moreover, the CFO should be generated sustainably.

Two items are in my mind when I see the results from my test. The concerning situation is the fact that the company cannot cover its distributions from the net income perspective. The DCR has been trending lower since 4Q 2017 on average. This is popping a warning flag in my mind. When looking at the cash flow from operations, the company covers the distributions handily. Also, the cash flow from operations has been sustainable so far as there are no major changes in accounts receivable, inventories, or accounts payable.

Ideally, I want to see the DCR above 1.0 from the net income and the CFO. WES’ results are inconclusive.

Source: Image created by the author.

Source: Image created by the author.

The key takeaway

WES is giving me mixed signals. On the one hand, the company seems to have issues with operational efficiency as the ROE approaches 3%, which in my opinion reflects the real ROE going forward. On the other hand, the company looks great from the creditors’ perspective. Lastly, there is no conclusive evidence that the company can cover its distribution sustainably in the future. Therefore, what I would do is not to invest in WES right now. The company will release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, July 30. I believe that WES will be investable if the distribution coverage ratio is higher than 0.68 signaling a potential reversal in the trend. Also, I want to see a stable interest coverage ratio so that I am confident that the company continues to pay its creditors with ease. Lastly, I want to see an improving ROE mainly from a higher tax burden ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains. All of the charts were created by the author unless otherwise noted based on available data from the respective 10-Q and 10-K form found on the SEC EDGAR website. The amounts are in thousands unless otherwise noted.