Our Furry Friends: How We Seized The Bad Beat In PetMed Express

Almost exactly one year ago we ran a winning trade on a little company that helps care for our animal friends called PetMed Express (PETS). A year later, we have done it again, and think that you can still ride the name higher. We do not say this as a victory lap, but only to tell you we are familiar with the name. A year later, even after a little bump in the stock recently, the stock is actually down 60% from when we last made the trade a year ago. We jumped on an opportunity with the stock down 10% following earnings. In this column, we discuss the trade and give you a piece of the valuation analysis we run for all plays that fit the 'Bad Beat' approach to investing we employ. That is, we find names beaten down and profit from reversals. PetMed Express is a prime example, as 60% is quite a fall. In this column, we recommend reentry into this trade but also discuss the compelling longer-term outlook on the name. First, let's take a look at a few simple charts here.

One-year chart

As you can see, we highlighted our last rapid-return trade. Always nice to remember a winner. Last summer was quite a fond memory. I digress. Now we look at the action and think, "what the hell is going on here?" Let us take a closer look at the near-term action:

There appears to be a psychological resistance in the chart at $15. We think the stock is a buy at a $15 handle.

The play we ran

Current price: $15.52

Target entry: $15.00-$15.50

Stop: $14.50

Quick exit: $17

Longer-term target exit: $19-21 (still a buy)

Estimated time frames: 2-6 weeks

Discussion

This remains a somewhat undercovered stock that has traded with peaks and valleys over the last year or so. We love stocks like this because we can profit on the long side, or the short side. Speaking of the latter, this name has been a model which some on the Street believe will just never work. This is evidenced by the short interest as a percentage of the float.

Short interest as a percentage of the float has been in the double digits for the better part of a decade, but has now skyrocketed. What the shorts see is a potential regulatory mess because the company is buying its products through resellers instead of directly, since producers don't want to undercut veterinary clinics and other customers. Supply disruptions are also as a potential risk. However, the company has continued to deliver growth.

Today, the stock is about to get hit following just reported earnings. They missed consensus. This, along with a cautious outlook, has investors selling first and asking questions later. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $80.0 million, compared to $87.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of 8.5%. Net income was $5.3 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a 57% decrease in diluted earnings per share. That hurts and helps explain the decline in share prices from a year ago. Growth ceased, for now.

So why take a stab here? As you can see, there seems to be support at the $15 level. This bodes well for the name here. We want to stay above this level at close, which would suggest a bounce. We think a bounce is coming, but will keep a tight stop. That said, let us turn to performance of the name.

So what happened? Well, sales and gross margins were negatively impacted by increased online competition and aggressive pricing in the market that forced the company to reduce our prices. The average order value declined from $90 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to $86 in the June 30, 2019 quarter.

Cash from operations for the quarter was negatively impacted by an $8.8 million increase in inventory, the result of cost-advantaged inventory buys made during the quarter. The company intends to return to normal inventory levels in future quarters.

Looking ahead

One of its long-term strategic initiatives and primary goals has always been to have direct purchasing relationships with the major manufacturers and the company further progresses on this initiative in the current quarter, which may help improve our gross margins in the future. In fiscal 2020, the company will continue to be price competitive and will focus on optimizing marketing in this more competitive environment and be "more efficient with its advertising spending". In addition, it will be "investing in its e-commerce platform".

Shareholder friendly

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019. During the quarter, the company bought back approximately 613,000 shares of its common stock for $11.5 million, with an average price of $18.73 per share. We anticipate ongoing repurchases.

As far as the valuation goes, at $15 a share, we see value in the longer term, provided the company will not see continued sales and earnings erosion.

Whether that multiple is too high or too low is in the eye of the beholder. We need to factor in the lack of growth of late, but it seems to be attractive. Margin expansion is going to be tougher going forward. Yet, PETS should be able to drive some growth by getting direct partnerships in order. Reorder sales are high and there is continued growth in new customers which should help on that front going forward. PetMed has shown an ability to buy advertising efficiently, and tweak that spend over the past few years.

Competition is real. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hovers over the space like it does so many others, though with over half of revenue now coming from prescriptions, PetMed Express should have some protection. Still, our members should be cautious of this reality. Online sales for the quarter were approximately 85% of all sales. Given that Amazon owns over half of e-commerce, this trend is a strength and a risk. However, Chewy.com is huge. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has been a thorn in the company's side for a year now, weighing on the name.

What can it do?

Well, Chewy is much bigger and probably benefits from more scale, but PETS is still profitable. The question is how willing is its private equity owner to keep up the price war. That is what killed this quarter, pricing. The price war is working, allowing Chewy to get significant market share, eating into PETS's profits. PETS can try to sell more non-prescription pet supplies. This is a much larger market, but then they will compete directly with Amazon even more, but add a new revenue stream. They will also have to significantly increase their distribution system. Another option is PETS can try to buy its way into another business. It has $150-200 million, including debt capacity, to try this, but it needs to be wise.

Take home

We ran a nice trade on the name but see continued upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We closed this trade at $17.45