American Homes 4 Rent: Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook, But Shares Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with high single-digit top line and double-digit bottom line growth rates. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends and strong market fundamentals in its major markets. The company also has a strong balance sheet that will support its future acquisitions or development projects. However, its shares are fairly valued. Although we think investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded favorably, a pullback will create a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

AMH delivered another solid quarter in Q1 2019. The REIT saw its core revenues increase by 8.6% year over year to $237.7 million. Its core net operating income also increased by 11.2% year over year to $150.6 million. Its core NOI margin expanded to 63.3% in Q1 2019 from 61.9% a year ago. In the past quarter, the company saw its occupancy ratio increase to 95.6%. This was an increase of 130 basis points from a year ago. Its average blended rental rate also increased by 3.9% year over year. Thanks to the strong revenue growth and margin expansion, its adjusted funds from operations also grew by $0.03 per share to $0.25 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Located in markets with favorable fundamentals

AMH has a portfolio of geographically diversified properties in 4 major regions: U.S. West (9.8% of total properties), Southwest (26%), Midwest (17.2%), and Southeast (47.0%). In fact, nearly three-quarter of its properties are located in the Sunbelt region of the United States (Southwest and Southeast). We like AMH’s portfolio as its portfolio has a higher population growth rate than the national average. In fact, 10 out of its 22 states that AMH has a presence are among the top 10 states in terms of population growth rates in 2017 and 2018. This above average population growth rate should continue to support healthy demand in AMH’s major markets. Besides above average population growth, AMH’s markets also have a higher average employment growth rate than the national average. As can be seen from the chart below, the 2% employment growth rate in its markets is higher than the national average growth rate of 1.7%. In addition, AMH’s new lease rental rate growth of 3.6% is also higher than the national average of 3.6%.

AMH’s Markets National Average Employment Growth (%) 2.0% 1.7% New Lease Rental Rate Growth (%) 4.2% 3.6%

Source: Created by author; Q1 2019 Supplemental

Favorable leasing spreads continue

The strong demand for residential rental units has resulted in favorable leasing spreads. As can be seen from the table below, AMH saw its average blended change in rent accelerate to 3.9% year over year in Q1 2019. This was 80 basis points higher than Q4 2018’s 3.1% and 10 basis points higher than Q1 2018’s 3.8%.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

A rich development pipeline

AMH has a rich development pipeline that should continue to fuel its growth in the future years. In Q1 2019, the company added 101 homes for a total $26 million through its built-for-rent program. AMH expects to invest in between $300 million and $500 million of homes and about 80% of these investments are expected to be from its built-for-rent pipeline. Management also expects to invest an additional $200 million to $400 million into its development pipeline beyond 2019. We expect these developments to contribute to its rental revenue favorably in the next few years.

Investment grade balance sheet

AMH has an investment grade balance sheet (Moody’s: Baa3/Stable; S&P: BBB-/Stable). Its net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x was an improvement from 5.0x in Q4 2018.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

The company also has a staggered debt maturity schedule with no material debts maturing before 2022. In addition, AMH’s liquidity of $955 million coupled with its investment grade balance sheet will give it an advantage over its peers as it will be able to be opportunistic and acquire properties during times of distress at much better capitalization rates.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Attractive Valuation

AMH expects to generate core funds from operations of $1.06-$1.14 per share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, its price to estimated 2019 FFO ratio is 22.8x. This ratio is comparable to its larger U.S. peers. Hence, we think AMH is fairly valued.

A 0.8%-yielding dividend

AMH currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 0.8%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its past 5-year yield range. The company has not increased its dividend for years due to the fact that it has net operating losses from previous years. Its dividend payout ratio is actually quite low. In fact, its payout ratio is only about 20% in Q1 2019 (based on its FFO).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for AMH to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

A lengthy period of short supply can often trigger lots of new development activities. In fact, favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for AMH to raise its rental rate.

Investor Takeaway

AMH is well-positioned to benefit from favorable demographic trends in its major markets. On top of that, the company also has a strong balance sheet to support its growth projects. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe long-term investors will continue to be rewarded. However, a pullback will provide a more attractive entry point.

