Natural Gas - A Bearish August Outlook Pushes Prices Lower

Near-term, the bearish outlook will dominate price, but if production starts to stall, then the winter gas outlook could see a price spike in the making.

Lower 48 production growth is stalling and we are seeing producers announce further reduction in growth rates.

For the week ending 7/26, we have a build of +50 Bcf. EOS is now 3.66 Tcf.

This week saw EIA report +36 Bcf for the week ending July 19. This was in line with our forecast of +36 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +37.

Welcome to the August is bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw EIA report +36 Bcf for the week ending July 19. This was in line with our forecast of +36 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +37 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

A bearish August...

Mother nature is certainly not giving natural gas any support this year. Weather models are forecasting a neutral to a bearish outlook for August with GFS-ENS being the most bearish.

As a result of the bearish outlook, natural gas prices have returned back to the previous low...

This is a make or break region for the natural gas bulls as any further breakdown could see us test the $2 region.

In our view, the near-term price move just comes down to the weather outlook. If the weather outlook continues to show a colder than normal Northeast without any other regions to offset the lower CDDs, then we could see prices get pressured further.

Source: WeatherModels.com

For us, we exited out of our UGAZ position today at a loss. We took on the small long position earlier this week as the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook was showing a bullish outlook. But like anything with natural gas, the chaotic nature of these weather model changes are part of the game. So we exited out of our position and will wait for additional weather model confirmation.

But as prices drop and drop, what we are seeing now is more and more gas producers confirm the outlook of lower production growth. We are already seeing this in the production figures. Growth rates y-o-y have already started to fall.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) just announced today that growth rates going forward will be in the single digits versus the double-digit production growth of the past. Cabot is also the lowest cost producer in the US, so the move to lower growth is very telling.

One caveat to all of this, however, is that there will still be associated gas production growth from the Permian. This just means that even if Northeast gas producers decline going forward, overall volumes will be more or less flat. This is why investors are avoiding any long-term investments in natural gas producers today.

Going forward, we will be watching fundamental balances closely. Whether or not production grows will be evident in the next 2 months. If production does start to stall, then winter gas spike risk will be back on the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.