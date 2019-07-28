Specialized REITs: Aggressive Dividend Growth For High Yield Investors

While most names in the group don't compare favorably with REITs from other segments, there are still some good buys to be found.

In my quest to find the best investments in the Real Estate sector, I turn my focus on the Specialized REITs.

In my search to find the best investment choices in the Real Estate Sector, I have been exploring REITs. I am interested in the Real Estate sector because of the earnings outlook as described in my article, These Are The Top Three Sectors For Dividend Growth Investors Now. In this article, I am delving into the world of Specialized REITs, specifically the owners of data centers and other Internet/telecommunications infrastructure.

I was intrigued by the group at first, data centers mean cloud-computing is big business. Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others have all been building out and growing their cloud businesses, with most reporting astronomically high double-digit YOY growth for the last couple of years. What I discovered is that, regardless of the investment potential, the group doesn't compare well to the Healthcare, Diversified, and Retail REITs.

The most glaring problem is the yield and valuation; the specialized IT infrastructure REITs pay the lowest dividends and have the highest valuations. These valuations are driven in part by their aggressive distribution increases, but even that is offset by higher payout ratios. Three of the Specialized REITs are paying over 100% of their FFO and two of those are the highest yielding in the group. Take those out and the payout ratio improves but yield falls.

About the only good that I can see in the segment to segment comparison is the forward growth outlook. The Specialized REITs have the strongest outlook for 2020 FFO growth, over 6%, but I don't think that's enough to trump the dividend comparison. If you want to buy a REIT for dividend yield, you're better off looking somewhere else.

That said, there are still some good buys in this segment of the REIT market. Most can be excluded right now because of the valuation/dividend issue; I don't want to pay too much for too little because there are better choices, if not in REITs then with other equities. Cardinal Health (CAH) is only trading about 8X forward earnings and it pays 4.25%.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its portfolio of data centers. Properties are located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Digital Realty is the most richly valued of the REITs in this group, but it is a value well-earned. The company's prudent approach has allowed it to increase its distribution for 15 years. The payout ratio is a comfortable 70%, but still the highest of the three companies that made my short-list. Another trade-off here is the growth rate. While its peers have been aggressively increasing distributions, Digital Realty is not. The flip-side is that, again, the lower growth rate is a definite (+) in the dividend growth sustainability column.

Since the last earnings report, Digital Realty has announced four separate deals that expand its global footprint. These include new data centers in Osaka, Sao Paolo, and Dublin, as well as the land to open the first center in Paris. Expansion is funded by cash flow and debt but debt is not yet an issue. Total liabilities are less than 50% of total assets and the debt profile is skewed toward the long-end so plenty of room for strategic maneuvering. In that vein, the company is working on reducing the debt load and strengthening the balance sheet with early buybacks of previously issued bonds.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. is a high-growth real estate investment trust specializing in enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. CyrusOne owns 48 data centers worldwide.

CyrusOne Inc. has one of the lower yields on this list and one well below what you can find in other segments of the real estate world. It also has a sufficiently low payout ratio to ensure the sustainability of its 17.5% distribution growth rate. Better, CyrusOne is one of the lowest valued of the Specialty REITs which adds in a chance for significant capital appreciation as the yield is increased. The average Specialty REIT is trading near 16X forward FFO, CONE is trading near 6X forward FFO, which suggest prices could double.

FFO growth is assured by a strong pipeline of back-logged revenues and deals in the final stages of completion. The pipeline is expected to produce high single-digit per-share growth in 2020 and beyond as the company grows into its capital investments.

From the last earnings conference call:

"And as of the end of the quarter, we had revenue backlog of almost $40 million. We delivered close to 40 megawatts of capacity in the quarter and more than 80 megawatts under construction across the U.S. and Europe to support the leases we have signed and deals in the late-stage sales funnels."

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a little different in that it owns and leases ground for cell phone towers. The company owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market.

Crown Castle International doesn't have the highest yield in this group, but it has the lowest payout ratio and the lowest price/FFO which makes it the best buy with the best outlook for a future dividend increase. The 5-year growth rate also isn't the highest, but still solid at 10%. The lower growth rate is a double bonus because it helps ensure the sustainability of future distribution increases.

The company just reported earnings for the 2nd quarter and beat expectations. Revenue grew more than 11% YOY and delivered FFO $0.05 or 3.5% above consensus. Results are driven by new leasing activity and tenant escalations and that strength is expected to continue.

"We believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders," says CEO Jay Brown, adding the company is focused on dividend growth of 7-8%/year.

The Bottom Line

The Specialized REITs may not match well versus the other REIT segments, but there are still some attractive buys in the space. The key is to look for low payout ratios and valuations because some of these companies are already maxing out their potential. The three I have singled out today are positioned to continue paying their dividends, sustain future dividend increases, and deliver value to their investors.

