HYG: High-Yield Corporate Bonds Are Looking Risky

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as an investment option at its current market price. The high yield corporate debt market has been performing extremely well in 2019, along with the majority of the fixed-income market, and this reality has not discouraged new investment. In fact, investors seem more interested in high yield than ever before, with the high yield corporate index hitting a record high, along with a surge in inflows in to HYG. This suggests investors are gearing up for more strong performance from this sector in the second half of the year.

I would not dispute that there is logic to this move. Specifically, the Federal Reserve is weighing an interest rate cut next week, and investors have priced in this cut as a certainty. In order to lock in income streams, investors have been buying up above-average yields of all types. While this move has merit, I would caution investors from getting too carried away with this trend, as I see warning signs ahead. First, high yield corporate default have ticked up in the short-term, both in the U.S. and globally. Second, investors are paying a premium price for this debt due to the high level of the index. This has depressed the yield and may not be adequately compensating investors for the risk they are taking. Third, history shows us that high yield bond prices often fall during periods of Fed easing. Current prices are well above the average prices during easing periods, which suggests significant downside risk.

Background

First, a little about HYG. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds". Currently, the fund is trading at $87.02/share and has a current yield of 5.32%, based on its most recent monthly distribution. This is my first review of HYG, and has come about because I want to give my outlook for the high yield corporate debt market. HYG is one of the most popular ETFs in the market for this exposure, and would be a logical place to start for an investor interested in buying high yield corporate bonds. As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, I have multiple concerns with this sector right now, and I will explain them in detail below.

Recent Surge in Interest

To start, I do want to highlight the strong performance of this sector of late. With interest rates remaining at record low levels, investors resumed their hunt for yield when 2019 began, boosting asset prices across most of the fixed-income world. While interest has waned at times, the second half of the year has seen a renewed interest in funds like HYG. In fact, just last Friday (7/19), investors funneled over $600 million dollars in to HYG alone, which is well above the average daily volume for the year, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, there has been quite a bit of interest in this fund over the past two months, but recent action shows this trend is actually accelerating.

On this backdrop, it should not be a surprise that the index that tracks high yield corporate debt is sitting at multi-year highs, as reported by Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that I want investors to understand the reason for current cautious attitude on high yield debt. While I see some positives for the sector, such as lower interest rates, solid corporate earnings, and a growing economy, investors are currently driving up the prices to own this debt to the point where I think more focus needs to be on the risks, and less on the tailwinds. With the index sitting at such a high level, I see limited upside from here, and the risks that I will highlight below suggest a drop from those highs is likely.

Defaults On The Rise

My first concern has to do with current default rate levels. While still low on a multi-year basis, there has been an uptick in defaults in the short-term. While the rate in Europe stayed relatively flat since the year began, the U.S. has been contributing to an increase in global default rates in the high yield sector. This is according to Moody's June default report, which was published earlier this month and is shown in the graphic below:

Source: Moody's

My takeaway here is simply to be cautious. On the surface, default rates look low and well contained, with the majority of the defaults coming from the Oil and Gas sector. This makes sense given the volatility we have seen in the price of oil of late. However, it is clear that defaults are trending in the wrong direction, albeit mildly. With the price to own high yield rising, seeing a negative trend like this does not suggest investors should be eager to pay up to own the debt. Ideally, I would like to see this default rate reverse before paying a premium.

Downgrades Would Impact BB-rated Debt First

My next point is related to the underlying holdings of HYG. As far as below-investment grade bonds are concerned, HYG holds the majority of its bonds in the upper-levels of this sector. In fact, BBB and BB rated debt combine to make up over 87% of the fund's total, as shown below:

Source: iShares

This tells me that while the fund is certainly more risky than investment grade bonds, more than half the fund is just one notch down, which means this debt is not primarily at risk if market conditions begin to deteriorate. It would take quite a big shift in economic activity to impact BB debt on a large scale, so I do not expect a massive wave of defaults in this area.

However, there are risks present in this sector, aside from default risk. My concern now, especially for BB rated bonds, is that if there are downgrades (not defaults) from the investment grade sector, that will disproportionately impact funds like HYG. This is because, as companies have racked up tremendous amounts of debt post-recession, the lowest investment grade-tier BBB bonds are making up a significant percentage of investment grade bonds. In fact, according to data from Bloomberg, the amount of debt rated in the BBB range is sitting at $2.8 trillion, representing over half the investment grade market.

My takeaway here is, again, caution. While there is no indication there will be a wave of downgrades, investors need to consider how this risk could disproportionately impact HYG. With fewer bonds sitting at "A" level ratings, the surge in BBB debt, relative to the entire market, makes the value of BB bonds vulnerable if downgrades do occur. While this would not immediately impact the income stream, it would pressure the value of the holdings within HYG, limiting the total return to investors.

Fed Easing - Does It Signal Pain Ahead?

My final point concerns Fed easing, and the potential risk to high yield debt. To start, I want to emphasize that on its own, lower interest rates should be beneficial to fixed-income products, including HYG. Specifically, investors will want to lock in higher yields now, if the expectation for interest rates is that they will be lower in the future. Further, lower rates could help spur economic activity, as well as corporate profits. This will help corporate debt perform well on a broad scale, for both investment grade and non-investment grade debt.

And interest rates do indeed appear to be heading lower. The Fed meets next week on July 30-31st, and the market is betting on a rate cut with complete certainty. Furthermore, according to data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the market is anticipating at least three quarter-point cuts by year-end, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

Therefore, it appears interest rates are probably going down from current levels and, as I just mentioned, this can be a positive for high yield debt. Clearly, investors have been following this line of thinking over the past few weeks, helping to explain the surge in inflows to HYG, which I mentioned at the beginning of the article.

With this in mind, the logical question would follow: Why does the Fed's proposed action worry me, with respect to HYG? The answer is not because of the cuts themselves, but because of what the cuts signify, specifically about the future of the economy. Simply, for the Fed to consider cutting rates, they must be concerned about current and/or future economic activity. The Fed's willingness to consider trimming rates now should tell market participants that all may not be as well as it seems. While the U.S. economy continues to grow, wages are rising, and consumers are confident, the Fed clearly sees major headwinds on the horizon. In order to prevent these headwinds from sending the U.S. in to a recession, they are considering cutting interest rates as a hedge against a deterioration in economic conditions.

So, again, this sounds good. If the economy is not performing well, the Fed is going to cut rates, and all will be well again. Unfortunately, history tells us this logic is not fool-proof. In fact, during previous cycles of Fed easing, high yield bond prices have actually declined, not increased, as one would suppose. In some cases, the declines have been quite substantial, according to research compiled by Guggenheim, shown in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

The implication here is that while conventional logic would say lower rates are a positive for high yield bonds, the actual results present a mixed picture. There are multiple reasons behind this dilemma. One, prices could decline because investors have bid up the prices too high in anticipation of the rate cuts, which is in-line with what we are seeing now. Two, the interest rate cuts may not be effective in preventing an economic decline, which hurts corporate profitability and, by extension, triggers defaults. This reality would hurt HYG more than lowering interest rates would help.

My takeaway here is mixed. On the one hand, if the Fed lowers rates and the economy strengthens as a result, HYG will likely see strong demand and perform very well. However, if the Fed's decision to cut rates is due to weakening economic conditions, and those conditions continue to weaken, the lower interest rates might not be enough to prevent a decline in asset prices and a rise in high yield defaults. While it is currently unknown what will happen this time around, I would not recommend paying a premium price for a fund with this risk profile.

Bottom line

HYG has had a great run in 2019, and investors seem convinced the second half of the year will offer more of the same, based on recent fund inflows. However, I have my doubts. The high yield index is sitting at multi-year highs, and some very real risks are present in the market. Defaults, while at historically low levels, are ticking up, while at the same time the yields offered by high yield bonds are declining (due to rising share prices). This tells me the risk is increasing, yet investors are earning less for this risk. Furthermore, the BB rated debt is vulnerable to potential downgrades for investment grade bonds. This risk is disproportionately high right now given the amount of BBB rated debt in the market. Finally, while interest rates are headed lower, past instances of Fed easing have not been kind to the underlying value of high yield bonds. For these reasons, I am not optimistic on HYG going forward, and would encourage investors to fully understand these risks before initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.