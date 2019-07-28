Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2019

Lithium market news - most experts see strong lithium demand, despite some short-term pricing pressures in 2019.

Welcome to the July 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

July saw lithium prices slightly lower again. It was a relatively quiet month of lithium company news; however still some big announcements including the Bacanora Lithium/Ganfeng Lithium agreement and the European Metals Holdings/CEZ agreement.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During July, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.93%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.2%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.50-12.00/kg (11,000-12,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$13-15.00/kg (13-15,000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 585-650/tonne.

The charts below courtesy of Fastmarkets show lithium prices fallen further in recent months, particularly lithium hydroxide.

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2019" article. Highlights include:

Morgan Stanley: "Expects (lithium) prices to fall by 30 per cent over the next six years."

Tianqi Lithium: "The lithium market is now on track to healthy sustainable growth as lithium prices stabilize after months of volatility."

Joe Lowry: "All the worry investors have over lithium pricing is misplaced."

Investing News - "Despite disappointing prices throughout the quarter, all producers agree on the long-term demand outlook for lithium."

Macquarie’s bullish backflip good news for lithium players.

Benchmark Minerals Andrew Miller says: "Battery materials will bounce back".

Benchmark Minerals is now tracking 91 megafactories.

China's CATL hikes investment with $2bn German battery plant.

China's Great Wall-linked battery maker plans to build 20 GWh factory in Europe.

LG Chem considering building 2nd U.S. EV battery plant.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On June 28, Bacanora Lithium announced: "Bacanora Lithium plc signing of investment and offtake agreement with Ganfeng Lithium." Highlights include:

"Cornerstone strategic investment of 29.99% in Bacanora for £14,400,091. GFL has been granted pre-emption rights proportionate to its shareholding in Bacanora. GFL shall appoint one Director to the Board of Bacanora.

Project level investment of 22.5% in Sonora Lithium Ltd ("SLL"), the holding company for the Sonora Lithium Project, for £7,563,649. GFL has an option to increase its interest in SLL to up to 50% within 24 months at a valuation based on the share price of Bacanora at the time of subsequent investment. GFL shall appoint one Director to the Board of SLL.

Additional long-term offtake at a market-based price per tonne. 50% of Stage 1 lithium production. Up to 75% of Stage 2 lithium production.

GFL will complete a review within six months of the EPC engineering design and capital costs of Sonora Lithium Project with a view to reducing costs and accelerating the timetable.

GFL will provide a plant and process commissioning team to assist Bacanora in delivering first production in 2021."

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinwald.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On July 9, Core Lithium Ltd. announced:

Resource growth and exploration drilling commences at Finniss Lithium Project.....Strong news flow expected over the coming weeks and months: Mineral Resource and Exploration Drilling at Finniss. Rapid Mineral Resource Growth. Ore Reserve and Mine Life Growth. Binding Concentrate Offtake. Fine Lithium Offtake. Full Project Approval. Project Financing.

On July 10, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "FIRB approval for Lithium Royalty Corp. and share placement." Highlights include:

"Lithium Royalty Corporation (LRC) received unconditional FIRB approval for its investment of A$8.125 million for a 2.5% royalty over production from the Finniss Lithium Project.

$0.35 million Placement Funds received from SPP Underwriter.

$11.8 million of funds raised from Share Purchase Plan [SPP], LRC Royalty Transaction and Strategic Placement positions the Company to advance towards becoming the next Australian lithium producer."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 1, Sayona Mining announced: "Appointment of new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer to advance Sayona Project."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take.

2022 - Possible lithium producer.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On July 8, Critical Elements announced:

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation signs impact and benefit Agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Cree Nation Government: A road map for a mutually beneficial development of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project. “We are very proud of this agreement, which is the first impact and benefit agreement signed with the Cree Nation of Eastmain regarding a mining project, and we are grateful to all members of the Cree Nation of Eastmain and the Cree Nation as a whole for their support towards the further development of the Rose-Lithium-Tantalum Project. It has always been a high priority of the Corporation to collaborate with local communities and the Pikhuutaau Agreement provides a road map for all parties to make this project a mutually beneficial success,” stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due. Project financing announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 24, Lithium Power International announced: "WA exploration activities: Tabba Tabba drilling program commenced." Highlights include:

"Lithium Power International has commenced its initial drilling at the company’s 100% owned Tabba Tabba Lithium project, located along the Tabba Tabba shear zone, which hosts important historical tantalum mineralisation and lithium discoveries.

4000m of RC drilling is planned to test pegmatite targets in three parallel greenstone belts, with pegmatites located within an area of elevated lithium and other geochemistry over 4.3km of strike."

Investors can read my article: "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Drill results from the Tabba Tabba Lithium Project.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF) - Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] are offering a take over

2017 news included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Last month Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

On July 11, Kidman Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report–June 2019." Highlights include:

"During the quarter Kidman and Wesfarmers Limited [Wesfarmers] entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed [SID] under which it is proposed that Wesfarmers will acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman at $1.90 per share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.

Covalent Lithium has continued to progress the Integrated Definitive Feasibility Study [IDFS] on the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

On 3 July 2019 Kidman provided a trading and operations update which anticipated reduced cash outflows and an improved cash balance at the end of the June quarter."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - Wesfarmers take over.

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On July 10, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Goulamina exploitation permit application update. Mali Lithium Limited is pleased to provide the following update on the application process for the Exploitation Permit for its 100% owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali. Since submitting the Exploitation Permit application in early April 2019, the Company has been working closely with La Direction Nationale de la Géologie et des Mines (DNGM) to ensure that all technical and regulatory requirements have been met. This included a presentation on the project to the DNGM leadership and technical team in late April 2019..... The Company understands that the approval processis well advanced, however cannot say when the final approval will be received.

On July 11, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Lycopodium appointed to complete Definitive Feasibility Study for Goulamina Lithium Project."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

No news for the month.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Project partner/funding announcements.

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On July 12, AVZ Minerals announced: "Vesting and lapsing of performance rights. AVZ Minerals Limited advises that 13,950,000 performance rights have vested after achieving the following milestones."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On June 26, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Rhyolite Ridge mineral resource upgrade." Highlights include:

"Total lithium-boron Mineral Resource increased by 27% to 154mt, containing 1.3mt lithium carbonate and 12.4mt boric acid.

Maiden Measured Resource of 41.0mt at 1,700ppm lithium and 14,400ppm boron.

High-grade Upper Zone Measured Resource has 15% higher lithium and 26% higher boron grades than the total Resource.

Proposed mining would commence with the high-grade Upper Zone, increasing cash flows in the early years of operation.

Dual revenue nature of Rhyolite Ridge is demonstrated by the deposit containing ten tonnes of boric acid for every tonne of lithium carbonate."

On July 9, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Rhyolite Ridge pilot plant produces first high-purity boric acid." Highlights Include:

"Rhyolite Ridge pilot plant now operational and the main run processing lithium-boron ore has commenced.

Premium quality boric acid successfully produced, with lithium carbonate to follow.

Boric acid samples dispatched to potential off-take partners.

Rhyolite Ridge uniquely positioned to become a major, low-cost supplier of lithium and boron products to major markets in the USA and Asia.

Rhyolite Ridge one of only two known large lithium-boron deposits globally."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On June 27, Argosy Minerals announced: "Lithium pilot plant operations commenced."

On July 5, Argosy Minerals announced: "Lithium carbonate production operations commenced at Rincon." Highlights include:

"Lithium carbonate production operations from industrial scale pilot plant have commenced to supply high-value product into executed Sales Agreement.

Argosy joins the exclusive list of international lithium carbonate producers – chemical process tested and proven to produce 99.5% Li2CO3 product.

2,000tpa modular operation the next target to continue staged scale-up development of the Rincon Lithium Project."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 16, European Metals Holdings announced:

Funding arrangement and potential strategic partnership with CEZ. European Metals Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that CEZ Group (“CEZ”), one of Central and Eastern Europe’s largest power utilities, has today conditionally agreed to provide a EUR 2 million finance facility by way of a convertible loan. CEZ is currently conducting due diligence on the Company and Project. The successful outcome of the due diligence process could see CEZ become European Metals’ largest shareholder and co-development partner for the Cinovec Lithium/Tin Project through conversion of the convertible note and subsequent additional investment. CEZ is one of Europe’s largest power utilities and has an active strategy of advancing energy storage in Europe.

On June 19, European Metals Holdings announced:

European metals holdings limited grant of options. European Metals Holdings Limited advises the following issue of unlisted options: 200,000 unlisted options, exercise price of 35 cents, expiring 1 January 2021; and, 400,000 unlisted options, exercise price of 48.18 cents, expiring 1 June 2021. The options are being issued to an independent consultant, as per their individual consultancy agreement.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study due to be released.

Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On June 24, Reuters reported:

France's Eramet gives go-ahead to lithium project in Argentina. The miner expects to invest 525 million euros ($597 million) in the Centenario deposit with the aim of producing 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year in a first phase that could start at the end of 2021. A final investment decision would be made at the earliest in the fourth quarter of this year once financing has been obtained.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On July 2, Sigma Lithium Resourcesa announced:

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation announces voting results from annual and special shareholders meeting.

Catalysts include:

2019 - PFS due.

2020 - Commissioning.

2022 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On July 15, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth strengthens board and team with new appointments, arranges $266,060 loan, amends previous loans and grants stock options.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On July 18, Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals announces successful metallurgical program results at its Falchani Lithium Project. Extensive metallurgy program demonstrates the potential to produce a high purity (99.74% – 99.82%) lithium carbonate product. Trade-off study completed, PEA in focus.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On July 15, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development and Lilac Solutions demonstrate high lithium recoveries from Clayton Valley Project in Nevada.....Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. Cypress’ Clayton Valley Project is located 215 miles southeast of Reno, Nevada and features a large clay-hosted lithium deposit with 3.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in a NI 43-101 Indicated Resource category.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On July 3, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Institutional placement to raise a $21million. Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to announce that it has received commitments to place 145 million shares at an issue price of A$0.145 per share to institutional investors to raise gross proceeds of A$21million (“Placement”). The Placement was led by cornerstone investor, Fidelity International (“Fidelity”), a global asset manager. Fidelity will subscribe for 74million shares and will become a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Keith Phillips, President and CEO, said: “Securing these funds will allow us to maintain our ambitious development timetable for what we believe to be the world’s most strategically located lithium project.”

On July 17, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Outstanding PFS-level metallurgical results." Highlights include:

"Testwork confirms ability to produce high-grade, low impurity spodumene concentrate.

Flow sheet adjusted to incorporate a combination of DMS and flotation processing.

Process simulations based on testwork results support a design basis of 85% lithium recovery.

Mineralogy shows spodumene as the only lithium bearing mineral in concentrate.

Optimization to further improve recoveries will be undertaken during Definitive Feasibility Study.

Updated flow sheet will be reflected in a Scoping Study update expected in the next 30 days."

Upcoming catalysts include:

August 2019 - Updated Scoping Study to be completed. Resource update.

2019/2020 - Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting approvals.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On July 22, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium commences Phase II drill program on the Electric Avenue at the Spark Pegmatite......The Phase II drill program builds on the results of the maiden drill program which included drill hole #38 that intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O.

Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

On July 5 Liontown Resources announced: "Junior minerals exploration incentive-successful application for 2019/2020 year."

On July 9, Liontown Resources announced:

Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt. New Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Liontown’s 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA: 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 (see Table 1 for cut offs applied). Containing 0.97Mt of Li2O or 2.5Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 23Mlbs of Ta2O5.

On July 22, Liontown Resources announced:

Strong initial assays from resource definition drilling at Buldania extend mineralised trend to 1.4km.

On July 24, Liontown Resources announced:

Liontown acquires Buldania Royalty from Westgold Resources. Acquisition consolidates Liontown’s ownership of emerging WA lithium project. Liontown Resources Ltd is pleased to advise that it has signed a formal sale agreement with Westgold Resources Limited to acquire the revenue and production royalties relating to lithium and related minerals over its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project in WA.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

No news for the month.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

July saw lithium spot prices slightly lower and good progress from many of the lithium juniors.

Highlights for the month were:

Most experts see strong lithium demand, despite some short term pricing pressures in 2019. Macquarie turns positive while Morgan Stanley remains bearish.

Benchmark Minerals is now tracking 91 lithium ion battery megafactories. Great Wall-linked battery maker and CATL plan Europe megafactories, while LG Chem is considering building 2nd U.S. EV battery plant.

Bacanora Lithium signs investment and off-take agreement with Ganfeng Lithium.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation signs impact and benefit Agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain.

ioneer - Total lithium-boron Mineral Resource increased by 27% to 154mt, containing 1.3mt lithium carbonate and 12.4mt boric acid. Rhyolite Ridge pilot plant produces first high-purity boric acid.

Argosy Minerals - Lithium carbonate pilot plant production operations commenced at Rincon.

European Metals Holdings - Funding arrangement and potential strategic partnership with CEZ.

Eramet gives go-ahead to lithium project in Argentina.

Plateau Energy Metals announces successful metallurgical program results at its Falchani Lithium Project.

Piedmont Lithium - Testwork confirms ability to produce high-grade, low impurity spodumene concentrate.

Liontown Resources - Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource jumps 353% to 74.9Mt.

As usual all comments are welcome.

