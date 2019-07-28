Wells Fargo Multi Sector Income Fund: Participated In The Rally, Still Not A Fan

The fund currently yields a 9.39% managed distribution and is trading at a discount of 4.93% to its Net Asset Value.

A number of years ago I started covering closed end funds which were managed with one of my favorite investment mandates, "multi-asset" funds. The reason for why is simple. For retail investors, quite often we will have the time to dedicate to due diligence and then life gets in the way.

Unfortunately, even though investors may need to put active due diligence on hold, the markets and the economy do not stop. An investment theme that you were participating in, for instance an increase in interest rates, may quickly come to an end and your single focus investment may no longer be going with the tailwinds and now facing headwinds.

For that reason, an actively managed multi-asset strategy fund, with broad enough investment guidelines may often be the best way to weather a complete market cycle, whether or not you are actively participating in the due diligence process.

Two years ago I wrote about one such fund, the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC).

On the surface, the fund seemed to check off many of the boxes. Unfortunately, the results were nothing spectacular and more concerning, the sponsor adopted a managed distribution policy which I felt was unsustainable, especially for investors living off of distributions.

Nevertheless, this fund remains quite popular with investors and I was asked by Seeking Alpha to once again take a look at this fund.

Perhaps something changed? Let's take a look!

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Managers : Chris Kauffman (05 Sep 2008), Michael Lee (25 Jun 2003), Niklas Nordenfelt (09 Jul 2010), Alex Perrin (25 Jun 2003), Phil Susser (09 Jul 2010), Christopher Wightman (29 Jun 2012), Noah Wise (14 Jan 2015)

: Chris Kauffman (05 Sep 2008), Michael Lee (25 Jun 2003), Niklas Nordenfelt (09 Jul 2010), Alex Perrin (25 Jun 2003), Phil Susser (09 Jul 2010), Christopher Wightman (29 Jun 2012), Noah Wise (14 Jan 2015) AUM : $439 million, common assets, $612 million in investment exposure, down from $506 million common assets, $693 million investment exposure as of 9/19/2017.

: $439 million, common assets, $612 million in investment exposure, from $506 million common assets, $693 million investment exposure as of 9/19/2017. Historical Style : Global Income, Non-Investment Grade

: Global Income, Non-Investment Grade Investment Objectives: The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest-rate risk.

Number of Holdings : 586

: 586 Current Yield : 9.39% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

: 9.39% based on market price, Monthly Distributions Inception Date : 6/25/2003

: 6/25/2003 Fees : 2.14% expense ratio as of 10/31/2018, up from 1.77% as of last article.

: 2.14% expense ratio as of 10/31/2018, up from 1.77% as of last article. Discount to NAV: 4.93%

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund continues to follow the same strategy as we discussed two years ago, investing in a three-bucket approach consisting of high yield corporate debt, foreign debt and mortgage backed securities.

The Portfolio

My readers know that I am a fan of sponsors who make information readily available for investors and advisors in an easy-to-find format. Two years ago, I highlighted that Wells Fargo's website, while it provided some basic information, was spartan at best. This has not changed since.

While the website presents basic key information and does include a link to the updated holdings, there is no asset allocation data anywhere besides the latest quarterly fact sheets. As such, investors will need to utilize a third-party analytics tool to analyze the data, such as Morningstar, CEF Connect, YCharts or the tools available here on Seeking Alpha.

Starting with the asset allocation, we can find that as of May 31, the fund was predominantly invested in bonds with around 4% allocated to cash and equivalents. This would be consistent with a fund that has a managed distribution strategy.

From the latest fact sheet, as of 3/31/2019 we that the fund was predominantly invested in corporate bonds (high yield) and senior loans. What attracted me to the fund is that ERC had an approximately 16.14% exposure to foreign bonds.

More than that, those foreign, sovereign bonds were also the largest holdings.

Despite having over 500 holdings, the fund's top 10 holdings still make up a fairly meaningful position, accounting for more than 13% of the overall portfolio.

One place where we see a fairly meaningful change is in the fund's credit quality. Since our last article, the fund's exposure shifted from BBB to BB.

As of the latest fact sheet, 64.39% of the fund's holdings were rated BB/Ba or lower, this is up from 61.9% in 2017.

Looking at the fund's fact sheet also gives us some more characteristics.

As per the latest fact sheet, the fund's average effective maturity is 4.95 years, down from 5.5 years as of our last article.

The fact sheet does give us duration, the measure of risk. From the fact sheet, we get an "average duration" of 3.2 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV would decline by 3.2%. What we do not know however is whether that duration is leveraged adjusted or not.

Distribution Quality

As we previously discussed, return of capital is a tax concept and not an economic concept. For equity income funds, I am 100% OK seeing ROC as part of the distribution as unrealized gains/losses gains are a part of it. For a fixed income fund however, it is a big red flag.

Looking at the most recently available earnings information, we can see the fund has averaged $.0658 in earnings. With a near $.10 distribution, the fund is over-distributing. Only 65% of the distribution is covered from earnings. For an income fund, this is a huge red flag!

Furthermore, these numbers have gotten worse since our last article. Both the earnings per share and distribution coverage have decreased. The earnings per share decreased to $.0658 from $.0822 and the distribution coverage fell to 65% from over 76%.

The fund's overdistribution did not get better either. The current UNII overdistribution is now $.42 per share (4/30/2018), up from an overdistribution, a $.1914 UNII as of 4/30/2017.

If you read my previous article, you would know that the fund has over-distributed for many years. So how bad is it?

The latest financial update is in the semi-annual report through 4/30/2019.

During this time, the fund earned $17.676 million in investment income, or 5.77% annualized on its $612 million in investment exposure.

The fund did however pay itself a $1.59 million advisory fee, and did incur a $2.7 million interest expense. Combined with other expenses, the fund was left with a $12.961 million net investment income or a 4.23% annualized income.

Furthermore, the fund did have some realized losses and has certainly benefited in the decrease in interest rates which sent bond prices higher.

The fund's net assets increased $24.39 million.

Even still, the fund continues to over-distribute from its net investment income.

Bottom line: The fund continues to over-distribute from net investment income, and every so often it does have the markets go its way - in other words, the underlying investments increased in value.

Leverage

Unlike many fixed income funds that issue preferred shares for leverage, ERC has a credit facility from other banks.

The fund has $173 million borrowed on a $230 million line of credit, which represents about 75% drawn. This is down from $187 million borrowed as of our last article in 2017.

The fund pays an interest rate of Libor + .70% on any drawn amounts. As we know, Libor rates have increased since 2017 and the fund's average interest rate increased from around 1.87% to the quoted 3.18%.

The good news is, since April, Libor rates have dipped somewhat in an overall flattening to inverting yield curve. The issue here then is that the short-term rates are higher than long term rates, thus the fund is paying more in interest than what it may be earning on the investments.

As I discussed in my last article, the concerning part is that there is "no specific contract expiration date, but the Facility can be terminated upon 180 days' notice."

Unlike other CEFs, in case we have another credit bubble, the fund may be forced to deleverage and sell at the bottom if the credit facility is closed and the fund is unable to find new financing.

Performance

The fund currently yields 9.39% and is trading at a discount of 4.93%. This is down from a 9.68% distribution and a 8.14% discount to NAV.

Turning to performance, year to date the fund has achieved a total return of 20.78%. The price per share increased 13.98% while the NAV increased just 5.6%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined over 7% since the beginning of the year. The fund was very much helped by the rally in bonds and closed end funds so far.

Over the last year however, the fund is up just 11.62% on a total return basis. The price per share increased .8% while the NAV declined 1.98%! Once again, this highlights that the price per share was helped by the decrease in the discount to NAV.

Going back through to since our last article on 9/19/2017, we continue to see the signs of over-distribution.

The fund did achieve a total return of 14.64%. The fund's price per share however did decline 4.96% while the underlying net asset value declined 7.72%. Once again, the discount to NAV did decline.

To see how the fund does against some peers, let's compare it with the same benchmarks which we looked at in our last article.

This fund is a bit tough to benchmark because on one hand it is a "limited duration" fund. On the other hand, it is a global fixed income fund that has emerging market bond exposure. Let's take a look at how it does against both. I have selected the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH), the Nuveen Multi-Sector Income Fund (JMM) and for good measure of "diversification" the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund (NXQ). Lastly, let's take a look at a broader iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).`

Furthermore, I wanted to take a look at how the fund does against its BlackRock's multi-sector income peer, BIT.

As we can see, year to date, ERC has performed quite well. We do know however that quite a bit of this was the big change in the underlying discount to NAV.

If we look at the NAV performance however, we can see that the funds all performed in line, the exception being Nuveen's Global High Yield Fund, JGH.

Over the last 12 months, all of the funds achieved positive numbers and the Nuveen Multi-Market Fund (JMM) did outperform ERC over this time period. Interestingly, the Nuveen Select TaxFree Fund, the unleveraged muni fund, likely achieved the best tax equivalent return.

When we look at the underlying net asset value prices, we see the confirmation.

Going back three years, we see some return to "normal" with the multi sector funds coming in on top with the BlackRock Multi-Sector and Nuveen Global High Income funds outperforming the Wells Fargo fund.

The interesting chart however is looking at the net asset value performance during this time. Over the last three years, ERC's net asset value declined the most, while BIT's and JGH's remained flat or increased.

All of this then goes to the bottom line.

Bottom Line

In 2017 I wrote,

Such a shame, another decent fund RUINED by what I believe is an unsustainable distribution policy. One fund that we looked at with a similar unsustainable policy is the MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN), which I discussed in "MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy." Unlike MIN, however, the fund's performance over the last few years has been nothing extraordinary and the underlying assets are significantly riskier. As an investment, the fund is nothing special and I would have serious concerns with its current distribution policy.

Two years later, we saw this play out.

Performance wise, the fund has done okay and in the last year or so has actually done well. The problem is that the overall total return is likely not the investment experience that income investors would have realized.

The overall solid total return figures over the last two years were achieved IF investors reinvested their distributions.

The problem for most income investors is that they are generally using those distributions and are not reinvesting them, and this is where I believe the major issue of closed end fund investing starts. More specifically, why I am AGAINST retirees and investors depending on the income of investing in funds that are over-distributing.

Most investors are familiar with CDs or Bonds. You buy it for $100, it pays X%. At the end, you get your $100 back.

The problem with closed end funds which over distribute is this. You put in your $100, it is "paying" you 9.39%, but it only earned 5% or so. The difference came out of your $100. Therefore, you are getting back a part of what you put in as part of your income.

Total return assumes you are taking that distribution and putting it right back.

Unfortunately, most income investors take that income, spend it and are left with $96 out of their initial $100. Over time, that income keeps on decreasing as your underlying invested capital decreases.

I hope that this serves as that another reminder of the difference between "earning" and "distributing."

This fund is about distributing 9%. In today's interest rate environment, with the closed end fund structure, advisory fees and interest charges, the fund has a very low chance of actually earning 9% and maintaining it's net asset value over the longer term, it certainly has not since inception.

As a result, I am okay with long term investors dabbling in this fund, as long as they reinvest that distribution. I have major issues with income investors investing in the fund, unless they are fully aware of, and acknowledge that a good amount of the distribution, is their money coming back to them and over time, the invested capital base will likely continue to decrease.

