Buy Lockheed Martin: Dividend Increase In September, Share Buybacks And Increasing Military Budget Are Strong Tailwinds

Lockheed Martin’s three-year forward CAGR of 13% is great and will give you good steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and the defense budgets.

Lockheed Martin’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 55-month test period by 111.83%, which is fantastic, and the present price presents a fair entry point.

Lockheed Martin (LMT), the largest manufacturer of military defense systems and other non-defense government systems, is a buy for the total return growth and the income investor. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. LMT is 0.8% of my portfolio, and the only regret I have is I did not buy a larger starting position.

The graphic below shows the F-35, the United States' most advanced fighter.

Source: Sky News

When I scanned the five-year chart, Lockheed Martin has a great chart going up and to the right for years 2014 thru 2017. The dip in 2018 created a buying opportunity for this solid growth and income investment as can be seen with the strong upswing in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Lockheed Martin will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Lockheed Martin passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Lockheed Martin does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 17 years of increases and a 2.5% yield. Lockheed Martin is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend-income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 60%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. LMT passes this guideline. LMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $101 billion, up from $84 billion in January. Lockheed Martin's 2019 projected cash flow at $7.8 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 13% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Lockheed Martin can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued sales growth of its defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. LMT passes this guideline since its total return is 163.14%, much more than the Dow's total return of 51.31%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,300 today. This makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. LMT's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $430, passing the guideline. LMT's price is presently 20% below the target. LMT is under the target price at present and has a relatively average P/E ratio of 17, making LMT a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present price provides a good entry point to buy this great defense company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the increasing dividend for 17 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes LMT interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget, giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. Lockheed Martin beat against the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 163.14% makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor. Lockheed Martin has an above-average dividend yield of 2.5% and has had increases for 17 years, making Lockheed Martin a good choice for the dividend-income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in September 2019 to $2.40/Qtr. or a 9% increase.

Dow's 55-Month total return baseline is 51.31%

Company name 55-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Lockheed Martin 163.14% +111.83% 2.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 23, 2019, Lockheed Martin reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.28 at $5.00, compared to last year at $4.05. Total revenue was higher at $14.33 billion more than a year ago by 7.7% year over year and beat expected revenue by $260 million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expectations and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2019 and is expected to be $4.88 compared to last year at $5.14.

The graphic below shows the second-quarter earnings highlights.

Source: 2nd quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Lockheed Martin is the largest manufacturer of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Lockheed Martin is a security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. The Company operates through four segments: Aeronautics; Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space Systems. The Company also provides a range of management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistics, system integration, and cybersecurity services. Its main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence, and homeland security. The Company serves both the United States and international customers with products and services that have a defense, civil and commercial applications, with its principal customers being agencies of the United States Government. The Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

Overall, Lockheed Martin is a good business with 13% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for LMT's military products. The F-35 program provides a strong base of ongoing sales for the best fighter jet in the world for years and years to come. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides LMT with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases, and foreign sales are expanded.

The graphic below shows the 2019 sales projection by major product lines.

Source: 2nd quarter earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered the United States' GDP projection for 2019 which they said was getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year.

From July 23, 2019, earnings release Marillyn Hewson (Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman) said

We had a very strong quarter financially, strategically, and operationally. As you will see from some of the performance highlights and quarterly achievements that I will discuss. I would like to take a moment to comment on the recent announcements regarding the decision by the U.S. government to suspend Turkey from the F-35 program. The U.S. government made this difficult decision, and as always we will continue to follow any official guidance as it relates to the delivery of the F-35 to Turkey or the export of goods from the Turkish supply chain. Although the current program of record for total deliveries to Turkey is 100 planes, the quantities included for them in the recent lot 12 through 14 handshake agreement were a modest 8 aircraft per year. Also, Lockheed Martin has been partnering closely with the U.S. government and our supply chain to minimize the impact to the F-35 program. The Corporation continues to perform with excellence, driving outstanding growth and strong financial results and create value for stockholders. This performance from across the Corporation and expectations for the remainder of 2019 enables us to increase our full-year outlook for sales, operating profit, earnings per share, and cash from operations. All four of our business areas experienced growth this quarter, and each has contributed to our updated full-year outlook reflecting the outstanding performance of our entire team. Our backlog has continued to increase and is again at a record level. Our broad portfolio and long-term growth opportunities have us well-positioned to deliver outstanding value for our stockholders. We grew sales again this quarter exceeding last year’s second quarter by 8% with each business area increasing revenues from the second quarter of 2018. The growth was led by missiles and fire control from ramping production rates for tactical and strike weapons particularly precision fires as well as from increased sales in new hypersonics and classified programs. Our space organization also experienced strong sales growth with the Overhead Persistent Infrared and GPS III contracts, two programs we won last year, contributing to year-over-year increases. The space, strategic, and missile defense line of business also contributed to increased revenues because of strong volume in new hypersonic programs being performed in this business area. In aeronautics, our F-35 organization and the Department of Defense announced a handshake agreement for the production of lots 12, 13 and 14 aircraft, totaling 478 jets. Once finalized, this contract will represent the largest F-35 production contract to-date and will mark the largest procurement in the history of the Defense Department.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Lockheed Martin business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. LMT has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow.

The graphic below shows the 2019 guidance for Lockheed Martin.

Source: 2nd quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Lockheed Martin is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with its good projected growth as worldwide defense budgets increase, and the company buys back shares. Lockheed Martin is 0.8% of the Good Business Portfolio and will be added too when cash is available. LMT gets a bit of an edge over other defense companies because it has a strong income and better growth prospects. If you want a steady growing total return and income in the growing defense business, LMT may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat. On July 22, I wrote covered calls (August $145) against the position to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend for ARNC was cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Thirteen KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19th BA said that it expects to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $20 over two days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.