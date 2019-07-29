Sonic Automotive, Is It Too Late To Ride This Profit Train?

The question now is do I get out or is it time to double down on my bullish call.

I recommended Sonic Automotive about two months ago, and during that time it has delivered 27% return not counting the dividend.

When I first recommended Sonic Automotive (SAH) on Seeking Alpha my bullish thesis was based on three things; dividend outlook, the technical outlook, and the fundamental drivers. At the time the article was published Sonic was trading near $22, my target was a range between $28 and $30 for a gain near 30%, and that target was hit today.

Blow-out earnings sent the stock shooting up to test its long-term high and it looks like resistance will cap gains in the near term at least. The question now is this, is Sonic Automotive still a buy or is it time to take profits.

Source: Sonic Q2 earnings presentation

The Fundamental Picture - Sonic Blows Past Consensus

Sonic reported revenue of $2.61 billion. This is up more than 4.0% from last year, most of the gain was unexpected by the analysts. EPS came in at $0.62 GAAP and non-GAAP to clear consensus by nearly 32%. Strength was firmly centered in the Echo Park expansion which should drive revenue strength in coming quarters. Echo Park is Sonic's answer to the certified pre-owned car market and is performing well above initial expectations.

from the 2Q earnings report...

We believe we will be able to open an additional EchoPark store before the end of 2019 and another shortly thereafter in the first half of 2020. Our current plans include two additional EchoPark store openings in the second half of 2020.

The Echo Park unit sales data really tells the tale though. The number of units has been steadily rising along with the opening and development of each new market. June sales are of particular note, surging 13% above expectations to hit a new high. With four new centers expected over the next twelve months, the pace of unit volume growth should be easily sustained.

Echo Park isn't the company's only strength though. The franchised new-car locations were able to expand market share and gross sales while improving used-car sales at the same time. This combination produced an increase in profit per unit that helped pad the bottom line.

Collectively, our new car business increased local market share and improved gross per unit on a same-store basis by 4.1%. Our franchised stores also really pushed pre-owned volume during the quarter. Same-store used vehicle gross profit increased nearly one percent, driven by an increase in pre-owned units sold of 6.1%, offset slightly by a $67 decline in gross per unit. Pre-owned volume also supported higher same-store F&I gross profit for the second quarter, which increased 5.9% to $86.7 million.

The Dividend Outlook - Safe, Stable, Increases Expected

Sonic issued a dividend declaration with the earnings report as was expected. The company did not raise the dividend which was also expected. The yield at today's share prices is about 1.5%, down from the 2.0%+ it was paying when I first recommended the stock, but there is an expectation for future increases. The company has been increasing its dividend for four years and there is plenty of free cash to raise it again.

In terms of dividend safety, the payout ratio was a super-low 18% when I last checked, after Thursday's report it is sub-17%. The company is using some debt to pay for the Echo Park expansion but relying more on free-cash than anything else. The balance sheet is relatively clear, total debt is about 2/3 of assets, but short-term liabilities are easily covered by cash, inventory, and receivables so no worries at this time.

The history of distribution increase is aggressive, the 5-year average is 20%, so the increase will be substantial when it comes. Sonic typically raises in March so we've got three quarters to wait and see.

The Technical Outlook - Bullish But You Might Get A Better Price

The chart of Sonic Automotive looks fantastic from the perspective of someone who already owns it and is waiting for a signal to get out. The stock shot up on the earnings news, set a new 12-year high, and then retreated below a resistance line. The candle does not look good, not if you are expecting near-term gains, but the picture isn't all bad.

While we can expect to see resistance cap gains in the near term, the bias remains bullish. Both MACD and stochastic are pointing higher and suggest resistance will be tested again. The risk is that MACD is showing a divergence from the new high and that may lead to a correction. If so, prices will probably fall to $26.00, maybe lower, and close the gap which formed after the earnings results were released.

The longer-term weekly and monthly charts are both still strongly bullish. The weekly chart shows a stock marching steadily upward after reversing from a long-term low. In this case, the march is supported by fundamental strength within and expansion of a profitable, dividend-growing stock, so a continuation of upward movement is expected.

Sonic appears to be undervalued relative to its peers but it's hard to make the comparison. The smaller regional operators closest in size to Sonic don't pay dividends and trade roughly in line with its 12.62X forward earnings price tag. Penske Automotive Group (PAG) pays a nice 3.0%+ and has a solid dividend-growth outlook but not the same prospect for revenue growth trades at a miserable 8X earnings, possibly due to Brexit exposure.

CarMax (KMX), which is the closest competitor to Echo Park, also doesn't pay a dividend but trades closer to 17X forward earnings. Using CarMax as a comparison Sonic could trade as much as 30% higher than it is today. That would take it up to $35 and very close to the all-time high.

The Bottom Line, Sonic Is Still A Buy

Based on my previous criteria Sonic is still a buy. The company is a solid fundamental expansion play in progress, revenue is growing faster than anticipated, the stock pays a dividend, there is a high expectation for dividend growth, and the technical outlook is robust. What is there not to like?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.