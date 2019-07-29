Spirit Airlines Crashes, We Profit With 100% Gain

As I suggested in my latest airline article, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) was overpriced and ready for a fall. As such, I took a short position using a bear put spread last week and am up 100% on the trade, even though I was not anticipating an over 23% plunge.

Data by YCharts

What Went Well?

Spirit Airlines' CEO Ted Christie said, “In the second quarter 2019, we improved our operating margin by 300 basis points and delivered very strong earnings growth.” Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight increased 1.8% to $55.54. Fare revenue per passenger flight segment fell to $57.60 or 1%, while total revenue per passenger segment was up 0.3% YOY to $113.14.

Spirit Airlines' 2Q19 earnings per share as noted below came in at $1.67, which was higher than consensus of $1.62. Net income improved over 52% year over year (YOY). In addition, the company's sales improved 18.9% YOY along with an 18.4% increase in flight volume and favorable passenger yields, and load factor which shows the percentage of seats filled by passengers.

Total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) showed a 15% improvement in the reported quarter, available seat miles (ASMs) expanded 13.2% YOY. Load factor climbed 130 basis points to 85%. Average economic fuel cost per gallon in the reported quarter declined 6.9% YOY to $2.16.

Source: Spirit Airlines

What Caused the Stock to Crash

In my analysis, there was no good reason for the stock to go down as much as it did Thursday. As such, I recommend taking advantage of the upswing adjustment back to a less-panicked price.

Some of the problems came in as a result of operating expenses increasing 14.8% and non-fuel unit costs increasing 4.6% in the quarter. An Easter holiday storm was also noted for pushing up costs. The company incurred approximately $6 million in expenses to accommodate passengers and crew. Higher salaries, wages and benefits, and airport rent and landing fees also contributed to the soaring expenses. Aircraft fuel expense increased by 7.6% YOY due to a 15.4% increase in fuel gallons consumed.

Source: Spirit Airlines

Outlook Going Forward

For the 3Q19, things are anticipated to get worse for the airline with cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel (non-fuel unit costs), to increase by 7-8% YOY caused by construction work at Ft. Lauderdale airport and expenses associated with flight disruptions. The company expects 3Q19 revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) growth in the -1 to +1% range.

Further out, 4Q19 non-fuel unit costs are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% which is what SAVE expects for the entire year. This was above the original increase of 2-3%.

Summary

While I was bearish on the stock and profited nicely from the recent decline, I believe the bad news was not as bad as the price showed. As such, I'm taking a long position with minimal costs to make even more money on the volatility in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.