9 REIT Takeaways

Here are nine "takeaways" from ten recent articles about real estate investment trusts that have Standard & Poor's credit ratings of A or A-. Five of the articles have been published on Seeking Alpha Essential and the other five will be released soon.

REIT Rating REIT Sector/Sub-sector Simon Property Group (SPG) A Retail/Regional Malls Public Storage (PSA) A Self Storage Equity Residential (EQR) A- Residential/Apartments AvalonBay Communities (AVB) A- Residential/Apartments Camden Property Trust (CPT) A- Residential/Apartments Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) A- Retail/Shopping Centers Realty Income Corporation (O) A- Retail/Free Standing Prologis (PLD) A- Industrial PS Business Parks (PSB) A- Industrial Boston Properties (BXP) A- Office

Value is the Equity Market Capitalization in billions as of 06/30/2019. Years is the consecutive years of dividend increases. SSD is the Dividend Safety Score from Simply Safe Dividends. Price is the 07/26/2019 closing price. Div is the annualized dividend. Yield on 07/26/2019. 4-Year is the 4-year average yield, from Seeking Alpha. High Yld is the highest yield for 2014-2018. Growth is the 5-year dividend growth rate, from Seeking Alpha.

Ticker Value Years SSD Price Div Yield 4-Year High Yld Growth SPG 49.364 10 65 158.33 8.10 5.12% 4.3% 5.4% 12.56% PSA 41.566 0 96 239.43 8.00 3.34% 3.6% 4.4% 9.21% EQR 28.131 2 61 78.56 2.27 2.89% 3.2% 3.9% 6.50% AVB 28.324 8 98 208.38 6.08 2.92% 3.2% 4.1% 6.56% CPT 10.092 9 80 105.91 3.20 3.02% 3.7% 4.6% 5.13% FRT 9.645 51 88 130.78 4.08 3.12% 3.1% 3.8% 5.99% O 21.713 26 86 69.54 2.72 3.91% 4.6% 5.9% 4.10% PLD 50.527 6 61 82.11 2.12 2.58% 3.3% 4.8% 11.38% PSB 4.621 5 72 177.85 4.20 2.36% 2.7% 3.7% 17.44% BXP 19.933 4 62 131.30 3.80 2.89% 2.5% 3.2% 7.40% Average 12 77 3.22% 3.4% 4.4% 8.63%

Nine Takeaways

1. Diverse strengths. The group's 5-year dividend growth rate is a respectable 8.63%. They have considerable financial and operational strengths, led by experienced managements that generally are conservative, yet creative. FRT, SPG, EQR and BXP have made forays into mixed-use developments.

2. Surprising unfamiliarity. When Kirk Spano suggested a series of REIT articles for MoSI subscribers, it seemed logical to begin with the highest credit ratings. These REITs were surprisingly unfamiliar to me. I'm long SPG. I've owned shares of O and PSA. But I had never studied the other seven REITs. I've asked myself, "Why didn't I give these REITs a serious look before now?"

3. Blinded by low yields. In the past, when one of the "other seven" REITs caught my attention, I would first check the current yield. I looked no further because my pattern was to give serious consideration only to REITs with yields of 4% or 5%. Blinded by their relatively low current yields, I failed to discover their inherent strengths.

4. Don't fault the company. I've resolved to never again fail to study a strong company because of a relatively low current yield. I've missed some good investment opportunities by faulting the company for having a too low yield. I forgot this wisdom from a friend: "Management determines the dividend, but the market determines the yield."

5. Prices fluctuate. I failed to remember a basic market reality: prices fluctuate. The current yield may be unappealing, but the situation could change in six months, or in six weeks. At current prices, many of the REITs on this list are too expensive for me right now and their corresponding yields are too low right now. That will change.

6. Be willing to wait. The strongest companies are rarely bargains, but buying opportunities do occur, even though it may require a correction or a bear market. In the past my "window of interest" was too short. When I discovered a strong company with a low yield at that moment, I failed to be patient for the price to drop and I failed to maintain a disciplined watchlist.

7. Think long term. The group's average 4-year yield is 3.4%. Their current collective yield is 3.22%. These numbers are low compared to some more heavily covered REITs on Seeking Alpha, such as non-rated STAG Industrial (STAG) with a 4-year average yield of 6.5%, BB- rated Iron Mountain (IRM) at 7.0%, or BBB- rated Omega Healthcare (OHI) at 8.8%. But, at times over the past five years, REITs with higher credit ratings offered some attractive yields: 4.4% for PSA; 4.6% for CPT; 4.8% for PLD; 5.4% for SPG and 5.9% for O.

8. Determine a margin of safety. I want to own shares of some of these REITs, but not at today's prices. An elevated market can create a "recency bias," lulling us into thinking that elevated prices are the norm. I keep a notecard on my desk to remind me that "It won't always be this way." For each of these articles, I completed a Stock Selection Guide that helps one estimate a possible low price and a possible high price for the next five years. The estimated low price is a sobering worst-case scenario and an invitation to determine an appropriate margin of safety for an entry point.

9. Don't overlook preferred shares. PSA issues preferred stock to finance growth. PS Business Parks, a PSA spinoff, also relies on preferred stock. PSB currently has no debt. As a result of this study, I initiated positions in FRT.PC and PSB.PY below their $25 call prices at over 5% yields. I may initiate a position in BXP.PB and PSA.PF if they dip below $25. Prologis' 8.54% preferred issue (OTCQB:PLDGP) is callable at $50 in 2026, and trades at a sizable premium ($69.77 as of 07/26/2019).

Upcoming REIT articles

The REIT series will continue with REITs on MoSI's Dividend Growth list and/or MoSI's Retiree Lower Volatility Dividend list, such as: EPR Properties (EPR); Healthcare Trust of America (HTA); PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH); Store Capital (STOR) and (non-REIT) Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, FRT.PC, PSB.PY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.