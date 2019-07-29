After An Impressive Rally, Sierra Metals Still Offers Value

However, in my opinion, a big picture is positive for Sierra. What is more, now, despite the latest impressive rally, its shares are significantly undervalued.

Unfortunately, the Cusi mine is still a laggard. Despite higher throughput, it is a high-cost producer.

Most recently, Sierra Metals' shares were one of the best-performing stocks in the resource sector.

Most recently, the shares of Sierra Metals (SMTS) have been among the best-performing resource plays, returning 25.8% since July 12, 2019. Compared to a few popular precious metals or copper ETFs, as GDXJ or COPX (returning 7.7% and 0.0%, respectively), the recent price jump looks very impressive. What happened? In this article I am trying to answer this question.

Introduction

Sierra Metals is a base metals producer, operating three mines in Peru and Mexico. The Peruvian Yauricocha mine is a flagship operation delivering approximately 160 million pounds of zinc equivalent in annual production. The remaining two mines, Bolivar and Cusi in Mexico, are pretty small operations, but as discussed below, most recently their contribution to total production has been growing.

Main idea

There are a few ways to increase production. For example, a mining company can add higher grade material to its mineral resource or upgrade a processing facility to improve metal recoveries. However, one of the simplest ways to do it is to increase a nameplate capacity of a processing facility – in that case a higher amount of ore processed results in higher production. Sierra has chosen the latter approach however, the way they plan to increase throughput looks like one of the most ambitious projects in the entire industry. In other words, they not only want to increase the combined average nameplate capacity from 6.8 thousand tons of ore per day in 2018 to 13.2 thousand in 2021 (or by 94%) but this plan will be implemented at all Sierra’s mines:

Source: Sierra

Now, it looks like the company is on track to meet this ambitious guidance. For example, in 2Q 2019 the three mines processed the following amounts of ore:

Yauricocha: 2.91 thousand tons per day Bolivar: 3.73 thousand tons Cusi: 0.94 thousand tons

Note: due to a strike action at Yauricocha, there was no improvement at this flagship property

2Q 2019 production figures

On July 15, 2019, the company released its 2Q 2019 production figures. In my opinion, very decent ones – please, look at the chart below:

Source: Simple Digressions

According to my own calculations, in 2Q 2019 Sierra produced 56.2 million pounds of zinc equivalent (an increase of 12.1% compared to the poor 1Q 2019 when a strike action at Yauricocha took place).

Now, although the total production recorded in 2Q 2019 was comparable to the best quarters (3Q and 4Q 2018), it has to be noted that the Bolivar and Cusi mines produced the largest amounts of metals in their history. In other words, the former one-mine model (with Yauricocha being the dominant producing asset) is changing into a two or three-mine model.

The explanation of this phenomenon (higher throughput) has been discussed above. However, to add some color, let me present the figures reported in 2Q 2019 at Cusi and Bolivar:

Source: Simple Digressions

For example, at Cusi the company increased the average throughput from 151 tons per day in 3Q 2017 to 938 tons in 2Q 2019 (an increase of 521%). In the case of Bolivar this increase was less impressive (69% compared to the record low reported in 2Q 2017) but big enough to increase copper production (the main metal produced at Bolivar) from 3.1 million pounds to 5.2 million in 2Q 2019.

Further, in 2Q 2019 Cusi produced 283 thousand ounces of silver (the main metal), which means that since 3Q 2017 this small mine increased silver production by 414%.

Definitely, I am impressed by good performance of Bolivar and Cusi. On the other hand, to bottle up excessive emotions, I would like to see the 2Q 2019 full report and the costs reported by each mine. For example, despite higher throughput, silver recoveries reported at the Cusi mill are still quite far from excellence (look at the chart below and the red arrow indicating decreasing recovery rates), which may have a negative impact on costs of production reported by this operation:

Source: Simple Digressions

As a result, I do not have high expectations for Cusi in 2Q 2019. As a matter of fact, I would be satisfied to see a bit lower all-in sustaining costs of production at this operation than those reported in 1Q 2019.

How much is it worth?

According to Sierra, an after-tax net present value of the company’s core business is $4.27 a share, or, adjusting this value for an 82% stake in Yauricocha, $3.84:

Source: Sierra

Note: Financial and operating statistics represent 100% ownership of Yauricocha. Assuming 82% ownership, NPV/share at Yauricocha is US$1.97 with a combined NPV of US$3.84

I have made a few simple adjustments to this calculation and here is at what value I arrived:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

The line “Corporate costs” demonstrates an after-tax discounted value of the company’s general administrative and selling expenses (assuming the life of the mine of 11 years and a discount rate of 8%)

I have adjusted the price of silver at Cusi to current market conditions ($16.2 per ounce instead of $18.3 applied by the company)

An after-tax net present value of Bolivar was calculated using the price of copper of $2.7 per pound (instead of $3.0 applied by the company)

Summary

In my last article on Sierra (published in September 2018) I drew the following conclusion:

… in my opinion, the company is well-positioned for a period of lower base metals prices. Yauricocha and Bolivar produce metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production below $10.0 per ounce of silver equivalent, which means that even today these mines are profitable and cash generating operations. Very soon the Cusi mine should join them”

Fortunately, in 2Q 2019 the prices of base metals were similar or even higher than in 3Q 2018 (apart from lead). So in terms of metal prices the company has got pretty strong support. Unfortunately, I was too optimistic about costs of production at Bolivar and Cusi. In particular, Cusi is still a high-cost producer. For example, in 1Q 2019 it was delivering its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $30.57 per ounce of silver equivalent, well above the current price of silver (around $16 per ounce) and the AISC reported in 3Q 2018 ($19.08 per ounce). Definitely, it will take some time until we see Cusi being a free cash flow operation.

However, sooner or later the increased mill capacity should translate into higher production and lower costs. If that is the case, the share value presented above ($2.48 using pretty conservative assumptions) demonstrates a 64% upside potential.

Risk factor

Share liquidity

Sierra shares are listed on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) under the ticker SMTS. This year the average daily trading volume for these shares was 25.3 thousand. It is not a high figure so Sierra shares are illiquid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, SAND, ARREF, DNGDF, HCHDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.