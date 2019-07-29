Transocean: A Wall Of Debt Takes This One Off Our Buy List

Deepwater drillers like Transocean are likely to face a "restructuring" that will leave the common stock holders much poorer.

Introduction

There comes a time when you have to face facts and admit you were wrong about a company. I have been a stalwart supporter of an eventual recovery in Transocean's (RIG) share price based on improving day rates. Day rates which recent tenders tell us have not moved meaningfully from the low ebbs of 2016. I no longer hold that opinion.

I published an article back in Feb. 2019 where I held out some hope for RIG. It mostly incorporated supporting materials from a company presentation, and in retrospect was too bullish.

Now in fairness, I did not give them a complete pass and closed out the article linked above with the following caveat:

If my thesis that improving oil prices, an uptick in offshore drilling activity, and that improved technology doesn't give a lift to Transocean's ability to leverage higher prices in the near future, the share price could head meaningfully lower as they cope with the big Capex and debt issues that hang out there. And, it's not that high now. An investment in RIG is a bet on a highly speculative company that only does one thing, drill in deepwater. Your wealth could decrease!

Vladimir Zernov covers this segment very well and recently published an article that doesn't provide much room for hope for meaningful improvement. Here is a link to his most recent summary article on the deepwater industry.

I would describe Zernov as being guardedly a little more optimistic than I am about the prospects for these companies. If he reads this perhaps he will comment.

Deepwater drilling rigs are a spectacular bargain these days. Operators are able to rent the most modern equipment for rental rates of less than $200K/day. There is a firesale going on that should drive a dramatic increase in business. But, it hasn't.

In a rational market, this would have happened as oil companies have seen the worst collapse in oil prices on record from mid-2014 to Feb-2016, and adjusted their project scopes to be profitable on much lower oil prices. Most big operators claim break-evens for their new deepwater projects in the $30 a barrel range, so current pricing is not a deterrent to increased rig activity.

The long thesis for RIG, which is a pure-play on deepwater, has been this recovery that has a been a "couple of quarters" away according to RIG, for several years now. A recovery that would bring day rates for the rigs they rent to levels where it would be a viable business. It just hasn't happened and there is no meaningful expectation that it will in a reasonable time horizon. Deepwater rig utilization has been in the sub-50% range a couple of years now, a recovery from its low ebbs, but not enough to propel an increase in day rates.

It is a supply vs. demand conundrum. There are simply too many quality rigs, chasing too little work, and any expectation that will change is delusional at this point.

I was wrong about RIG.

What is the problem with deepwater?

WoodMac

It is rare that we get a look at forward-looking analyses that don't come from the company itself. Wood Mackenzie is a well-known energy consulting and analytical firm that recently held a Webinar on the coming deepwater business cycle. The following slides are taken from that exercise.

The first problem we see is that although contracting is on the rise from the depths of 2015/16, the 2019 project size has been scaled down by more than 50% in dollar terms. A significant portion of those dollars are coming out of Transocean's pocket.

WoodMac

As Zernov notes in the linked article there as of June 2019, there are 126 deepwater rigs actively working, or about 40% of rigs currently available for work have it. WoodMac forecasts about 57 rig retirements over the next three years. That will bring us into 2023 with a deepwater fleet of ~180 or so rigs, when you add in the high 23 spec new builds that are coming.

WoodMac

This slide reinforces the excess supply point, and extending out to 2023 shows under the best scenario utilization will not exceed the middle sixties percentile. This will not get us where we need to go.

The graph to the right is a sobering view of the day rate forecast for various caliber rigs. The bulk of the fleet, midwater (water depths 1,500-4,500') will not see day rates above $200K (ever again likely), but not before 2023 at the earliest. Transocean's fleet is heavily weighted toward the Ultra-Deep Water (UDW- 8-12,000') sector, with 31 of its floaters bearing that designation.

If you follow the light blue line on that graph, you see that day rates of only ~$350K per day are forecast. There are exceptions to that. Chevron, (CVX) has contracted RIG to build a new drill ship, the Deepwater Titan, for delivery in 2021.

RIG

As technically exciting to me as an "old oil dawg as this is," (I long to go hang out on this boat), as an investor, I cringe. Transocean is going to incur nearly a billion dollars' worth of capex to build this rig, before it ever sees a nickel in rent.

The news of this contract, worth as much as $830 mm over 5 years was pretty eye-catching when it broke. The day rate for this deal works out to ~$455K per day. But, as always the devil is in the details. A requirement for this rig is a 20K BOP-Blow Out Preventer and associated equipment, and one that adds significantly to the base rental rate. If you compare it to the best rates they are getting for rigs with 15K BOPs, this day rate is pretty run-of-the-mill.

What's worse, is that CVX has the right to cancel this contract up until April, of 2020, compensating RIG only for the cost (so far undisclosed) of the 20K BOP. I will take a guess that the BOP costs (there will be two of them), and other items in the rigs pressure containment systems, will run about $80-100 mm each. If I'm close here, then RIG will have about $900 mm tied up in a vessel without a contract.

Now, I have been talking with Chevron on other matters, from those conversations I know there is no way they will cancel this deal. They have several deepwater developments in various FID stages that will require a vessel with the Titan's capabilities. But, still it's in the contract.

So, what is painfully evident is that, even on this state of the art new build, RIG is unable to secure a contract that is reflective of the value of the rig to the operation - CVX can't drill these wells without it. What does that say about the prospects for the rest of their fleet?

Exactly.

Debt

RIG has about $10 bn in long-term debt currently. As they are not generating free cash, when these maturities hit, they will have to raise capital-issue new stock, reschedule the debt at much higher rates, or... "restructure." Their ability to do the first two is coming into question given the stagnation in rig rates. That leaves the third option, restructuring. Restructuring is code for filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It allows companies to negotiate with lenders and creditors to reduce payments to a level it can afford. It also generally wipes out the capitalization of the company, reducing stock prices to zero.

Source- RIG 2019 10-Q

So, here is the hump, some $2.5 bn they have to cough up by Jan. 2024. This seems like a long way off, but it's not. It's 3.5 years, at a time they will not be generating the cash to cover these payments.

There is a recent analogue in the oilfield service space. Weatherford International, (OTCPK:WFTIQ) filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. WFT is a company that has done a lot to fix its businesses over the last four years. It's sold off assets, fired thousands of employees, improved its supply chain procedures, etc., etc. All to no avail when faced with the mountain of debt, ~$7.4 bn.

In a pre-packaged filing, creditors will take an 80% haircut on their bonds in exchange for 99% of the recapitalized company. Current holders of the common stock will get essentially zero. There shouldn't be any crocodile tears shed for WFT investors; this has been coming for a long time and there were plenty of chances to "get off the train."

The situation between the two companies is not directly analogous except for the debt wall. Transocean, by contrast has been acquiring rivals Songa, and Ocean Rig, cementing its position at the top of the deepwater heap. Actions that have drawn mixed reviews, but delivering backlog, and a very capable and modern deepwater fleet.

In the end, the debt may be all that matters.

Your takeaway

The picture for deepwater drillers, and Transocean in particular is grim with their current liabilities. I do not see the current price as a buying opportunity for long-term investors looking for capital appreciation. There will be some ups and downs along the way, that might prove to be trading opportunities for the adventurous.

I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there comes a time to take your lumps and move on.

In my view, that time has come for most of the deepwater drillers, including the strongest of them with the most modern fleet, the biggest backlog, and the most rigs in the UDW sector. Transocean is headed for a wall. A wall of debt.

I am not in any way saying that deepwater drilling is going to dry up completely. Like Weatherford, if Transocean goes through a restructuring, it is likely to emerge as a much healthier company able to compete in a lower price environment. Among other things, it will be able to fully retire many of its older mid-water rigs that are unlikely to ever see work again.

Bankruptcy is a necessary, although painful part of the business cycle. It is the future I now see for RIG.

