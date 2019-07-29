Transocean: A Fleet Status With More Questions Than Answers

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic
Investment Thesis
Transocean (RIG) remains my first choice when it comes to offshore drillers. The offshore driller owns a record backlog of $11.4 billion as of 07/25/2019, with numerous options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW. The nearest competitor, Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV), is showing a backlog of ~$3 billion.
RIG has been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector. While I still consider the company as a long-term opportunity, I have been trading a large part of my position for the past two years.
The lack of sufficient business opportunities and a reduced exploration CapEx from oil operators have transformed this investment into a riskier proposition and forced me to reduce my exposure significantly.
In short, the company may struggle longer than expected while struggling with a significant debt load, lower revenues, and meager cash flow.
However, the stock is now approaching an attractive value and assuming that oil prices remain at their actual level; I see a potential for a mid-term appreciation from here.
The offshore drilling industry is exceptionally unpredictable and particularly weak since October 2018. Consequently, it is paramount to take advantage of this intense volatility by trading a large part of your position based on future oil prices.
Complete Fleet Status as of July 25, 2019
Transocean's fleet status released on July 25, 2019. Click here.
1. Rigs Under Construction
|#Ultra-deepwater Drillships
|RIG
|K feet
|Delivery
|Contract End
|
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1")
|12/40
|2Q'20
|Available
|2
|
Deepwater Titan
("1")
|12/40
|4Q'20+
|4Q21-4Q26
|455
|
[Chevron (CVX)]
US GoM
|3
|
JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018
Transocean Norge
|10/40
|11/19 - 11/19-5/20
|
277
287
|
[Equinor (EQNR)]
Norway
|4
|
Ocean Rig Crete
|12/40
|Q3/20
|Available
|5
|
Ocean Rig Santorini
|12/40
|Q3/19
|Available
("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020.
(Source: Transocean)
2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater
|1
|
Deepwater Poseidon
2018
|Ship
|
2/28
|
477
|
US GoM
|2
|
Deepwater Pontus
2017
|Ship
|
10/27
|
477
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|3
|
Deepwater Conqueror
2016
|Ship
|12/21
|582
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|4
|
Deepwater Proteus
2016
|Ship
|
5/26
|
473
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|5
|
Deepwater Thalassa
2015
|Ship
|
2/26
|
474
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|6
|
Deepwater Asgard
2014
|Ship
|
7/19
8/19 - 10/19
|
N/D
185
|
[Murphy Oil (MUR)]
Mexico
US GoM
|7
|
Deepwater Invictus
2014
|Ship
|
8/19
8/19-3/20
3/20-4/20
|
N/D
N/D
N/D
|
[BHP Billiton (BHP)]
US GOM
3x1Y opt.
|8
|
Discoverer Inspiration
2010
|
Ship
|
3/20
|
564
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|9
|
Discoverer India
2010
|
Ship
|9/19-12/19
|
135
|
[Burullus]
Egypt
|10
|
Dhirubhai DW KG1
2009
|Ship
|
11/19
11/19-11/20
|
124
127
|
[Reliance]
India
|11
|
Dhirubhai DW KG2
2010
|Ship
|
8/19-6/20
|
260
|
[CNOOC-Chevron]
China/Australia
|12
|
Petrobras 10000
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
3/20-2/21
3/21-9/21
|
298
307
316
|
[Petrobras (PBR)]
Brazil
|13
|
Deepwater Nautilus
2000
|SemiSub
|
1/20
|N/D
|
[Shell]
Malaysia
|14
|
GSF Development Driller I
2005
|Ship
|
10/20 (955 days)
|
209
|
[Chevron]
Australia
4x2m opt.
|15
|
GSF Development Driller III
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
|
192
|
[Exxon Mobil (XOM)]
Equatorial Guinea
3 x 6m options
|16
|
Ocean Rig Skyros
2013
|ship
|
9/21
|
573
|
[Total (TOT)]
Angola
Three options
|17
|
Ocean Rig Corcovado
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
195
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|18
|
Ocean Rig Mykonos
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
215
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|19
|
Ocean Rig Poseidon
2011
|ship
|
7/19
|
N/D
|
[ENI (E)]
Angola
Note 1:
The customer has exercised the option which is based on either the number of wells or duration. If the customer elects to exercise a well-based option, the option period will be up to five wells. If the customer elects to exercise a duration-based option, the option period will be comprised of two durations of 12 months and six months, respectively. The customer has until March 31, 2019, to declare the terms of the exercised option. (Source: Transocean)
3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater
|No operational rig after October
|
High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12)
4,500-7,200'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
Start/End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|None
4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment
|
High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7)
1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000'
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean Leader
1987-1997 - SemiSub
4 G
|
11/19
3/20-6/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF)]
UKNS
1-month option
|2
|
Paul B. Loyd, JR
1990 - SemiSub
|
9/19
|
N/D
|
[BP plc (BP)]
UKNS
5x1m opt.
|3
|
Transocean Arctic
1986 - SemiSub
|
7/19 - 5/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Capricorn Norge]
[DEA Norge]
Norway
3m opt.
|4
|
Henry Goodrich
1985-2007 - SemiSub
|
11/19
|
275
|
[Husky Oil (OTCPK:HUSKF)]
Canada
|5
|
Transocean Spitsbergen
2010 - SemiSub
|
9/19 - 4/22
|
~250
|
[Equinor]
NNS
6x1m opt.
|6
|
Transocean Barents
2009 - SemiSub
|
9/19
|
262
|
[Suncor Energy (SU)]
Canada
|7
|
Songa Enabler
2016 - Semisub
|3/24
|
457-420
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|8
|
Songa Encourage
2016 - Semisub
|11/23
|
448-417
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|9
|
Songa Endurance
2015 - Semisub
|6/23
|
493-467
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|10
|
Songa Equinox
2015 - Semisub
|
12/22
|
487-468
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|11
|
Leiv Eiriksson
2001 - Semisub
|
10/19-1/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)]
[ConocoPhillips (COP)]
Norway
5. Midwater Floaters
|
Midwater floater: (21)
1,000'-3,600'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
Start/End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean 712
1983
|Semi
|
1/21
|
134.5
|
[ConocoPhillips]
UKNS
6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs
|Cold stacked rigs
|Name
|Year Built
|
Contract End
|Location
|1
|Discoverer Spirit
|2000
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|Discoverer Enterprise
|1999
|9/15
|US GOM
|3
|Sedco 714
|1997
|11/15
|North Sea
|4
|Polar Pioneer
|1985
|12/15
|Canada
|5
|Sedco 711
|1982
|1/16
|North Sea
|6
|GSF Development Driller II
|2005
|1/16
|North Sea
|7
|Discoverer Champion
|2011
|2/16
|GoM
|8
|Discoverer Deep Seas
|2001
|2/16
|GoM
|9
|Discoverer Americas
|2009
|4/16
|North Sea
|10
|Songa Dee
|1984
|9/16
|Norway
|11
|Discoverer Luanda
|2010
|2/18
|12
|Ocean Rig Athena
|2014
|3/17
|Spain
|13
|Ocean Rig Mylos
|2013
|9/16
|Spain
|14
|Ocean Rig Olympia
|2011
|4/16
|Spain
|15
|Ocean Rig Apollo
|2015
|5/16
|16
|Discoverer Clear Leader
|2009
|6/19
|17
|Actinia
|1982
|en route
|Idle Rigs
|1
|
Jack Bates
|1997
|10/18
|2
|Transocean 706
|1976/1994/2008
|10/18
Fleet Analysis Snapshot
Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:
|Total
|UDW
|
Deepwater
semi-subs
|HE Deepwater Semi-subs.
|Midwaters
|Number of Rig operating
|31
|19
|0
|11
|1
|Cold stacked/idle
|17
|11
|3
|1
|2
|New build rigs - no contract
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New build rigs with a firm contract
|2
|1
|0
|1 (33%)
|0
|Total
|52
|33
|3
|12
|3
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 47 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest
Fleet status/revenues in graphs:
The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.
I have estimated the backlog at $1,478 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).
Total backlog is $11.4 billion as of July 25, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.
I have estimated that Shell activity represents 45.6% of the total backlog of the company ($5.2 billion).
Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.
The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.
Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.
The five drillships involved were the drillships Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.
Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.1% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 29% of the total backlog as of July 25, 2019.
What changed since the previous February fleet status
This quarter’s report includes the following new contracts:
• Transocean Barents – Awarded a three-well contract plus three one-well options in Canada;
• Discoverer India – Awarded a 120-day contract plus six one-well options in Egypt;
• Leiv Eriksson – Customer exercised two one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea;
• Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Customer, exercised 365-day option off the coast of India; and
• Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
(Source: RIG FSR)
Also, the semisub Actinia has ended its contract and is classified as "en route" and will probably be cold stacked. I did not find any information about the rig.
Conclusion and Technical Analysis
Transocean reported a July fleet status that was quite disappointing with a little addition in contract backlog of $158 million (The precedent FSR in April indicated a backlog addition of $353 million).
It confirms again that we are not experiencing the floaters' recovery that has been expected months ago. The contracting is not entirely gone, but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated.
Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates while increasing a little are still at rock-bottom. In short, the offshore drilling industry is grasping for relief and is weakening with no ease on the horizon.
This contracting weakness is much more severe than previously anticipated, and it looks like this 'weakness situation' is what we can call the "new normal." A fundamental shift that seems becoming permanent and will force the offshore industry to change quickly to survive and adapt.
The US Shale is to blame in part even if the same CapEx weakness begins to show up as well. Many oil operators have prioritized a smaller CapEx for the shale, which seems more attractive. The CapEx invested in the shale can turn into cash flow quicker, unlike the Offshore projects which need a great deal of cash upfront and years of development to pay off.
Thus, while the market is still trying to figure out what is going on, it is perhaps a good time to wait patiently and trade the volatility only. However, I see a trading opportunity at or below $5.25.
Technical Analysis
RIG is forming a descending wedge pattern. The line resistance at $6.20 (I recommend selling about 25% of your trading position depending on the price of oil) and line support at about $5.25 (I recommend buying at this level depending on future oil prices).
Descending wedge patterns are often considered as bearish, which means the potential of a negative breakout could happen. Thus, I recommend trading RIG carefully at this level and avoid to invest more than you are willing to lose.
