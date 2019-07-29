Transocean: A Fleet Status With More Questions Than Answers

RIG is now trading well below $6 and I see a trading opportunity now.

The company indicated an additional backlog of $158 million, which is quite disappointing and offer no hope of a fast recovery.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) remains my first choice when it comes to offshore drillers. The offshore driller owns a record backlog of $11.4 billion as of 07/25/2019, with numerous options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW. The nearest competitor, Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV), is showing a backlog of ~$3 billion.

RIG has been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector. While I still consider the company as a long-term opportunity, I have been trading a large part of my position for the past two years.

The lack of sufficient business opportunities and a reduced exploration CapEx from oil operators have transformed this investment into a riskier proposition and forced me to reduce my exposure significantly.

In short, the company may struggle longer than expected while struggling with a significant debt load, lower revenues, and meager cash flow.

However, the stock is now approaching an attractive value and assuming that oil prices remain at their actual level; I see a potential for a mid-term appreciation from here.

The offshore drilling industry is exceptionally unpredictable and particularly weak since October 2018. Consequently, it is paramount to take advantage of this intense volatility by trading a large part of your position based on future oil prices.

Complete Fleet Status as of July 25, 2019

Transocean's fleet status released on July 25, 2019. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 Deepwater Titan ("1") 12/40 4Q'20+ 4Q21-4Q26 455 [Chevron (CVX)] US GoM 3 JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018 Transocean Norge 10/40 11/19 - 11/19-5/20 277 287 [Equinor (EQNR)] Norway 4 Ocean Rig Crete 12/40 Q3/20 Available 5 Ocean Rig Santorini 12/40 Q3/19 Available

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020. (Source: Transocean)

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

1 Deepwater Poseidon 2018 Ship 2/28 477 [Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)] US GoM 2 Deepwater Pontus 2017 Ship 10/27 477 [Shell] US GoM 3 Deepwater Conqueror 2016 Ship 12/21 582 [Chevron] US GOM 4 Deepwater Proteus 2016 Ship 5/26 473 [Shell] US GoM 5 Deepwater Thalassa 2015 Ship 2/26 474 [Shell] US GoM 6 Deepwater Asgard 2014 Ship 7/19 8/19 - 10/19 N/D 185 [Murphy Oil (MUR)] Mexico US GoM 7 Deepwater Invictus 2014 Ship 8/19 8/19-3/20 3/20-4/20 N/D N/D N/D [BHP Billiton (BHP)] US GOM 3x1Y opt. 8 Discoverer Inspiration 2010 Ship 3/20 564 [Chevron] US GOM 9 Discoverer India 2010 Ship 9/19-12/19 135 [Burullus] Egypt 10 Dhirubhai DW KG1 2009 Ship 11/19 11/19-11/20 124 127 [Reliance] India 11 Dhirubhai DW KG2 2010 Ship 8/19-6/20 260 [CNOOC-Chevron] China/Australia 12 Petrobras 10000 2009 Ship 2/20 3/20-2/21 3/21-9/21 298 307 316 [Petrobras (PBR)] Brazil 13 Deepwater Nautilus 2000 SemiSub 1/20 N/D [Shell] Malaysia 14 GSF Development Driller I 2005 Ship 10/20 (955 days) 209 [Chevron] Australia 4x2m opt. 15 GSF Development Driller III 2009 Ship 2/20 192 [Exxon Mobil (XOM)] Equatorial Guinea 3 x 6m options 16 Ocean Rig Skyros 2013 ship 9/21 573 [Total (TOT)] Angola Three options 17 Ocean Rig Corcovado 2011 ship 5/21 195 [Petrobras] Brazil 18 Ocean Rig Mykonos 2011 ship 5/21 215 [Petrobras] Brazil 19 Ocean Rig Poseidon 2011 ship 7/19 N/D [ENI (E)] Angola

Note 1:

The customer has exercised the option which is based on either the number of wells or duration. If the customer elects to exercise a well-based option, the option period will be up to five wells. If the customer elects to exercise a duration-based option, the option period will be comprised of two durations of 12 months and six months, respectively. The customer has until March 31, 2019, to declare the terms of the exercised option. (Source: Transocean)

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

No operational rig after October High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location None

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 11/19 3/20-6/20 N/D N/D [Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF)] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 9/19 N/D [BP plc (BP)] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 7/19 - 5/20 N/D N/D [Capricorn Norge] [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/19 275 [Husky Oil (OTCPK:HUSKF)] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 9/19 - 4/22 ~250 [Equinor] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 9/19 262 [Suncor Energy (SU)] Canada 7 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 3/24 457-420 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 11/23 448-417 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 6/23 493-467 [Statoil] Norway NS 10 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 12/22 487-468 [Statoil] Norway NS 11 Leiv Eiriksson 2001 - Semisub 10/19-1/20 N/D N/D [Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)] [ConocoPhillips (COP)] Norway

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 1/21 134.5 [ConocoPhillips] UKNS

6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 3 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 4 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 5 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 6 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 7 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 8 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 10 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 11 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 12 Ocean Rig Athena 2014 3/17 Spain 13 Ocean Rig Mylos 2013 9/16 Spain 14 Ocean Rig Olympia 2011 4/16 Spain 15 Ocean Rig Apollo 2015 5/16 16 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 6/19 17 Actinia 1982 en route Idle Rigs 1 Jack Bates 1997 10/18 2 Transocean 706 1976/1994/2008 10/18

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 0 11 1 Cold stacked/idle 17 11 3 1 2 New build rigs - no contract 3 3 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 52 33 3 12 3

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 47 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $1,478 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).

Total backlog is $11.4 billion as of July 25, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 45.6% of the total backlog of the company ($5.2 billion).

Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.

The five drillships involved were the drillships Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.1% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 29% of the total backlog as of July 25, 2019.

What changed since the previous February fleet status

This quarter’s report includes the following new contracts:

• Transocean Barents – Awarded a three-well contract plus three one-well options in Canada;

• Discoverer India – Awarded a 120-day contract plus six one-well options in Egypt;

• Leiv Eriksson – Customer exercised two one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea;

• Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Customer, exercised 365-day option off the coast of India; and

• Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

(Source: RIG FSR)

Also, the semisub Actinia has ended its contract and is classified as "en route" and will probably be cold stacked. I did not find any information about the rig.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean reported a July fleet status that was quite disappointing with a little addition in contract backlog of $158 million (The precedent FSR in April indicated a backlog addition of $353 million).

It confirms again that we are not experiencing the floaters' recovery that has been expected months ago. The contracting is not entirely gone, but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated.

Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates while increasing a little are still at rock-bottom. In short, the offshore drilling industry is grasping for relief and is weakening with no ease on the horizon.

This contracting weakness is much more severe than previously anticipated, and it looks like this 'weakness situation' is what we can call the "new normal." A fundamental shift that seems becoming permanent and will force the offshore industry to change quickly to survive and adapt.

The US Shale is to blame in part even if the same CapEx weakness begins to show up as well. Many oil operators have prioritized a smaller CapEx for the shale, which seems more attractive. The CapEx invested in the shale can turn into cash flow quicker, unlike the Offshore projects which need a great deal of cash upfront and years of development to pay off.

Thus, while the market is still trying to figure out what is going on, it is perhaps a good time to wait patiently and trade the volatility only. However, I see a trading opportunity at or below $5.25.

Technical Analysis

RIG is forming a descending wedge pattern. The line resistance at $6.20 (I recommend selling about 25% of your trading position depending on the price of oil) and line support at about $5.25 (I recommend buying at this level depending on future oil prices).

Descending wedge patterns are often considered as bearish, which means the potential of a negative breakout could happen. Thus, I recommend trading RIG carefully at this level and avoid to invest more than you are willing to lose.

