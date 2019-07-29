No Reason To Buy Greenlight Capital Re Now

Investors should wait for further news before deciding whether to invest.

The company's response drastically reduces the appeal of investing in the company, as the company has moved funds to cash and other low-risk investments.

However, AM Best has recently revised its outlook for the company.

GLRE looked like a great investment, with a 35% to book value and David Einhorn managing its assets.

Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) looked like a good buy at its current price. With one of the best-performing value investors, David Einhorn, investing its assets, and with a 35% discount to book value, we were really tempted to buy it. However, one significant development recently changed the entire fundamentals of the company, causing us to rate it an avoid.

Some background

GLRE is a reinsurance company with operations around the world. Although its insurance business hasn't done well, with losses in most years of operations (when underwriting and corporate expenses are factored in), the most appealing part of its business is actually its investment advisor. Its investment advisor is run by David Einhorn, a prominent value investor who has generated consistent alpha over the past two decades.

Investor presentation

The company has historically traded at a premium to book value, but now trades at a substantial discount of 35% to book value.

Investor presentation

These two factors would make it a good long, and in fact we were thinking of going long a few days back. However, there was one major fundamental change that completely changed our minds.

AM Best's revision

AM Best is a widely respected ratings agency that issues credit ratings specifically for the insurance agency. It has consistently rated GLRE with an A- for the past few years (after a downgrade from A in 2016), which puts GLRE in the top bracket of insurers.

However, on May 31, AM Best revised its outlook for GLRE from "stable" to "negative" due to multiple years of unprofitable underwriting and investment losses that have shrunk its surplus.

As AM Best noted:

The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concern over the company’s business profile, owing to its track record of negative underwriting performance, which has led to a five-year average company reported combined ratio of 105.3% (2014-2018) and has contributed to a five-year average return on equity of -13.3% (2014-2018). Going forward, AM Best expects GLRE to improve its underwriting profitability. Failure to do so may result in further negative rating actions. AM Best

In insurance, a combined ratio of over 100% signals that a company's underwriting operations are unprofitable. GLRE has had a pretty terrible combined ratio over the past few years, leading to significant insurance losses.

GLRE 10K

Management has attributed these losses to high catastrophe losses in 2017 and 2018, and has blamed losses in Q1 2019 on auto insurance.

Composite ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 115.2%, compared to a composite ratio of 96% during the comparable period in 2018. As Simon indicated, the large increase in the composite ratios for the quarter was primarily due to prior year adverse development on private passenger automobile business. GLRE Q1 earnings call

However, management is very optimistic about future results and believes that future results should improve substantially after the current speed bump.

Another reason for AM Best's downgrade is that GLRE's surplus has shrunk considerably due to investment losses.

GLRE’s consolidated surplus has decreased materially in recent years, to USD 480 million as of year-end 2018 from USD 1.2 billion at year-end 2014, primarily due to the outsized losses generated by its investment adviser. However, management has taken appropriate actions to de-risk the balance sheet significantly, thereby reducing the potential for volatility in the investment portfolio going forward. In the medium to long term, AM Best expects the company to stabilize its earnings and gradually replenish its capital position through internal capital generation. AM Best

Indeed, GLRE has had pretty poor investment losses over the past few years, losing over 30% of capital in 2018.

GLRE website

Einhorn's performance has rebounded this year, with a 9.1% return YTD, but AM Best has revised its outlook nevertheless. Interestingly, this year's rating was influenced by an appeal filed by GLRE, which could signal that AM Best's revision was more severe at first.

The rating affirmations and revised outlooks follow an accepted appeal from the rated company in which new material information was provided that enhanced AM Best’s opinion of the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization and forward-looking operating performance volatility. AM Best

Implications

Since an AM Best rating is recognized throughout the world, a material decrease in rating could significantly impact GLRE's ability to underwrite policies. As GLRE says in its 10K:

If A.M. Best downgrades our ratings below “A- (Excellent)” or withdraws our rating, we could be severely limited or prevented from writing any new reinsurance contracts, which would significantly and negatively affect our business. Our A.M. Best ratings may be revised or revoked at the sole discretion of the rating agency. GLRE 10K

More importantly is GLRE's response to AM Best regarding its revised outlook. GLRE has liquidated its portfolio of securities to try and reduce investment volatility, as described in a recent form 8K filing.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (the “Company”) has received notification from A.M. Best & Co. of a revised outlook of its subsidiaries’ Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from “stable” to “negative” owing to negative underwriting performance and a material decrease in surplus in recent years. As a result, the board of directors of the Company intends to conduct a strategic review. To reduce volatility near-term, the Company has de-risked its investment portfolio and is holding a majority of its investment assets in cash and short-term treasuries until such review is complete. No investment management fees or performance allocation shall apply to the portion of the Company’s investment portfolio held in risk-free assets. Form 8K

This significantly changes the direction of the company, as the majority of the appeal of investing in this company is getting your investments managed by Greenlight Capital. With this liquidation, there is now no reason to buy GLRE as GLRE is now literally just an unprofitable insurance company.

Recommendations

Investors should wait until the company's upcoming earnings call to hear about management's thoughts regarding the strategic review and the future direction of the company.

Before a long-term path is unveiled, uncertainty is going to continue and GLRE is going to be dead money, so there is no reason to buy GLRE beforehand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.