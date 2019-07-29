Gilead Through The Eyes Of A Dividend Growth Investor

Now that the sales decline comes to an end, Gilead looks like an attractive dividend growth stock to me.

The sad part of the Gilead (GILD) story can be easily summarized in a few sentences. After a stellar rise in 2014 and 2015, sales of the HCV franchise peaked much earlier than anticipated. In parallel, the stock climbed to its all-time high of $120, but shortly after that the growth story came abruptly to an end, and nobody had expected the rapid drop from HCV peak sales of $19.1B in 2015 to barely $3.7B in 2018.

As a result, Gilead’s share price declined sharply, and the stock hovered in a range between $65 and $85 for most of the time since 2016. At the end of last year, it even fell to a 5-year low ($60.32) during the broader market turmoil before it entered the trading range again. However, there are more and more signs that shares may have finally bottomed or that further downside potential is at least very limited.

Data by YCharts

The 2018 results published in February and the 2019 guidance were below expectations. Although the outlook implies that revenue decline is coming to an end, the guidance has not been particularly encouraging, since an obvious return to growth was not yet visible.

Product sales guidance ($21.3B to $21.8B) implies that there is the possibility of even lower sales than in 2018 ($21.8B). However, since the company’s initial guidance is usually conservative and typically raised later in the year, I assume that the top line decline will indeed come to an end. If Gilead can repeat the beat-and-raise of 2018 where the initial product sales guidance was only $20-21B, the trough period may indeed be over.

The guidance also implies that Gilead will have to compensate for another $2B of lost sales due to increased competition in HCV and patent expirations: HCV sales shall decline further to $2.7-2.9B, and the patent expiry of Letairis and Ranexa in the U.S. will have a negative impact of another $1.1-1.2B. The primary growth contributor remains the HIV franchise (plus $1.6-1.8B), and Yescarta sales are expected to double to $0.4B.

The picture improved somewhat with the Q1 results which saw total revenue growth of 5%, driven by strong HIV product sales and higher than expected earnings but the 2019 guidance was not raised at this time.

I believe there is a broader consensus that once Gilead’s HCV decline is overcompensated by growth in other therapeutic areas, top and bottom line and ultimately the stock price can rise again. This point is surely approaching; however, it seems that some catalyst is required to initiate the trend reversal.

I have criticized Gilead and its management often enough, and I see a lot of room for improvement. Nevertheless, I believe that there is a good chance that the tide will finally turn, probably already after the Q2 results. The predictability of the business is much higher than it was in recent years provided that the HIV franchise keeps delivering.

Based on what I read here on Seeking Alpha, most Gilead investors are disappointed and have lost faith (which is not surprising since the stock dropped more than 40% since the 2015 high while the broader market gained more than 40%).

However, such a bias is something investors should try to avoid. Each investor should constantly review each single portfolio position and ask: Would I buy the same stock again at today’s price and why? Yesterday’s losers are often tomorrow’s winners, and it would be negligent to not at least have an objective look at the company, the outlook, and the valuation.

A Non-Biased Analysis Of Gilead

Taking a non-biased stance, I conclude that Gilead is a rather defensive investment (which I consider as an advantage in the current market environment). The stock’s valuation is modest, it offers an attractive yield and double-digit dividend growth; one may even call it a value stock.

In addition, the Street does not expect much which means that there is limited room for disappointments and more potential for a positive surprise.

To get a clearer picture, I have compiled some key figures starting from 2013 (the pre-HCV era).

Gilead Key Figures 2013-2019

Source: Company reports.

The sales figures illustrate the stellar rise of the HCV franchise until 2015 and the constant decline afterwards. HCV drugs represented 59% of product sales in 2015 compared to 17% last year, and this share will further decline to approximately 13% in 2019.

Nevertheless, total product sales in 2019 will be nearly twice as high as in the year 2013 which shows the strength of Gilead's HIV franchise, and EPS have tripled over the same period.

Gilead As A Dividend Growth Stock

The most tangible reason for me to invest (or to remain invested) in Gilead is the dividend and the outlook for further dividend growth. Gilead paid its first dividend in 2015 ($0.43 per quarter). After four raises, it has reached $0.63, and I am confident that Gilead will gain “Dividend Challenger” status next year, after five consecutive years of increases.

The annual average dividend growth rate has been 10%, and I expect the dividend to increase at a similar rate over the next years. Gilead yields 3.8% today which is a quite attractive starting yield for the dividend growth potential that lies ahead.

One advantage of Gilead, particularly in comparison to other large cap pharma companies is the solid balance sheet. Cash flow is still substantial, although lower than it used to be a few years ago. The dividends are more than covered by the free cash flow (which was predominantly used for share repurchases in the past).

However, it appears that the company’s capital allocation priorities have changed. With the growing dividend, the distributions play a more important role, and furthermore some debt was repaid last year (which saves interest expenses). The past shows that there is a lot of room for improvement, and hopefully Gilead’s new CEO will allocate the company’s cash more wisely.

All-in-all, Gilead has returned $40.8B to shareholders from 2014 to 2018: $10.1B in dividends and $30.7B through buybacks. The repurchases have reduced the number of diluted shares outstanding by 23%. Unfortunately, most buybacks occurred in 2015 and 2016 when shares were repurchased for an average price of $105 and $87. At the beginning of 2017 when the stock was cheaper, Gilead announced that the buybacks would be halted (except for shares purchased to avoid dilution because of share-based compensation). In 2018, the buybacks resumed and 39.7 million shares or 3% of total number of shares outstanding were repurchased for an average of $73.

Since 2015, Gilead distributed most of the free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, but it also kept a large amount of cash on hand, presumably to prepare for a huge acquisition that never came. In parallel to hoarding more than $30B in cash, Gilead issued debt in similar amounts, so that only a small net cash position was maintained. This means that the outstanding debt ($27.5B at the end of last year) requires interest payments ($1.1B in 2018) whereas the return of the $31.5B cash position is negligible. Therefore, I appreciate Gilead paying back $6.3B of debt in 2018 as it saves interest expenses.

Continued Shareholder Remuneration

I assume that based on the portfolio dynamics Gilead’s free cash flow has already bottomed last year or it should at least in 2019.

Below I have outlined a scenario which I believe is not too optimistic and shows how shareholder remuneration could look like in the following years. It considers a growing dividend and continued buybacks at a moderate pace.

Gilead Shareholder Remuneration Scenario (2019-2023)

Annual Dividend [$] Dividend Growth [$B] Share Repurchses [$B] Shares outstanding [millions] Total Dividend Payment Yield on Cost 2019 2.52 10% 6.0 2.8 1,268 3.2 3.8% 2020 2.72 8% 6.3 3.0 1,228 3.3 4.1% 2021 2.94 8% 6.7 3.2 1,188 3.5 4.4% 2022 3.18 8% 7.1 3.4 1,148 3.7 4.8% 2023 3.43 8% 7.5 3.7 1,108 3.8 5.2%

Source: Own calculations.

In 2018, Gilead returned $5.9B to shareholders, of which $3.0B were dividends and $2.9B through share repurchases. My five-year scenario is based on the earlier announced 2019 dividend and assumes that 40 million shares are bought back for $70 which requires $6.0B in total. From 2020 on, I calculate with a dividend increase of 8% annually to be more on the conservative side. The number of shares repurchased remains constant at 40 million per year, assuming that the stock price appreciates by 7% annually. This would increase total shareholder remuneration from $6.0B to $7.5B in 2023 or by 4.9% per year which meant that Gilead’s free cash had to grow at a similar rate to fund the increasing remuneration accordingly which I believe is achievable. The yield on cost would climb from 3.8% to 5.2%.

What About The Share Price?

Dividends and dividend growth are nice as they provide a source of steady income which is sought by some investors, but the ideal dividend growth stock combines increasing distributions with share price appreciation.

There are many reasons why Gilead’s share price went south for several years. The business development is the first and most important one, but I believe that Gilead’s old management also destroyed a lot of credibility.

Daniel O’Day has replaced the unfortunate John Milligan as CEO and initiated several management changes. A new Chief Commercial Officer started on July 1 and new CEO for Kite has been nominated which illustrates the importance of the business. Just recently, Gilead announced the departure of its Head of R&D (Chief Scientific Officer), John McHutchison.

The latter is probably the most relevant change since O’Day took over. In addition to a continuously prospering HIV business, Gilead needs a new blockbuster in another therapeutic area. CART does not meet expectations (yet) with the outlook of $0.4B Yescarta sales in 2019. Maybe the most promising candidate is Galapagos’ (OTC:GLPGF) filgotinib, to which Gilead gained access through its collaboration with the Dutch company.

I believe that Gilead’s top and bottom line will grow again soon, and probably the Q2 results which are due in a few days will already be a turning point. If the company can repeat the first quarter performance and raises the full-year guidance as well, the stock should respond positively.

Gilead shares desperately need a catalyst, but the key for the stock to appreciate sustainably will be the company’s pipeline. Gilead’s new management has the chance to convince investors that the company has not forgotten to focus on the right pipeline candidates and partners and execute projects in the right way to make them commercially success successful.

Finally, I would not rule out the possibility that Gilead might become an acquisition target itself. After the Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene deal and AbbVie’s bid for Allergan, it does at least not sound entirely unrealistic.

Conclusion

Gilead has been a disappointment for many investors including myself during recent years. However, if I force myself to look at Gilead objectively, I see a company with limited downside and a 3.8% dividend yield and the outlook for future dividend growth. What is still required for the share price to appreciate is a catalyst that may mark the turning point the Street has been waiting for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation, any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Before making any investment decisions, investors should also use other sources of information, draw their own conclusions, and consider seeking advice from a broker or financial advisor.