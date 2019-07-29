3 Reasons Why Crude Will Rise

If one were to simply look at the price of crude oil over the last month, you’d be left with the conclusion that the market is bearish.

With the outright price of WTI falling over the week and month, investors may be tempting to throw in the towel and join the bears. It is my belief that this is the wrong trade and that the underlying fundamentals remain bullish. In fact, I believe that three key reasons suggest that now is the time to buy crude oil.

The Story of Imports

The first reason why crude oil is structurally bullish right now is the story of imports. Imports have played a massive role in the bullishness of crude oil this year. In fact, it is my belief from extensively studying the supply and demand balance for crude that imports are the primary reason why crude is rising. Simply said: imports are incredibly weak.

With the majority of weeks being reported below the 5-year range for this year, even the most casual of oil investors should notice that something is off in the domestic supply situation for North America. When you glance at the PADD-level imports, the picture becomes even clearer.

PADD 2 is the Mid-Continent region of the country and PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast. Imports are incredibly strong in the Mid-Continent (a region supplied largely by Canadian crude since its only water access is up the Mississippi or through the Great Lakes) while imports to the Gulf Coast are historically weak. When you take imports and segregate them by OPEC/non-OPEC the story becomes 100% clear.

Simply said, OPEC’s cuts are having their desired effect. At the beginning of the year, OPEC decided to cut supply by 1.2 million barrels per day and in the middle of this year, OPEC carried these cuts through March of 2020. OPEC recently shifted its supply target in which it is attempting to bring inventories back below the ranges seen in 2010-2014, which means that it has substantially lowered the amount of stocks it would like to see in inventories. In other words, we can likely expect OPEC cuts going forward for some time.

The effect of OPEC cuts and the primacy of crude imports as one of the largest swing variables in the price of crude this year can be seen simply by examining a chart of crude oil and overlaying the fundamental story.

Yes, imports remain the primary variable driving the price of crude oil this year and the underlying variable causing the largest swing in the figure is OPEC. OPEC’s policy is unchanged through next March which means that we’ve got several more months of a balance highly sensitive to their actions. Expect higher prices over this time frame and position accordingly.

Supply Begins to Falter

The EIA has been calling for production increases for some time now. And to a good degree, we have seen these production figures materialize (barring the effects of the hurricane in the last week’s data point).

However, astute market participants will likely notice: the rate of growth is slowing. The problem with production is that even if it’s growing, so is demand. So production is required to grow at a certain rate to keep up with demand. This means that even if production is increasing on an ongoing basis, the balance can remain tight and undersupplied should production be unable to keep up with demand.

When it comes to crude production, what is most concerning (and the primary reason for the slowing growth of production this year) is the fact that drilling activity continues to slow.

In virtually every region this year, the number of wells drilled has fallen while completions have risen.

This tangibly means that the available stock of wells which can be rapidly brought online is decreasing, which means that the overall spare production capacity is tightening.

For this reason, production (which was once a strongly bearish factor in the balance) has now shifted to be bullish. With supply slowing in the face of global demand which keeps growing (even if at slower-than-expected rates), the net effect is bullishness and is likely to result in higher prices in crude oil. However, there’s another complication in U.S. supply which makes the underlying story even more bullish: a lot of the new production is simply being exported.

Exports

Yes, production has been growing. Yes, it has reached historically high rates. Yes, it is expected to continue to increase (even at a slowing rate) through at least 2023 according to the EIA’s long-term forecasts. But here’s the problem: a lot of this crude is being shipped to the Gulf Coast and promptly being exported. The reason for these exports is pretty straightforward really. A lot of the new production is light sweet oil and the bulk of refining capacity is geared more towards heavy sour crudes. For this reason, the United States’ refining fleet simply has little taste for what is being produced just upstream, out of places like the Permian and it is being shipped to the Gulf, put on ships, and in the process causing this chart to continue to rise:

The reasons why exports continue to remain a bullish factor in the balance is that this means that the growing supply in the United States is not being used to actually meet demand in the United States. In other words, the light sweet crude oil contract (which prices in Cushing, Oklahoma) is literally landlocked between three large production regions (Permian, Niobrara, and Bakken) – each of which is exhibiting strong growth in light sweet crude. So much growth in fact, that these barrels aren’t sticking around to be used domestically or stored – they are largely headed to the Gulf to export markets.

The hunger for U.S. barrels continues to grow with a growing number of countries and regions becoming consistent buyers of our production.

Seen from a percentage share, Europe and Asia remain the primary export markets, but interesting growth has been seen in Latin America.

With OPEC’s cuts taking a significant chunk of supply offline, the call on U.S. crude remains a pretty strong driver of exports and another good reason why U.S. exports will continue to rise. As exports continue to rise, we will see crude balances continue to tighten.

The Balance

A primary method of measuring the crude balance is the 5-year range of inventories. As seen in the following chart, inventories are basically in a free fall right now, with changes greatly surpassing that of the seasonal norm expressed through the 5-year average.

Seen from a year-to-date balance perspective, we are just a few barrels away from the second-weakest year ever seen.

In each of the other two years in which we saw similar draws by this time of the year (2017 and 2018), the price of crude rose substantially through year-end with market structure pushing into backwardation (a signal that demand has surpassed supply).

We are currently in a strongly bullish crude environment and I believe the market hasn’t followed the fundamentals closely enough to catch the big picture. I believe there is strong opportunity buying crude oil and holding through the remainder of the OPEC cuts. There are a variety of ETFs and funds to capture this theme and I’d encourage you to see my recent articles for some specific ideas and expressions of this trade. But however you act on this, know that there are three strong reasons we are likely to see crude trade higher and it’s time to get long crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.