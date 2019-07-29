Sundial Growers IPO: It Is Undervalued At $13

The company will use the proceeds to complete the new facilities in Olds, and Merritt, for general corporate purposes and to perhaps acquire other businesses.

Most large operators in the United States and Canada are trading at more than 12x Forward Revenue.

With an expected production capacity of 75 million grams in December 2019, Sundial Growers (SNDL) should not have an enterprise value of only $1 billion. With, on the average, net selling per gram at $4.64, Sundial Growers could generate total revenue of $348 million.

The company does not report a lot of revenue. As a result, investors are not paying attention to this name. Adequate liquidity does not seem to exist, which pushes the company’s share price down.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2006, Sundial Growers sells and grows cannabis in Canada and produces edible herbs and ornamental flowers in the United Kingdom.

Source: Prospectus

The company claims to apply expertise accumulated in the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sector of the cannabis industry. Many other companies in the United States and Canada are doing this. With that, it is valuable that the management includes people with accumulated experience in blue-chip companies operating in the CPG industry. The company counts with ex-employees from The Kellogg Company, Molson Coors Brewing, Mars Incorporated, and Diageo plc.

It is impossible to assess the business profile of each member of the management. However, it is worth mentioning that the CEO worked for 7 years in Coca-Cola (KO) and also brings expertise accumulated in the investment industry. See the image below for further details on his business profile:

Source: Linkedin

Sundial Growers is poised to become a big player in the adult-use market in Canada. The company may not be that known because it is not a public entity. With that, investors will most likely recognize some of the suppliers and clients of Sundial Growers. Read the list below:

“Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the Ontario Cannabis Store, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.” Source: Prospectus

Regarding the company’s facilities, the company expects to have a 448,000 square feet facility in Olds. Sundial Growers is vertically integrated. It produces premium flower and other products that are later sold. As a result, investors will most likely expect more significant gross profit margins from Sundial Growers. Keep in mind that the company, most of the time, does not have to negotiate with cannabis suppliers. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Besides, the most appealing is that the company is ready to acquire other companies to grow at a fast rate. With the acquisition of Bridge Farm in the United Kingdom, Sundial Growers intends to enter the growing CBD market. The acquisition added a facility footprint of 1.6 million square feet, which Sundial expects to expand to 3.6 million square feet. The business transaction was executed through a combination of £45.0 million in cash and unsecured notes of Sundial worth $45 million.

Source: Prospectus

Very Small Revenue, But The Cash Burn Rate Is Not Scary

Sundial Growers does not deliver significant revenue, which most investors will not appreciate. Investors may have many difficulties while assessing the valuation of Sundial Growers. Notice that calculating the company’s EV/Forward Revenue ratio may be complicated. As a result, the company may not find many market participants willing to acquire shares. The lack of liquidity may exist in the market.

With that, Sundial Growers could be interesting for market participants who review the company’s expected production capacity and cash burn rate carefully. Reduced liquidity usually pushes the valuation of companies down, which may create exciting buying opportunities.

Let’s review the amount of cash that Sundial Growers used in the past. Including share-based compensation of -$6.88 million, the company’s CFO was equal to $32 million in the ten months ended December 31, 2018. It means that investors should expect a CFO of more than -$38 million each year. See the image below for more details on the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Sundial Growers expects to have $224 million in cash after the IPO. With a cash burn rate of $38 million, Sundial Growers will have cash for more than five years. With this in mind, market participants will not have to care a lot about the company running out of cash soon. It is very beneficial since shareholders will most likely not suffer from further sale of equity.

120% Annualized Property And Equipment Growth

Right before the IPO, in March 2019, the company reported $13 million in cash, biological assets worth $6 million, and inventory worth $5 million. With that, what investors need to study carefully is the amount of property, plant, and equipment, which is worth $118 million, along with the property and equipment growth. Wall Street will assess the company’s property and equipment to understand the current production capacity. See below a list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

Sundial Growers is increasing its property and equipment at a modest pace. Notice that on December 31, 2018, property, plant and equipment was equal to $89 million, and three months later, the net book value was equivalent to $118 million, 32% more. It means that Sundial Growers is growing its property and equipment at more than 120% each year.

Other competitors are developing their property and equipment at a higher pace than Sundial Growers. With this in mind, market participants will most likely expect a large increase in capex in 2019 and 2020. With the cash from the IPO, it is clear that Sundial Growers will try to grow more rapidly. Notice that in fast-moving industries, many times, if you don’t grow, they buy you out. See below for more details on the matter:

Source: YCharts

The table below offers further information on the company’s property and equipment table:

Source: Prospectus

Sundial Growers Financed Its Operations With Debt

Most investors will not appreciate that Sundial Growers had to finance its property and equipment through debt and convertible debt. Besides, it is also not ideal that on December 2018, Sundial Growers reported financial obligations of $53 million payable in less than one year and $41 million payable in one to three years. Equity investors usually don’t appreciate companies selling equity precisely at the time of paying the debt. The tables below offer further details on the company’s contractual obligations and liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the proceeds to complete the new facilities in Olds, and Merritt, for general corporate purposes and to perhaps acquire other businesses. The lines below offer further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

As shown in the image below, Sundial Growers expects to have $224 million in cash, and debt of $147 million. The company plans to have 82.8 million shares outstanding after the IPO. With the share price at $13.00, the expected market capitalization will approximate to $1.076 billion. Besides, the enterprise value will approximate to $1 billion.

Source: Prospectus

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company reported net revenue of $1.69 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company expects revenue of $19 million to $21 million. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

With these figures in mind, 2019 forward revenue of $90 million is reasonable. It makes the company trade at 11x, which is cheap. Most large operators in the United States and Canada are trading at more than 12x Forward Revenue. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: YCharts - Valuation Of Peers

As mentioned above, what investors need to review is the company’s expected annual capacity. The company believes that it could reach 75 million grams by the end of 2019 and more than 95 million grams once the company’s facilities are built. With, on the average, net selling per gram at $4.64, the company could be making a revenue of $348 million in 2020. With this in mind, the company’s enterprise value should not be equal to $1 billion. Check the lines below for further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Other competitors with annual revenue of less than $45 million report total enterprise value of $6 billion, $4 billion, and even $3 billion. With this in mind, it does not make sense that Sundial Growers has an enterprise value of $1 billion. Check the image below for further details on the matter:

Source: YCharts - Enterprise Revenue

Shareholders

Sundial Growers did not sell shares to institutional investors, which does mean that the company did not look for financing before the IPO. As mentioned earlier, Sundial obtained debt from institutional debt holders. The most significant debt holders are Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., Farm Credit Canada, and SAF Group. Market participants will know those market participants.

The table below offers a list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion And Risks

Investors should understand clearly that in absolute terms, the valuation of cannabis companies is not cheap. The most significant competitors in the industry are trading at more than 30x forward sales. The market is expecting companies to experience massive growth in the future. Thus, it makes sense that valuations are rich. With that, in the future, revenue growth may decline, which could lead to massive value erosion. It is fair to say that investing in the cannabis industry is right now a bit speculative. Even if Sundial Growers grows, a sell-off in the cannabis industry will negatively affect its valuation.

Sundial Growers reported a small amount of revenue in 2019. As a result, many investors may pass on this name, which appears to be a mistake. The company will have a production capacity of 75 million grams by the end of 2019, which may result in revenue of $348 million. Taking into account this figure, the company should have an enterprise value of $1 billion. To sum up, Sundial Growers is a buy at $13.0 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.