Cracker Barrel: Now It Knows It's Special

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Cracker Barrel (CBRL) almost a year ago in October of 2018. When the article was published CBRL was trading around $147, which was a big drop in price from my original article in May. I still thought the dividend was quite safe (and had recently collected a fairly large $3.75 a share special dividend) and so I saw the market price at the time as a very good deal. I had 2 items I wanted to keep an eye on going forward. Store traffic had declined and was not totally offset by an increase in check size (which was due in part to price increases). While this was not yet a problem, if the trend continued it could become one. Labor prices had also increased. While this is great news for the employees, it is not always good for the owners, especially if it causes a long-term decline in profits.

With my buy under price at $164, the $147 market price at the time represented a good value. At the time this article was published, I owned 149 shares of CBRL all purchased above that $147 market, but below my buy under price of $164. I have since happily been collecting the dividends.

What new information do we have now?

Since there has been an annual report released since my last article, we will look at it first.

Figure 1: FY18 Annual Report

I have 4 key characteristics to examine to determine if a company is a good investment partner. They are growing sales or revenues, growing profits or cash generation, handling debt well, and growing well-supported dividends. This first slide from the annual report addresses the characteristic of growing sales. I certainly would be happier with faster growth, but given the growth in the rest of the sector, Cracker Barrel is doing well. This slide aggregates both traffic and average ticket price, so it doesn’t entirely address my concern over traffic declines.

Figure 2: FY18 Annual Report

The slide about addresses the 2nd of my 4 keys, increasing profits, earnings or cash generation. Without increases in earnings or cash generation eventually, a company won’t be able to increase the dividend. As a dividend growth investor, this is very important to me. I don’t just want to collect a nice dividend once, I want to collect it many times and to see that payment grow over time. This slide shows us that EPS is growing nicely.

Figure 3: FY18 Annual Report

This slide shows how management takes care of the shareholders. As a dividend growth investor, it’s important to me that management understands that I want dividends and growing dividends. By including this slide, management is indicating that it understands this. Also important is that it shows a growing dividend. I also very much like that the company seems to value issuing special dividends more than buying back shares. While buying back shares is better than a sharp stick in the eye, it’s often done when shares are at a high price rather than when the company can get good value for its cash. That $3 a share special dividend that the company will pay on August 1 will be very welcome.

Figure 4: FY18 Annual Report

The slide above shows more details on operating income on both a company total basis and a per-share basis. This is exactly the kind of upward trending numbers I want to see. You can also see the interest expense, which shows a more or less flat trend line. That is evidence that the company is managing debt well.

Figure 5: Latest 10-Q

Turning to the latest 10-Q, I want to look at the numbers for labor costs. In the table above (the labor expenses are circled in red) one can see that the labor expenses are increasing. Not only are labor costs increasing on a year-over-year basis, but they also seem to be increasing quarter over quarter. The only good news (based on the difference between the average quarterly cost over the 9-month period and the May/April quarter cost) is this quarterly increase seems to be slowing. The increase in labor costs is not yet sufficient to reduce current net income on a year-over-year basis, but it bears continued scrutiny. It may look like the first 9 months of the current fiscal year had less net income than the prior year, but that is due to a ~$25 million one-time credit for the impact of the new tax laws last year. That impacted the per-share numbers by $1.06.

Figure 6: Latest 10-Q

This table gives us a bit more detail into how labor expenses are affecting earnings. As we can see, labor costs increased 50 basis points as a percentage of revenue year over year (in both the comparison on quarters and on the 9-month time frame). Particularly since Cracker Barrel now has a location in California, this needs further scrutiny going forward. The good news from this table is that the cost of goods has declined relative to the revenue produced.

Figure 7: Latest 10-Q

Adding locations is much like Goldilocks’ porridge, not too hot and not too cold. Adding stores in the neighborhood of 1% of the total store count seems about right to me. Since the average sales for 9 months per store in the 2018 period were just under $3.4 million and in the 2019 period it is just over $3.4 million, it doesn’t look like the new stores are cannibalizing sales from more established stores. This is a very rough number, of course, because it’s likely that the new stores still aren’t up to their normal traffic levels, but it is a very good sign.

How safe is the dividend?

My dividend safety analysis is based on the idea that CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) is the most repeatable and dependable source of cash for a company to pay dividends. So while a company can have other sources of cash to pay the dividend, I figure if CFFO covers the dividend, it’s pretty safe. Based on that, I take my dividend projection 5 years into the future and calculate how CFFO will have to change in order to just cover the dividend. That gives me a rough idea of how well the company will have to do in order to hit that CFFO number. The easier it is to do that well, the safer the dividend I project.

For Cracker Barrel, I pulled the CFFO number, $330.6 million, from the CFFO for 2018. To be conservative, I figure the company can do that much over the next 12 months (even though we are 9 months into FY 2019 and CFFO in 2019 looks to be higher than it was in 2018). I then pull the outstanding share count from the latest 10-K, which is 24.1 million shares. The dividend I used is the regular dividend plus the latest special dividend of $3 (and I assume that that will be the dividend for each of the 5 years studied). Even though the company has designated $50 million to buy back shares, I am assuming here that things will be going wrong and so the company will sell 2% of the outstanding shares each year to raise more cash. Understand I am trying to have management act in a way that makes it harder to cover the dividends I am projecting so I can get a lower bound on the amount it has to grow CFFO.

Using those parameters, I calculate that CFFO would have to shrink at a CAGR of 6% over that 5-year period to get to the point where CFFO just covers the dividend. So given the fact that CFFO grew just over 3% from 2017 to 2018 and looks to be doing the same for 2019, I think the dividend is quite safe.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Cracker Barrel has been growing the dividend now for 16 years. That more than meets my criteria for consecutive years of growth in the dividend.

I assume, as has been the case over the last few years, that CBRL will pay a $1.30 dividend for 2 more quarters and then bump that up to $1.35. I further assume that the company will pay a special dividend of $2.50 next year, and $2 the year after that (the company paid $3.75 and $3 the last 2 years). I don’t count special dividends that might be paid after that. I also assume that the dividend will increase by 4% (the amount of the last increase) for the next 5 years and then at a terminal rate of 3%. This is a slightly slower growth rate than I projected last time. These parameters are also lower than I used to calculate dividend safety (so I have an additional margin of safety here).

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $172.13 which sets my buy under price at $173. That happens to be exactly what the shares closed at on Friday. I see CBRL as a buy at the current price.

What to watch for going forward?

Right now, Cracker Barrel is generating enough in increases to average check size to offset traffic decline. The company can continue to have around 3% growth in average check size while seeing around 2% traffic decline for a while, but eventually, that is going to be a problem. Management is making efforts to draw in more people, so I will be curious as to how that impacts traffic numbers over the next couple of quarters.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel is doing reasonably well. It’s not growing fast but it is growing steadily. The large special dividend makes the yield seem low, but management seems committed to paying a pretty large special dividend. While I was hoping for a special dividend as large or larger than last year, $3 is still very good. I suppose I can find something to do with the cash come August. Right now the price is reasonably attractive and I wouldn’t worry about it if it went up $1 or even $2 before one got a chance to buy shares. Much less than that I would wait. Last year the price dropped quite a bit after the special dividend was paid, so perhaps we will see a similar drop this year.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2500 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair value is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.