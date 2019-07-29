Bar Harbor Bankshares: The First American Bank To See The Sunrise

Bar Harbor is a breezy town situated on a northeastern point of Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine. It is one of the easternmost parts of the United States and, as such, one of the first parts of the country to see the sunrise.

Source: Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld's "Sunrise Over The Margaret Todd, Bar Harbor Maine"

A longstanding constituent of this quaint, seaside community is Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB), which has operated in Maine for over 130 years. BHB is a full-service regional bank providing commercial and retail lending services and wealth management. Though headquartered in Bar Harbor, BHB branches are spread out along the coast of Maine and into central New Hampshire and Vermont.

Most of the bank's growth to its current size has come in the last handful of years, as its extension into New Hampshire and Vermont first came in late 2016/early 2017 with the $182.2 million acquisition of Lake Sunapee Bank. That may not sound like a large deal, but to a $260 million market cap company (at the time) like BHB, it certainly was.

Now around $392 million in market value, BHB recently announced a deal to buy eight full-service locations from People's United Bank (PBCT) that will expand its presence in central Maine. It is merely the latest example of the company's commitment both to growth and to better serving its clients. Moreover, the towns and communities it serves are, by and large, quite affluent. This partially explains the relatively small bank's ability to expand so rapidly.

Total loans grew 6% at an annualized rate in Q1 2019, while net income rose 9.5% and book value per share rose 11%. This rapid growth does not, thus far, appear to be imprudent. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remains low at 0.52% (as of Q1, 2019).

Second quarter results, this year, were less impressive. Revenue fell 3.9% YoY, and net income is down 6% YoY. It marks the first substantial pullback since the recent growth streak began — indeed, since the recession of the early 2000s.

Net interest income has been falling for a little over a year, but non-interest income (e.g. fees) had been making up for it until they, too, fell significantly starting in Q1 2019. The first quarter of this year saw QoQ non-interest income fall ~21%. Acquisition expenses have not helped, either, although they were minimal except for Q4 2018 ($1.1 million).

It appears as though the company had been preparing itself for higher interest rates all of 2018 in accordance with the Federal Reserve's guidance of multiple rate hikes, only to be hit with the sudden about-face we've witnessed from the Fed in 2019. This would help explain why BHB's net interest margin ((interest income - interest expense) / assets) contracted from 2.97% in Q1 2018 to 2.77% in Q1 2019.

Of course, on an earnings per share basis, the dip isn't that worrisome, considering it merely amounts (so far) to a reversion to the mean growth trajectory. Notice also the massive share issuance in early 2017 in order to fund the Lake Sunapee Bank acquisition. The relative consistency of EPS growth thereafter (in line with its pre-existing rate) illustrates the accretive nature of the acquisition.

In March 2019, management announced a stock buyback plan, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of shares outstanding in the following twelve months. This should bolster (or at least cushion the fall of) EPS in the coming year in addition to acting as a safety net for the stock price. Presumably, management is strategically repurchasing shares on price dips, as the announcement came at a low point in the price, and despite weak results, the price has not fallen below its level at the time of the announcement.

Operations

BHB's loan-to-deposit ratio is 1.004; in other words, net loans ($2.49 billion) account for 100.4% of total deposits ($2.48 billion). This isn't terribly worrisome, as the majority (79%) of loans on the company's books are collateralized by real estate:

Source: 2019 Annual Meeting Presentation

These loans are of the highest quality, as evidenced by the bank's very low percentage of nonperforming assets:

Source: 2019 Annual Meeting Presentation

This tells me that the company is committed to managing and minimizing risk. It also reassures me that the recent earnings fizzle is not due to the procurement of lower-quality loans in order to generate growth. It is more likely due to volatility of interest rate expectations.

Dividends

The dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of 5.67% in the last ten years, though the most recent hike was a 10% raise, and the one before that clocked in at 7.1%. Hopefully, as long as earnings growth keeps up, this faster payout growth rate will persist as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From 2011 to 2016, the company raised quarterly rather than yearly, but it appears as though the new pattern is of annual raises.

As you can see below, besides early 2017, when a massive amount of shares were issued to acquire Lake Sunapee Bank, the payout ratio has been steady at around 35-40% of earnings.

Of course, the Q2 dividend payout of $0.22 is a little over half of non-GAAP EPS of $0.41, so we will have to see if earnings bounce back enough in the second half of this year to get the payout ratio back to its normal range.

Valuation

Currently, BHB is trading barely above its book value per share of $25.16.

As you can see, book value and tangible book value disconnected with the Lake Sunapee acquisition, which apparently came with some amount of intangible assets (perhaps a portfolio of stocks and bonds).

Currently, price-to-earnings is a little above 13x.

This isn't bad, especially compared to the last five years, but buying under a 12x P/E would be better, and recently investors have had several chances to do just that. Anything under $23.15 per share would be a sub-12x P/E.

I also like to look at enterprise value (EV) to EBIT, as this compares the total value of the company (including debt and cash on the balance sheet) to the closest measurement of total profits. If one were to demand a 3.5x EV/EBIT multiple (on the very low end for BHB), the price per share would be around $23.45.

Lastly, let's look at insider trading activity to see at what price BHB stock was last considered a "Buy" among company insiders. The latest round of buying came in November-December of 2018 at around $23-24 per share. (The average purchase price per share is the second column from the right.)

Source: Nasdaq

Scott Toothaker's purchase on November 26th, for instance, was equal to about $129,892 at $24.13 per share. (About 3% of the company is owned by employees; it's always nice to see that the chefs eat their own cooking.)

Putting the preceding three indicators together, we find that a price of around $23.50 or below appears to be a good value.

That price would render a starting dividend yield of 3.7%. We can probably assume that the company will continue to grow their EPS over the next five years at the same pace as they have over the previous ten — around 4.5% per year. (EPS growth was not noticeably disrupted during the Great Recession, so even if we have a recession during the next five years, I still expect 4.5% per year earnings growth.) A price of $23.50 would also render a P/E ratio of 12.18x. Assuming fair value is 13x P/E, buying at $23.50 would add 1.34% in multiple expansion per year over a five-year period.

Putting it all together, we arrive at an expected five-year return of 9.54% per year.

If that isn't exciting enough for you, what about buying at $22.50 per share? This price was available to investors during and briefly after the Christmas Eve selloff in 2018. That price would render a starting yield of 3.9%, plus 2.3% per year in multiple expansion, plus the 4.5% EPS growth to arrive at an expected five-year return of 10.7% per year.

I grant you that a 9.5-10.7% return isn't very sexy during a bull run when the S&P 500 (SPY) has been performing better than that. But there is good evidence that we are nearing the end of our current economic expansion, and thus stability and recession-resistance are more valuable at the present moment than potentially high returns that depend on the U.S. economy holding up.

Of course, if we do enter a recession in the near future, BHB's stock price may be (unjustifiably) pushed even lower than $22.50. If investors get the chance to pick up shares under $20 apiece, there's a very high probability of double-digit annual returns.

If stormy economic seas are ahead of us, I for one plan to use BHB as a lighthouse to guide me through it.

Public Service Announcement: Being on the small end of small-cap stocks, BHB volume is VERY LOW, thus limit orders are probably a good idea when executing trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.