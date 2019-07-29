Congressional Budget Office Versus Office Of Management And Budget

Labor force growth is a function of demographics and participation, and it should be between 0.5% and 1% per year through 2029.

Us, in this context is the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) which published its Ten Year Budget Outlook on May 2, 2019. Them, is the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) which for the first time in this administration released a detailed ten-year budget outlook on July 12. Neither CBO nor OMB has a recession occurring at any time through 2029. CBO forecasts are based on current law while OMB incorporates the administration's many priorities for both taxes and spending.

Table I attached shows a summary of the key drivers of the two budget outlooks and the key line items determining budget outcomes. Differences in economic growth estimates stand out. CBO projects 2.7% real GDP growth for this year versus 3.2% predicted by OMB. Both seem high and while CBO will not purport to place responsibility for any miss, the administration will undoubtedly blame the Federal Reserve. Beyond this year CBO pegs real GDP growth at slightly less than 2% annually through 2029 while OMB sticks with the Trump mantra that growth will be around 3% for the 2020-2029 period.

CBO and OMB have very similar inflation forecasts of about 2% yearly for the GDP deflator. Implicitly, OMB sticks with the notion that growth does not cause inflation; something with which we agree. We also agree with the notion that growth does not need to be met with high and rising interest rates. Indeed both CBO and OMB peg the Treasury ten-year note at 3.4% for this year (which already looks too high) and then around 3.7% for the 2020-2029 period.

If interest rates are lower than forecast, interest outlays will be lower and everything else constant, deficits will be lower than forecast by both CBO and OMB. In fact, CBO has lowered its near-term deficit forecast because of lower than originally forecast interest expense. For OMB this is not the case as the deficit is proving higher than originally presumed because of its overestimate of revenue collection.

We noted that CBO forecasts are based on current law, so it must assume that personal tax cuts expire after 2025. This would presumably lower the deficit versus permanency as presumed by OMB. Other items subject to current law were detailed in the Long Term Budget Outlook we published on July 10, 2019. Since then it is interesting to note that on July 17 the House of Representatives voted 419 to 6 to repeal the tax on high-cost health insurance programs which was to become effective in 2022 as part of the ACA - aka Obamacare. CBO has said this alone would boost its deficit forecast by a cumulative $197 billion through 2029.

In short, all forecasts are subject to change which adds plausibility to the often-quoted quip that if one is going to forecast, forecast often. And with this caveat in mind Table I shows that OMB projects higher revenue and lower outlays than CBO over the ten-year period. For revenue the difference is about $2.3 trillion cumulatively and for spending the cumulative disparity is about $2.3 trillion. CBO projects revenue at $46.1 trillion and spending at $57.5 trillion while OMB projects revenue at $48.4 trillion and outlays at $55.2 trillion.

Neither CBO nor OMB project a balanced budget or a surplus in any year over the forecast period. Whereas CBO shows the deficit will exceed $1 trillion in 2022 and rise steadily thereafter, OMB now shows a $1 trillion deficit for this year and through 2021 but then a steady and sharp decline through 2029.

The stark difference in the budget outlooks is driven by a few key factors. For OMB, stronger revenue growth forecasts can be justified by a stronger economic growth forecast. Interestingly, OMB pegs revenue at about 17.8% of GDP versus 18.3% pegged by CBO. Both have similar inflation forecasts but for OMB nominal GDP is higher than CBO, thanks to stronger real growth. Thus revenue is a smaller fraction of GDP.

On the spending side of the ledger, OMB projects an increase of $1.29 trillion for defense over current law assumptions. OMB ignores the sequestration order that will presumably take effect in 2020 but it does not ignore the sequestration impact on nondefense discretionary spending. The defense spending total is offset by a $1.29 trillion cut in nondefense discretionary programs, the bulk of which comes from presumed reductions pursuant to their "two-penny plan." This proposes to cut nondefense discretionary spending by 2 percent every year. The President continues to support this even as he promises farmers trade related aid of about $28 billion to offset the impact of trade tensions. Incidentally, to date tariff revenue has added about $20 billion to federal revenue this year.

The bulk of the OMB forecast spending reduction is from mandatory programs, concentrated in health-related programs. The administration continues to label programs like Social Security and Medicare as off limits. But Medicaid spending is forecast to be reduced by $143 billion and spending on other health and human services programs is forecast to be reduced by $600 billion versus current law assumptions. Total OMB proposed reductions in mandatory spending are about $2.1 trillion over the forecast period. Curiously, the administration supports elimination of the so-called Cadillac health insurance tax.

In our report titled A Productivity Revival dated October 8, 2018, we noted that economic growth is driven by labor force growth and productivity growth. Labor force growth is a function of demographics and participation, and it should be between 0.5% and 1% per year through 2029. To achieve 3% GDP growth, then, productivity growth needs to step up to 2% to 2.5% per year versus the 1.5% long-term trend. We think this is possible and well on the way to being achieved. Stronger long-term growth and low interest rates and inflation may be the only line items in the OMB outlook that are likely. Its spending forecasts would appear to defy history and reality.

Table I. CBO baseline and OMB Budget. CBO Baseline 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Real GDP % 2.7 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 Inflation % 2.1 2 2 2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2 2 2 2 Unemployment % 3.5 3.7 4.2 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 10-year notes % 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.8 Deficit $ billions 896 892 962 1,116 1,122 1,071 1,189 1,179 1,162 1,399 1,310 Deficit % GDP 4.2 4 4.2 4.7 4.5 4.2 4.5 4.3 4 4.7 4.2 Receipts $ billions 3,511 3,681 3,834 4,004 4,200 4,439 4,637 4,946 5,244 5,437 5,664 Receipts % GDP 16.5 16.6 16.7 16.8 17 17.3 17.4 17.9 18.2 18.2 18.3 Outlays $ billions 4,407 4,573 4,796 5,121 5,321 5,510 5,826 6,125 6,406 6,836 6,973 Outlays %GDP 20.7 20.7 20.9 21.5 21.6 21.5 21.9 22.1 22.3 22.9 22.5 OMB President's 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Real GDP % 3.2 3.1 3 3 3 3 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 Inflation % 1.7 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Unemployment % 3.7 3.6 3.7 3.9 4 4.1 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 10-year notes % 3.4 3.6 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 Deficit $ billions 1,001 1,045 1,016 966 832 643 598 541 489 497 218 Deficit % GDP 4.7 4.7 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.4 2.1 1.8 1.6 1.5 1.6 Receipts $ billions 3,472 3,632 3,833 4,091 4,372 4,698 4,968 5,248 5,522 5,841 6,181 Receipts % GDP 16.4 16.3 16.3 16.6 16.9 17.3 17.4 17.5 17.5 17.7 17.8 Outlays $ billions 4,473 4,677 4,849 5,047 5,205 5,341 5,566 5,789 6,011 6,337 6,399 Outlays %GDP 21.1 21 20.7 20.5 20.1 19.6 19.5 19.3 19.1 19.2 18.5

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman, with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., and is used with the permission of both.

