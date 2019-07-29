Tesla: We Have A Problem

It's even possible that Tesla may achieve its first full year profit in history in 2019.

Tesla's cash position is at its highest level ever ($5 billion), thus, the company can achieve substantial growth, and improve H2 results rapidly.

Tesla's stock crumbled by 14% after the company delivered an "abysmal" quarter, surpassing even the lowest of EPS estimates.

Image Source: VOX.com

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock crumbled by roughly 14% on Thursday following the company’s “problematic” and somewhat troubling earnings announcement. Tesla reported lower than expected revenues and a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Source: StockCharts.com

So, what exactly is the problem with Tesla? Where did the company go wrong? Perhaps more importantly, will the company be able to rebound and produce a substantial profit in H2? Furthermore, will it be enough to enable the company to produce its first profitable year in history?

Let’s look at some key financial metrics for Q2

Loss per share of $1.12 (adjusted), vs. a loss of 40 cents expected by analysts.

Revenues came in at $6.35 billion, slightly below the expected $6.41 billion figure.

Please keep in mind that on a YoY basis, Tesla’s loss was much better than last year’s $3.06 per share loss. Also, while revenues came in lighter than expected the YoY increase was significant, roughly 59%.

Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its guidance to sell 360,000–400,000 vehicles in 2019.

Tesla sold roughly 158,000 total vehicles in H1. So, if the company’s guidance holds up, Tesla should deliver between 202,000 and 242,000 vehicles in H2, a substantial increase over H1 of about 28-53%. If we use a mid-point figure, Tesla should deliver around 40% more vehicles in H2 than it did in H1 (per company forecasts).

This brings us to our full year estimate of 380,000 total vehicle deliveries in 2019.

Hers's Why Investors Should Not Panic

Tesla finished Q2 with a cash and cash equivalent position of roughly $5 billion. This is by far the highest cash position Tesla has ever had, and represents an increase of about 35% over Q4’s 2018 $3.7 billion. The company also generated $614 million in free cash flow in Q2, combined with $2.4 billion in net proceeds from a public offering of equity and convertible bonds.

Source: Tesla 8-K

So, what does Tesla need all this cash for?

Tesla announced that it is on track to launch its Gigafactory in Shanghai by the end of 2019, and is setting up to launch its Model Y vehicle by fall of 2020. The Gigafactory coming on line in china should give Tesla a substantial revenue boost in H2 and in 2020, and beyond.

Image source

Gigafactory 3 is going to be massive. and should have extremely efficient logistics throughout not only China but through the whole Asian region.

Also, Tesla has already begun preparations for Model Y production at its Fremont factory, shipments should begin sometime in the fall of next year, and the price tag is expected to start at just $39K, far cheaper than its full-sized Model X predecessor which typically sells for around $100K.

Image Source

This should enable the company to resume substantial revenue growth through H2 2020, and much more so in 2021. If Tesla sells a comparative number of Model Y vehicles as the Model 3 unit delivered over the last year, Tesla could get roughly $19.5 billion from the MY segment alone.

However, this estimate is for the minimum $39K version, yet many newer models could plausibly go by $55-$60K price range, allowing Tesla to possibly deliver around 40-50% more revenues. This roughly amounts to $25-30 billion in Model Y sales, and possibly before the end of 2021.

It will be interesting to see how rapidly the MY production ramp-up will be. Yet Tesla's prior experience with mistakes concerning logistics, battery supply, assembly issues, etc., should apply, and could enable Model Y production to be more efficient and possibly less costly than the Model 3.

Best Deliveries And Production Quarter Ever

It's important to note that Tesla also achieved record deliveries (95,356), and record production (87,048) in Q2, implying that production capacity continues to improve and demand remains robust. Furthermore, Tesla is shifting from mostly domestic Model 3 deliveries, to a worldwide one.

Image Source

Tesla is already shipping substantial numbers of vehicles to Europe and China, and once the Gigafactory in Shanghai goes on-line, we can expect a substantial number of vehicles to enter the largest car and EV market in the world, China, as well as other parts of Asia. Another added benefit of the Shanghai factory is that it should substantially lower Tesla’s operating costs in the region helping the company greatly improve its overall operating margin and profitability in 2020 and beyond.

Production Remains Solid

The company said that it is working towards reaching a stable production rate of 7K Model 3 vehicles per week and should accomplish this by the end of the year. Moreover, Tesla said that it aims to produce in total of 10,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2019.

Q2 Predictions Vs. Actual Results Q2 And Prior Quarters

Source: Author's material

I want to draw your attention to a few key factors. Restructuring and transitory/one-time expenses were abnormally high in Q2, likely due to preparations for the Model Y launch, and Shanghai’s Gigafactory expenditures.

Interest and other expenses were higher than anticipated due to the company raising its cash position.

These factors along with apparent no use of ZEV credits contributed to a non-operating loss of $239 million. Without these unpredictable and somewhat transitory elements, the company would have only lost $169 million, or just 96 cents per share in Q2.

Now, as far as other areas are concerned, we see that R&D, SG&A expenses, and operating costs in general came in lower than I anticipated and were at their lowest point over the past year, signaling continued cost-cutting and perhaps improved efficiency on the selling, and administrative side of the business.

As far as production, revenues came in lighter than I expected mainly due to slightly lower than anticipated ASPs in all segments, not just the Model 3 segment. Per Tesla Model 3’s ASP was at roughly $50K in the quarter, which indicates Model S/X ASP was right around $100K. In my prior analysis, I used an ASP of between $50,000–$52,500 for the Model 3 and an ASP of $105K for the Model S/X unit.

Another factor to consider is that Tesla recently changed its accounting practices where it now shows the number of vehicles delivered for leasing, as it did not in prior quarters. This also impacted my estimates, causing revenues to be higher than the actual results.

There Is Some Bad News

Automotive sales margins were substantially lower than anticipated, especially in the Model S/X segment. Tesla doesn’t seem to release official gross margin figures for its vehicle production but presuming that Model 3’s gross margin was slightly above last quarter’s, Model S/X gross margins appear to have declined significantly over past quarters.

Now, this may be due to more emphasis on Model 3 production, reverse economies of scale due to fewer units being produced, the removal of lower-end priced vehicles, lower regulatory credit revenue, and other factors.

However, I must say that the combined automotive sales gross margin of only 17.6% is somewhat concerning, as it had been substantially higher in prior quarters, including in Q1 of this year. Even if we include leasing into the equation the combined automotive gross margin was at 19% lower than in any one of the previous 4 quarters.

There Is Some Good News Also

On the services side of the business things appear to be improving as we saw a substantial revenue spike of around 33% QoQ, and a YoY surge of 124%. Margins also improved dramatically from -39% in Q1 to -23% in Q2, suggesting that as Tesla’s servicing business grows, more used Tesla’s enter the space, revenues and profitability should continue to improve going forward in this segment.

Also, the company’s operating loss (excluding restructuring and other transitory charges) improved dramatically over Q1, with a loss of just $50 million vs. the huge loss of $478 million in Q1. The operating margin was also far better than Q1’s -10.5%, and last year’s Q2 -12.9%, coming in essentially flat for Q2 2019 at -0.788%.

Looking Forward

My estimate is that Tesla will deliver roughly 380,000 total vehicles this year, and as the company has delivered just 158,000 so far, this implies the company may deliver around 222,000 cars in H2.

Naturally, we can expect a similar trend of far more Model 3’s being delivered than Model S/X vehicles. If we apply a similar ratio as we saw last quarter, 4.4 Model 3s for every Model S/X vehicle being delivered, we are likely looking at deliveries of about 50K Model S/X vehicles and around 172 Model 3s.

However, the ratio has been increasing in recent quarters, so I believe a more realistic case would be for around 40K Model S/X deliveries, and for about 182 Model 3s. Now, we also have data about leasing from Tesla, and we see that typically around 10% of Model S/X deliveries are counted as leases, and around 5% of Model 3 vehicles delivered were leases last quarter.

This allows us to predict future automotive delivery revenues more accurately

Let’s presume that the lease rate on Model S/X vehicles remains constant at around 10%, and Model 3 lease rates increase to around 7.5% in H2. This suggests Tesla would sell roughly 36K Model S/X vehicles and at an ASP of $100K would bring in $3.6 billion in revenues.

Concerning the Model 3 vehicle, the company will likely sell around 168K Model 3s at an ASP of $50K, bringing in revenues of roughly $8.4 billion. Leasing revenues is a bit tougher to predict but based on trends witnessed in prior quarters, my estimate is that Tesla could achieve around $800 million to $1 billion in leasing revenues in H2. We will use the mid-range figure of $900 million for our assessment.

So, in H2 Tesla could bring in $12.9 billion in total automotive sales. Energy generation and storage should bring in around $760 in revenues, and services and other could deliver roughly $1.5 billion in revenues based on relatively conservative growth projections stemming from the recent trends in this segment.

In total, Tesla is likely to bring in around $15.16 billion in total revenues in H2. This is about a 39% increase over H1’s $10.9 billion in revenues, bringing my full year 2019 revenue projections to roughly $26 billion. This would represent a YoY revenue increase of over 21%.

Also, current consensus estimates call for full year revenues of $24.66 billion, which may seem slightly below my figures. Then again, $24.66 billion is a YoY increase of just under 15%, while my estimates point to a YoY rise of over 21%.

The Bottom Line

It appears consensus revenue figures as well as EPS estimates may be light, and Tesla could have a stronger H2 than many market participants anticipate. In addition, increased efficiency coupled with the economies of scale in the Model 3 segment could produce higher gross margins, operating income, and overall profitability going forward.

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai should enable the company to possibly add around $25-30 billion worth of revenues within the next 1-2 year. Coupled with production from the Shanghai factory Tesla could deliver around $50 more billion from Model Y and increases in Model 3 revenue, in the next few years as well.

Consensus estimates are now looking for a loss of 1.58 per share for this year, while. However, Tesla could surprise higher in H2, which should enable the company to deliver a slight profit for the full year. While the profit will likely be relatively small, it would be historic for Tesla.

Also, the “symbolic” profit should improve overall sentiment, and with the potential for roughly $80 billion in upcoming revenues Tesla should achieve high double-digit revenue growth (30-50%) over the next several years. This should enable shares to climb significantly higher as the company could get much more profitable with in the next 1-3 years.

Want to know more? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019 .

Take advantage of this limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing.

offer now and receive your introductory subscription pricing. Don’t hesitate, click here to find out more, and become a member of our investment community for fewer than just $20 per month!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.