Disney: Still On Pace To Shatter Box Office Records In 2019

I still think my $9b+ target is likely, with $10b+ not out of the question should Frozen 2 and Star Wars both surprise to the upside.

Any long-term follower of mine knows that I am extremely bullish on The Walt Disney Company (DIS). To me, Disney is the ultimate long-term S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) stock. DIS has been one of my largest holdings for years. Right now, it sits at #2 in my portfolio, behind Apple (AAPL) with a 6.95% weighting. This overweight exposure (I consider a 2% weighting to be a “full position”) shows my bullish conviction.

For a while there, my overweight position was looking like a bit of a mistake. Disney was a laggard from 2015-early 2019. The share price remained range-bound due to fears of the cord-cutting phenomena. However, the underlying fundamentals continued to grow and once sentiment changed when Disney announced its own streaming plans, the stock was off like a rocket. Disney is up nearly 30% year-to-date. And, while much of this move is due to multiple expansion, I think it’s important to focus on the company’s record-breaking content slate because I continue to believe that over the long run, content will remain king in the media business and Disney continues to prove, time and again, that it is the global leader in entertainment.

Before the recent rally began, towards the end of 2018, I wrote that 2019 would be a record-breaking year for Disney’s film studio. Not only did I think that the company would beat its 2016 box office record of $7.6b in sales, but I thought the company’s 2019 film slate had the potential to blow past $9b.

Thus far, the year has gotten off to a good start. Avengers: Endgame has made most of the headlines. This past weekend that movie passed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film at the box offices of all-time. Avengers has produced $2.79b in global sales. It’s crazy to think about a single movie producing those types of revenues when one considers that Disney bought Marvel for $4b in 2009, which will turn out to be one of the finest successes of Bob Iger’s time at the helm as CEO. Captain Marvel was also a big hit, breaking past the $1b worldwide sales threshold and adding yet another appealing character to Disney’s Marvel universe. And, the superhero hits aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. This weekend at San Diego Comic Con, Disney management announced the plans for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion, which includes a wide variety of movies and TV shows spanning out to 2021.

Admittedly, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin underperformed my expectations. I thought both had the potential to be $1b+ films as well. Toy Story 3’s global box office totaled just over $1b and I thought that the new addition to the franchise had the potential to build upon that momentum. But, it appears that the 2010 edition will end up winning out because Toy Story 4’s global sales total just $861m right now (granted, $861m is nothing to scoff at; Toy Story 4 remains one of the highest-grossing animated films of all-time).

Maybe I let personal bias get in the way, but I thought the live-action version of Aladdin had major $1b+ potential as well. I’m a big fan of Disney remaking the animated classics in live action and I assumed that I wasn’t alone. I’m not talking of Avengers potential, but I thought the millennials who grew up during the heyday of Disney’s animation renaissance would flock to the theaters with their kids to introduce them to one of their favorite childhood stories.

This film had star power in Will Smith replacing the late Robin Williams as Genie. It had timeless Disney songs to drive nostalgic audiences to the theaters. And, it was the first major non-superhero release of the year for Disney (I never really expected much from the live-action Dumbo). But, this film didn’t live up to the hype domestically. Thankfully, Aladdin did have strong international sales which pushed the film to the precipice of the $1b threshold. Right now, Aladdin sits at ~$989m in sales. I suppose there’s a world where a secondary release pushes it past that $1b mark, but all in all, this wasn’t quite the hit that I thought it would be.

But, whatever disappointment I may have had with the Aladdin release has been washed away by the live action Lion King’s numbers posted this weekend. The Lion King crushed Aladdin’s opening weekend totals. During its opening weekend, The Lion King produced more than $191m in sales domestically (which was more than twice Aladdin’s ~$91m). And, Lion King’s international sales were even better at $351m, pushing the film’s global opening weekend total above $543m. This opening seems to point towards a strong $1b+ result when it’s all said and done. Even though critics have been fairly negative about the film, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this one surpass Captain Marvel’s $1.1b total and potentially even beat Beauty and the Beast’s $1.26b box office total to become the highest-grossing live-action remake that Disney has made thus far.

Disney’s dominance at the box office is clear at this point, with ~36% of domestic ticket sales year-to-date. Thus far, films that Disney has released during 2019 have produced more than $6.6b in world wide sales. This doesn’t count 2019 ticket sales from movies released late in 2019 that poured over into the new year. And, with mega-hits such as Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to rule the holiday viewing period, it appears that Disney has enough firepower left to make a run at my original $9b+ total. Heck, if either Frozen or Star Wars outperforms my expectations, there’s an outside chance Disney’s ticket sales could surpass $10b. I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of the year, Disney’s box office market share is even higher than it is today. In short, the data speaks for itself. When it comes to blockbuster movies, Disney remains the king.

And, as we move into the era of content wars in the streaming space, I think DIS’s success at the box office will be a major selling point for the Disney+ streaming service. But, thankfully when it comes to Disney’s operations, the company isn’t reliant on its streaming prowess to generate cash flows. Disney is uniquely situated in the media space with regard to its diverse revenue streams. The success of the studio segment certainly contributes to the company’s bottomline. The profits made on films, and elsewhere, will help to fund the capex associated with the build-out of the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu streaming platforms (which won’t be cheap). But, it’s worth remembering that studio sales are a relatively small part of the Disney machine. The box office hooks viewers with its fantastic content and then the Disney ecosystem, which includes television stations, theme parks, cruise ships, and a wide variety of merchandise, milks them for profits for years and years. No other media name can monetize its IP like this.

Just this morning when talking about The Lion King’s success on CNBC, Jim Cramer called Disney “an annuity stream.” In other words, there aren’t many equity names out there that produce the reliable cash flows that we see pouring out of Disney’s operations. This is why I’m so bullish on the name long term. I think Disney has built a sustainable model that has the potential to print money in a wide variety of seasonal and economic conditions. When it comes to core positions in my portfolio, I’m looking for reliability over all else. Disney offers this and this is why I think all dividend growth investors should consider this stock as a long-term investment opportunity.

This piece was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.