WTI Weekly: Balance Trade Following Last Week's Sell-Side Sequence To 54.85s

False breakout in Wednesday’s auction to 57.64s, sell excess develops there followed by a false breakdown to 55.33s where buy excess formed, continuing balance through Friday’s auction.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher (following the completed initial correction from 60.94s. This expectation played out, albeit it marginally, as price discovery higher developed to 57.64s into mid-week where structural sell excess developed before balance development continued, 57.64s-55.33s, ahead of Friday’s auction, settling at 56.25s.

21-26 July 2019

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 57.04s. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence as price discovery lower developed to 55.83s. Minor buy excess developed there as narrow balance unfolded, 55.84s-56.57s, into Tuesday’s auction. A minor probe lower developed in Tuesday’s trade to 55.74s where buy excess again developed as the breakdown failed. Buying interest then emerged, 56.02s/56.19s, as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 57.48s, following Tuesday’s NY close.

Minor sell excess developed there ahead of Wednesday’s auction, developing balance, 57.48s-56.77s. A false buy-side breakout then occurred into the EIA release (-10.8mil v -4mil expected), achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.64s. Buyers trapped amidst structure sell excess, 57.64s-57.32s, signaling a halting of the buy-side sequence. An aggressive long liquidation then ensued to 55.33s where structural buy excess developed, 55.33s-55.65s. Buy-side rotation higher continued into Thursday’s trade to 56.99s where a structural sell excess halted the buy-side sequence. Rotation lower developed into Friday’s trade to 55.68s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 56.25s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path played out, albeit modestly, within the context of a relief rally and balance development following last week’s aggressive sell-side sequence. This week’s rotation traded below the average weekly range expectancy (368 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s support, 55.80s-55.33s, will be key. It is likely the initial two waves (within a larger incomplete three-wave correction) have completed. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key support will target key demand clusters below, 54.50s-53.50s/53s-51.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support will target key supply overhead, 57.75s-58.25s/59.25s-60s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s or will continue. Near-term bias (2-4 weeks) remains sell-side, with the expectation to test major demand below, 53s-51.50s, from June 2019.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into early June where the price low was formed. This week’s report reflects a meaningful increase in MM short posture (76k contracts), potentially signaling resumption of the MM short posture trend higher. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. The current posture remains below that, warranting caution for further price discovery lower.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in Gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the April highs. While media punditry banged the drum about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to June’s low, 1.66s, before rallying back toward $2 into July in tandem with WTI. MM Net Long posture within the complex reflects a similar tendency to WTI, caution for further price discovery lower.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

