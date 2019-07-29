PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds

The bondholders are viewed as less likely to win.

Barron's had a cover story on PG&E Corp. (PCG) over the weekend (subscription needed), and the situation was complicated enough to take up four pages.

The newspaper's sources felt their common shares will be diluted by 50-60% percent in bankruptcy, but that bondholders who have made a competing proposal will not be allowed to grab most of the equity, as their bid has two major problems - a cap on the amount wildfire victims will be able to recover, and the creation of an asset class (secured notes) that did not exist prior to the bankruptcy.

A Morgan Stanley analyst gave the common stock at least 20% upside.

To me, that's not enough to compensate for the many risks, legal, political and from the start of California's fire season. But as the article noted, the stock has been snapped up by hedge funds and they probably have a pretty shrewd guess how matters will turn out.

A hearing on the bondholders' motion to end the utility's exclusive period to submit a reorganization plan is scheduled for Aug. 13, after a two-week delay at California's request.

Effect on Preferreds

The article didn't mention the utility's series of preferreds, perhaps because they're a small portion in the capital structure and hard to buy in the volume hedge funds need to move the needle. This could open up the door to the individual investor.

To value the preferreds, I'm using a spreadsheet using the Benjamin Graham Special Situations Formula.

Expected Annual Return = [GC -L(100%-C)] / YP

G - Expected gain if successful (Full value minus current price)

L - Expected loss if the investment isn't successful

C - Expected chance of success.

Y - Holding period in years.

P - Current price

I've adjusted my model in several ways. I'm now forecasting the probability of recovery (including payment of arrears) at 85%, up from 80%.

In addition, California wildfire legislation recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom requires that the utility get out of bankruptcy by June 30, 2020 to gain access to a proposed $10.5 billion wildfire liability trust fund.

Assuming the utility and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali will meet the deadline, I've adjusted the holding period until recovery down to 1 year, and the number of quarters of arrears to be paid down to 10. This has the effect of increasing the expected annual return.

Here is the updated spreadsheet:

Ticker Coupon Par Callable Full value incl. arrears Price (P) Exp. Gain (G) Exp. Loss (L) Chance (C) Years (Y) Exp. Annual Return PCG-A 6% 25 No 34.95 26.64 8.31 26.64 0.85 1 11.51% PCG-B 5.50% 25 No 32.05 22.85 9.2 22.85 0.85 1 19.22% PCG-C 5% 25 No 29.125 22.01 7.115 22.01 0.85 1 12.48% PCG-D 5% 25 Yes 28.1 21.60 6.5 21.6 0.85 1 10.58% PCG-E 5% 25 Yes 28.1 22.10 6 22.1 0.85 1 8.08% PCG-G 4.80% 25 Yes 27 20.70 6.297 20.703 0.85 1 10.85% PCG-H 4.50% 25 Yes 25.3 19.90 5.397 19.903 0.85 1 8.05% PCG-I 4.38% 25 Yes 24.6 19.38 5.224 19.376 0.85 1 7.92% Assumes resumption in July 2020 with arrears

The above-par terminal valuations on the first three classes is because they are not callable.

Conclusion

The B series preferred looks like a particularly good value, with an expected gain of 19%. For the common, I'm revising my bearish stance (taken on June 24 with the stock at $21.67) to neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.