Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock

I remain long ABBV in a family income-oriented account I manage, but explain why I happened to sell around $80 in May in my personal total return accounts.

I believe this deal takes a focused investment debate into the range of "too complex to analyze" and therefore will make no further trades in ABBV until the dust settles.

In this article, I review my observations of the ABBV story, and point to a small number of possible negative catalysts that may have prodded management to go this route.

ABBV had not prepared the Street for such a large, debt-heavy deal, and the stock has suffered heavily since announcing it.

By agreeing to buy AGN, ABBV has suddenly added a great deal of complexity to what was previously a clear investment thesis.

Introduction - a story that could once be told simply

In this article, I will discuss some of the major points in my understanding of the AbbVie (ABBV) story, beginning in early 2017. There is much more to the ABBV story than time permits reviewing, and because the Allergan (AGN) deal is uppermost in the minds of investors, I will omit a discussion of Q2 results.

When I first bought ABBV to hold it, the stock had been basing around $61. This was in January-February of 2017, and interest rates had already surged to a level that I thought justified a "lower for longer" view of rates. This made an income stock such as ABBV, then yielding close to 4.2%, interesting as a good bond substitute. At this time, ABBV was making the case that it could hold out until 2023 with Humira having no US biosimilar competition, while the Street was thinking that somewhere around 2019 was the at-risk date. As the following 3-year price chart shows, when good news on that front was announced later in the year (along with positive R&D news), the stock began a massive, doubling move:

In September 2017, with the stock already at $90, I wrote about this unusual phenomenon from a cautiously-valued stock to one with an aggressive valuation, in AbbVie Transitions To Growth Stock From Income Play.

By January 2018, when the stock had surged further to $120, I expressed some skepticism in AbbVie: Too Darn Hot?

In my mind, $90 was therefore the technical crux for the stock. So when it lost much more market value after a key Stemcentrx trial failed than ABBV had spent on the deal, and the stock dropped 25%+ back to $90, I defended it last July. And when it dropped to $80, I again defended it, strongly.

At that point, what I was seeing was a struggling stock that could turn things around with:

FDA approvals and strong launches of Skyrizi and upadacitinib.

The strong growth from Orilissa that the company was forecasting.

Continued rapid growth from Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Positive pipeline news.

Underlying the stock was what I believed to be an appealing and somewhat unique marriage of Big Pharma-quality management that was approaching biotechnology in a disciplined manner. In that setting, I forgave the $6 B purchase of Stemcentrx as ABBV wanting to help jump-start its broad antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") program, risking big money for a shot at major long term, differentiated rewards.

But I was beginning to worry. After all the ups and downs had happened ABBV had moved from about $60 to about $80 in about 28 months, while many biotechs that had not even paid dividends had dropped in that time frame even while making business progress. Thus, I titled my April ABBV article more cautiously: AbbVie: Value Trap? Maybe, But Here's Why It Can Revive, saying in the summary that "management needs to execute well on its growth vehicles to generate alpha."

That introduces ABBV's first major business setback since the Stemcentrx news.

Why the Phase 3 glioblastoma failure may have been meaningful

This lightly-publicized press release came out on May 17. It revealed that another ADC, Depatux-M, had failed its Phase 3 trial so badly that an interim analysis showed that the trial needed to be stopped early. That sort of thing is rare in a Phase 3 study; Phase 2 is a "proof of concept" study. Such a lack of therapeutic effect, or a negative effect, is not expected from a Big Biotech.

Why was this important to me?

There are three reasons.

First, ABBV has been insistent that it wants to build a CNS (neurology) group of drugs to go with this immunology and oncology groups. This would have been an important drug for the CNS effort. (In the Q2 conference call, more bad CNS news was presented, namely the Phase 2 failure of a drug for PSP.)

Second, Depaux-M is an ADC, just as the Stemcentrux drugs are. With ADCs comprising part of ABBV's pipeline, including supplementing immunology (Humira/Skyrizi/upa), this latest blow-up raises the question of whether ABBV has the necessary competence in the ADC field for investors to give any value to this part of its pipeline.

Third, ABBV specifically pointed first to Depatux-M in the Q1 conference call when asked about the robustness of its pipeline (see responses to the first question).

Technically, on May 17, ABBV was fighting to hold its 50-day exponential moving average, and had been rejected more than once on rally attempts from its new $80-ish trading range despite positive news.

So my feeling was that Depatux-M may have meant more fundamentally than it seemed, and ABBV was in the dangerous technical status in that it had performed very well from early 2017 into May 2019 despite many of its biotech peers performing badly, yet its technical status was now being joined by a negative fundamental point.

Thus, I promptly sold all my ABBV right around $80 in our total return accounts, retaining it in a family account I manage focused on income.

That takes us up to the AGN deal.

One preliminary question arises from the above analysis:

Could the Depatux-M and PSP failures have helped lead to the AGN deal?

Apparently, the AGN deal came together quickly.

Did ABBV, which had not been signaling it was contemplating a mega-deal of this sort, come to the conclusion that its product line-up and pipeline were just not up to snuff, and decide to roll the dice, piling debt upon debt to try to save the day?

Look what ABBV's CEO said in the conference call that discussed the surprise deal with AGN:

The acquisition of Allergan also brings with it significant neuroscience assets. Neuroscience is a core area of focus for AbbVie today and an area where we have been investing significantly in promising disease modifying pipeline programs to become a leader in the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions. With greater than $3 billion in combined revenues, Allergan brings us immediate scale and a large commercial presence in both virology and psychiatry.

So, with ABBV's CNS efforts suddenly flagging, I suspect that its (unexplained) determination to move beyond Parkinson's (Duodopa/Duopa) to go deeper in CNS helped it move on AGN.

Another reason for the deal could be that Orilissa continues to underperform ABBV's prior expectations.

Yet another reason is that ABBV may be downgrading its hopes for Humira's sales and profits after US biosimilar competition enters in 2023.

Whatever all the reasons, I'm not loving the AGN deal.

Why does a debt-heavy company want to buy another debt-heavy company?

Per ABBV's CFO, from the conference call:

Each Allergan share will be exchanged for cash of $120.30 [plus] 0.866 shares of the Company. With respect to financing, AbbVie will assume Allergan’s existing debt of approximately $23 billion and will fund the cash portion of the transaction with a mix of existing cash and new debt. We remain committed to a Baa2/BBB credit rating or better for the combined company and plan to reduce debt by $15 billion to $18 billion within three years of closing, further deleveraging through 2023.

Also see ABBV's slide show.

As far as AGN goes, the last AGN article I wrote was on Feb. 21, 2017. AGN was around $247 then, and among my summary comments were these:

AGN has many complex aspects to it...

There are enough issues with AGN to keep me out of the name, but the bull case is reasonable, so time will have to tell if it pans out.

That said my view is that ABBV did not do enough to address the debt load issue to make me comfortable with this deal. Neither did it convince me that AGN's assets are really worth what ABBV is paying for the company.

So I am not tempted to buy ABBV at any price near Friday's close of $67.76.

What was a straightforward core part of ABBV's investment story, namely that ABBV's newest growth engines of Skyrizi - which per the Q2 report is off to a very strong launch - and upa will cause the Street to reassess the company, has now been joined and mostly superseded by the larger AGN deal.

With so many biotechs with clean balance sheets trading at below-market prices, and with a few giants with clean balance sheets remaining in uptrends, ABBV may have trouble doing more than chopping along here even if biotech stocks begin to act healthier.

Concluding remarks

From my perspective, Q2 results and full-year updates no longer matter much to the ABBV stock discussion. Suddenly, the many issues related to AGN, a company formed from several previously-independent drug companies, and the financing issues related to ABBV buying it, come into play as well. But, why should money looking to enter a pharma/biotech stock really need to take a position on whether Botox is really somewhat invulnerable to a biosimilar entry any time soon? Or whether AGN's migraine drugs will be big hits, versus flops or something in between? Or whether corporate synergies will be realized, versus conflicts arising from trying to mesh far-flung companies with different backgrounds?

With a 6.4% dividend yield, the market is valuing ABBV as if it were similar to a junk bond. That implies lots of risk, including the risk that the AGN deal does not go through.

As described above, I think that ABBV may have begun to dislike its prospects in CNS as well as projecting a slower Orilissa ramp and a faster Humira fall-off, all of which are pointing to an EPS cliff in 2023-4. That could explain its desire to do a large, complex deal with many moving parts and uncertain approach from regulators to potential product disposals, and assumption of significant amounts of new debt.

I'm going to hold the ABBV that remains in a family-managed account but have no plans to take any position in either ABBV or AGN.

Thanks for reading and in advance for sharing your thoughts on ABBV or AGN, should you wish to contribute them.

