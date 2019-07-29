The Best Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy In August

Altria will become an "unofficial" dividend king in August (adjusted for spinoffs) and replace Coke as the most undervalued defensive king. But even defensive aristocrats and kings fall during bear markets so remember that no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

It sorts them by highest yield, most undervalued, highest total return potential (over next 5-years) and most undervalued defensive (recession-resistant). The best aristocrats and kings to buy today are: ABBV, MMM, CAT, LOW and KO.

However, today the dividend kings are 20% historically overvalued and dividend aristocrats 12%. This series is meant to highlight the best aristocrats to buy every three weeks.

These bluest of blue chips have grown their dividends for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, respectively, and delivered 13% and 12% CAGR, beating the S&P 500, and with less volatility.

Income investors love dividend aristocrats and kings, and it's not hard to see why.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The best dividend and aristocrats to buy now (for 4 kinds of investing goals) including the best opportunistic buys of based on F.A.S.T. Graphs

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

Why Investors Love Dividend Aristocrats And Kings...A Little Too Much

Normally investors think that it takes more risk to earn superior returns. The dividend aristocrats and kings, stable companies that have grown their dividends every year for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, respectively, appear to have turned that idea on its head.

These companies, mostly boring and slower-growing blue chips, have managed to deliver decades of market-beating returns, all with lower volatility, smaller peak declines, and far better risk-adjusted total returns and reward/risk ratios (excess total returns/negative volatility).

Dividend Aristocrats And Kings Total Returns Since January 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = aristocrats, portfolio 2 = kings

But there are actually three risks investors need to think about

fundamental company risk (risk of permanent loss of capital because the business falls apart)

valuation risk (paying too much for a great company can lead to total returns that don't meet your need over your specific time horizon)

volatility risk (becoming a forced seller at a loss due to poor capital allocation/planning)

Volatility is what most people think about when it comes to risk, and it's what most risk metric ratios are based on (like Sharpe and Sortino). But while volatility is important to keep in mind to avoid realized losses due to bad luck (or poor planning) this isn't the right way to think of risk according to what Warren Buffett said at the 2007 Berkshire (BRK.B) annual meeting

It's nice, it's mathematical and wrong. Volatility (i.e. standard deviation) is not risk. Those who have written about risk don't know how to measure risk. Past volatility does not measure risk. When farm prices crashed, farm price volatility went up, but a farm priced at $600 per acre that was formerly $2,000 per acre isn't riskier because it's more volatile." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Buffett is talking about fundamental risk, meaning a permanent loss of capital because your income-producing asset suffers a decline in quality that impairs its ability to generate cash flow in the future (ultimately the only thing that generates intrinsic value).

But for most investors the other two kinds of risk are also important and here's why.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Microsoft (MSFT) is a fantastic company, a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN that has grown its earnings and cash flow at 10% over the past 20 years. It's likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future, thanks to its dominance in cloud computing.

But back during the tech bubble the stock traded at 72 times earnings, more than three times its 20-year average of 21.7 (which includes the crazy tech bubble valuations). It took 16 years and 228% EPS growth for investors who overpaid for Microsoft to this staggering amount, just to break even, even factoring in rapidly growing dividends.

If you bought Microsoft in 2000 hoping it would grow your retirement portfolio? Well for 16 years you were miserable. This is why valuation is crucial.

So how can we tell if a company, even a Super SWAN like Microsoft (or many aristocrats and kings) is a good buy? Chuck Carnevale, SA's valuation guru, the founder of F.A.S.T Graphs, and a co-founder of Dividend Kings has taught me that the best way to estimate a company's true worth is by looking at what investors actually paid for it in the past, assuming similar growth rates and fundamentals.

This is because, as Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing (and Buffett's mentor) said, over the long-term the market will always properly "weight the substance of a company."

So how I value a dividend stock is by looking at various fundamental valuation metrics that are based on the only things that matter in the long-term, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. In order to minimize the probability of a permanent decline in fundamentals giving a false reading, I make sure to line up the time periods for each company so that growth matches what management or analysts expect in the future.

Then I calculate the historical fair value based on

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

Not all of these metrics are appropriate or available for all companies. However, by averaging those that are, we can get a realistic and objective assessment of what a company is likely worth today.

I've spent the past few weeks combining my watchlist of over 200 companies (compiled over two years), with this new historical valuation model. Thus far I've completed

a dividend king valuation/total return potential list

a dividend aristocrat valuation/total return potential list

a 94 company master valuation/total return potential list

And in the coming weeks, I'll be crunching the numbers on

safe MLPs/midstream stocks

All 45 Super SWANs on Dividend Kings's watchlist (as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist, including beating the S&P 500 by 5% annually over the last 28 years)

Ultimately my goal is to create a series of watchlists (and one master watchlist) that are updated each week on Dividend Kings (sorted by valuation) that let our members know the best companies to buy at any given time, based on various needs (yield, defensive vs cyclical, quality scores, buy, strong buy and very strong buy prices, etc).

During my research, I've come across a disturbing fact, that fans of aristocrats and kings might not like, but shouldn't be surprised by. The average dividend king is 20% historically overvalued, the average aristocrat 12%.

But as I've been saying since I started writing on Seeking Alpha more than three years ago, "no matter how overvalued the market gets, something great is always on sale."

Thus this new tri-weekly series, highlighting the best dividend aristocrats and kings to buy, based on various investor needs including

maximum safe yield

most undervalued

highest 5-year total return potential

most undervalued defensive (recession-resistant)

For each category, I provide the best aristocrat and king to fit that particular investing goal, courtesy of the Dividend Kings exclusive valuation/total return potential lists.

But while it's easy to understand the valuation method I'm using (which has received the blessing of Chuck Carnevale) how do I estimate total returns?

By using the Gordon Dividend Growth model, which has proven highly effective since 1954, and which Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), NextEra Energy (NEE) and all three dividend kings (myself, Brad Thomas, and Chuck Carnevale), have used for years. This simply states that, as long as the business model remains stable, total returns = yield + long-term earnings/cash flow growth (dividends track those), with valuations mean reverting to historical levels.

To give you a concrete example of how this model works (historical margin of error about 20%, the best I've ever seen for forecasting long-term returns), let's look at American States Water (AWR), the most overvalued aristocrat or king in America.

Now American States Water is a great company, and at 64 years, has the single best dividend streak in America. But investors have gotten almost tech bubble euphoric about this company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

American State is a WATER UTILITY. It's 8% growth rate over the past 10 years is certainly fast for its industry, (most water utilities grow at 2% to 3% per year). But the 22.7 PE that it's averaged during our low rate environment is only sustainable IF interest rates stay at current levels for the foreseeable future (likely) AND the company sustains 8% growth over time. To justify a 41 PE like it sports now? Well, that would require growth like 2019's 15% to continue indefinitely. In a regulated business model that's almost certainly going to prove impossible.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Here is the company's historical rolling growth rates, which range from -8.5% to 8.8%. The analyst consensus is for 8% CAGR EPS growth to continue over the next five years. That's plausible but the upper end of the Dividend King's realistic growth potential (4% to 8%).

So let's take a look at what buying a wonderful company that can realistically grow at 4% to 8% per year, at a 40 PE will likely mean for investors in terms of forward returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

-2% CAGR total returns is the best case scenario for American States, and assumes that it's growth expectations will remain strong enough, for long enough to justify a 22.6 historical PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

-6% is the conservative end of my total return potential range, based on 4% growth but still a return to that 22.7 10-year average PE.

American States has a historical fair value (based on those 10 metrics) of $41, but trades at $76, meaning its 85% historically overvalued. Thus it's no surprise that this bubble stock is likely to deliver negative total returns in the coming years.

Avoiding such horrible returns is what I've devoted my professional life too. So here are the best dividend aristocrats and kings to buy today, which can likely deliver not just safe and growing income every year, but also the kind of total returns that can help you meet your financial goals.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings You Can Buy Today

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 20% to 23% Highest Yielding King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.2% $178 $194 8% 10% to 17% Most Undervalued Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 20% to 23% Most Undervalued King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.2% $178 $194 8% 10% to 17% Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.1% $134 $172 22% 18% to 26% King With Highest Total Return Potential Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 2.2% $102 $100 -2% 10% to 18% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.4% $67 $121 45% 20% to 23% Most Undervalued Defensive King Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 3.0% $53 $47 -13% 5% to 6%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

Note that Coke is the most undervalued defensive king right now, yet is still 13% overvalued and likely to deliver 5% to 6% CAGR total returns over time (based on its realistic growth potential).

In August Altria (MO) will hike its dividend for the 50th consecutive year (adjusted for spinoffs) which will make it an "unofficial" dividend king and I will add it to the watchlist at that time.

The S&P (which maintains the official aristocrat list) added the spinoff grandfather rule after Altria broke up into four companies, (and is the reason AbbVie is an official aristocrat).

Note that even the most undervalued king right now, 3M, is just 8% undervalued. This is far less than 5-year average dividend yield estimates (21% based on that single metric). This is why I've stopped using 5-year dividend yield theory alone in any of my watchlist series. The new 10 metric historical valuation model is far more reliable, as is the use of realistic total return ranges (rather than a single estimate) based on management guidance, analyst consensus, and a company's realistic growth catalysts.

Critical Things To Keep In Mind

Let me be very clear that while the dividend aristocrats and kings are lower volatility over time than the broader market, that doesn't mean anyone should buy into the media's crazy notion of these stocks being "bond alternatives".

Dividend Aristocrats, Kings, And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

During a correction or bear market, almost all stocks fall. During the Great Recession, only three aristocrats and kings managed to post 0+% total returns.

And during the late 2018 correction, the worst in 10 years, caused by a recession scare that saw the S&P 500 plunge 17% in three weeks, even the mighty aristocrats fell nearly 16%. That outperformed the market, but only by falling 3% less.

And take a look at Coke, currently the most undervalued defensive dividend king. This consumer staples legend held up well and even looked like it MIGHT be a bond alternative (flight to quality). That is until it too started a steep dive in the final two weeks when only actual bonds (MINT, SPTL, and SCHZ) went up or stayed flat.

This highlights the importance of proper asset allocation. The aristocrats and kings have outperformed the market by falling less during downturns and usually keeping up during rallies. But that's little help to anyone using something like the 4% rule to meet expenses during retirement when even the bluest of blue chips can fall to historically undervalued levels.

Since 1945, in 94% of years when the S&P 500 closed down (just 16 years in total), bonds went up (cash equivalents stayed flat or rose modestly).

This is why the proper way to build a portfolio isn't to start with stocks, even top quality ones like aristocrats or kings. Rather it involves a multi-step process that looks like this

First decide on the proper asset allocation that's most likely to meet your needs in the long-term (including across the entire economic cycle) Next decide on what stocks and ETFs best fit the needs of the equity portion of your portfolios (no dividend stock is a bond alternative) Next decide on the weighting of various sectors (15% to 25% works best for most people, black swan events can devastate sectors, as they did financials and REITs during the Great Recession) Pick the ETFs and stocks that best meet your needs Buy those companies at fair value or better Wait for your long-term strategy to work

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

