NG Weekly: Sell-Side Breakdown At Last Week's Low, Price Discovery To 2.14s Testing Major Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a continuing corrective phase. This probability path did play out as selling interest mid-week at last week’s support drove price lower to 2.14s at/near June 2019’s major support area, 2.18s-2.16s.

21 – 26 July 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 2.32s. Buying interest emerged, 2.31s-2.32s, into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction into early Tuesday’s trade before a failed breakout occurred as structural sell excess developed near Monday’s high, halting the buy-side sequence. Minor price discovery lower developed into Tuesday’s NY close.

Sell-side continuation developed into Wednesday’s auction as selling interest emerged, 2.26s/2.24s, at last week’s key support. A sell-side breakdown developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.20s, early in Thursday’s trade. Buying interest emerged, 2.20s, driving price modestly higher to 2.24s into the EIA release (+36 bcf v +37 bcf expected) where buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Rotation lower back to test Thursday’s support developed into the NY close. Two-sided trade developed early into Friday’s auction before selling interest emerged, 2.21s-2.20s, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.14s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.15s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did unfold as rotation to last week’s support met with new, initiative selling, driving price lower to 2.14s, developing an unsecured low. This week’s auction occurs within the context of a corrective phase following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week’s sell-side sequence and unsecured low imply potential for further price discovery lower. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key cluster, 2.17s-2.14s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher at this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 2.08s-1.94s/1.77s-1.61s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key cluster will target the key supply clusters overhead, 2.21s-2.25s/2.30s-2.33s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is sell-side within the context of a continuing corrective phase. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market finally revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 56% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago continues (-184k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably 4-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

