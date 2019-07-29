Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I'm Not Chasing The Pop

It's always a good day when you wake up and see one of your stocks popping higher. This is especially the case when the pop was unexpected. Coca-Cola (KO) announced earnings before the bell today which beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. KO investors saw their shares rise by more than 5% today. Happy day for sure.

This news doesn't surprise me all that much because KO's earnings reports have been solid as of late and the company appears to be trending in the right direction as far as a return to reliable top-line growth goes. However, I was taken aback by the stocks 5%+ move. This is a big pop for such a slow moving stock. And, while the data beat analyst expectations, EPS guidance was not all that attractive.

KO shares have been a bit of a laggard thus far throughout 2019, rising only ~10% compared to a broader market that has improved by roughly twice that much. However, I've been content with KO's performance because to me, the stock is a defensive, low beta, high yielding play. Today's 5.5% bounce certainly helps the stock catch up a bit to the broader averages. I know that investors get excited when they see green results like this. In this piece, not only do I want to discuss KO's quarterly numbers, but I also hope to assuage any FOMO (fear of missing out) feelings that dividend growth investors may have, because while I'm certainly happy to hold my KO shares on a day like this, I'm not tempted to chase the momentum and buy more.

KO CEO James Quincey began the Q2 conference call highlighting the company's continued transformation and the 6% year-to-date revenue growth that restructuring plans have produced (though, he did note that ~1% of that growth was due to timing; either way, ~5% top-line growth is a solid figure for a mature company like KO).

He then moved on to volume growth, which was up 2% year-to-date and 3% y/y during the quarter. These increased volumes helped the company to produce 3% comparable EPS growth (comparable currency neutral EPS was up 13% during the quarter, but strong currency headwinds put a damper on that double-digit bottom-line growth potential). Regardless of forex issues, KO's business appears to be strong right now.

Management is seeing growth across all of its operating segments, which allowed the company to take global share in the beverage space. KO saw organic revenue growth of 4% in the Asia-Pacific region, including 7% volume growth in China. Volumes were negative in Japan, though management cited supply chain issues due to natural disasters and KO's first price increases in Japan in some 25 years. Management expects that the Japanese consumer will adapt to the increased prices quickly and hopes to see a return to growth in the second half of the year. KO posted YTD organic revenue growth of 9% in the EMEA region, highlighting strong results from Europe and Turkey, specifically. Organic revenue growth in Latin America came in at 7%, bolstered by strong numbers coming out of Brazil. And last, but certainly not least, we see that North American organic revenues were up 2% YTD (and 3% during Q2).

In short, KO appears to be firing on just about all of its cylinders from a geographical perspective. There were a few volumes hiccups here and there and certain areas of the product portfolio aren't performing as well as others, but all in all, with results like this, it's no wonder that the stock popped on Tuesday morning.

To me, it's pretty crazy to see KO doing so well across so many segments and fundamental metrics. It wasn't all that long ago that people had turned fairly bearish on Coke because it didn't sell snacks and its bottom line had stagnated and its dividend payout ratio had grown too high, etc, etc, etc. Throughout those days I had my concerns as well, but I also maintained trust in this management team and decided to focus on the high dividend yield, trusting that the ship would eventually be righted, rather than buy into the negative sentiment and sell what I consider to be one of my most defensive investments. But, as happy as I am to see KO doing so well again, does this mean that investors should be chasing this pop and buying shares in the $54/share area? I don't think so.

During the quarter, KO updated its full-year 2019 guidance, which included a call for 5% organic sales growth, 12% currency neutral sales growth, 11-12% currency neutral operational income growth, and -1%-1% EPS growth.

It's clear that currency issues are serving as a significant headwind for KO when you look at that EPS guidance. But I don't think the dollar is going to weaken significantly anytime soon, so this is likely an issue that management is going to have to deal with over the short to medium term.

Right now, full-year 2019 EPS guidance is coming in at $2.08/share, which is in line with the 2018 print. EPS grew by 9% in 2018, which helps to justify a valuation premium on shares. Yet, a no-growth year shouldn't result in multiple expansion for a mature name like this (even if revenue growth is higher than prior expectations).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Analysts are currently calling for high-single-digit EPS growth in 2020 and 2021. But, if I had to guess, those calls are dependent of a weaker dollar and while I think that's certainly possible, forex moves like that are hard to predict and I'm not willing to pay an outsized premium for earnings expectations that depend on them. And, even if KO hits the consensus 2020 target, we're still talking about a 23.8x forward P/E ratio. This remains well above historical norms and points towards a future with total return expectations being weighed down by the lofty valuation.

With all of that in mind, I don't think that KO's 25x P/E ratio makes a whole lot of sense. Historically, this company's average P/E ratio is in the 22x range, though that also includes periods of gross overvaluation (KO traded with a 40x+ multiple for a bit before the dot-com boom and bust). Over the last 10 years, KO shares have averaged a P/E ratio of right about 20x. To me, that seems right for a mature name like this that offers reliable passive income, mid-single-digit top-line growth, and mid- to high-single-digit bottom-line growth expectations.

KO has a strong balance sheet, an A+ S&P credit rating, and still yields ~3% after today's pop. I'm well aware that in a low rate environment, that very reliable 3% yield is going to demand a premium. But I don't think a ~25% premium (relative to recent fundamental averages) is justified by the company's earnings growth outlook. Just as I didn't panic when sentiment turned fairly negative against KO a few years back, today I'm not going to become exuberant because of the double-digit constant currency numbers that I see. KO is a name that I've had a lot of success with over my investing career, but that's because I was buying shares in the 18-20x range, not the 25x area.

High valuations like this reduce the margin of safety available to shareholders. And, simply put, KO isn't likely to produce the growth necessary to justify these types of elevated multiples moving forward. I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock hold prices in the mid-$50s because of the reliable yield that it pays in a world with easy monetary policies. But I think this high valuation will cause the stock price to consolidate over time as the bottom-line growth catches up to the existing share price. I'm happy to hold high-quality DGI stock in that scenario, but I'm not willing to buy it.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.